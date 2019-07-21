Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrives in US to reset relations

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in the US on Saturday on a crucial visit during which he is expected to try to repair relations with Washington. The Pakistani premier’s US trip has come at a time when he is facing pressure to do more to advance the Afghanistan peace process and show sustainable and verifiable counterterrorism measures back home.

Khan reached the US on a Qatar Airways commercial flight at the Dulles International Airport just outside Washington DC as part of an austerity drive that he is seeking to lead by example. At the airport, he rode a mobile lounge that shuttles passengers from the terminal to the concourse.

Khan will meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday over lunch, accompanied by officials. Discussions will be focused on the Afghanistan peace process and counterterrorism, a senior Trump administration official told reporters on Friday.

On Sunday, Khan will address the Pakistani diaspora at a large sporting arena in a move along the lines of outreach events popularised by Indian PM Narendra Modi during his overseas trips.

Khan’s event is taking place at Capital One arena, home ground for most of Washington DC’s major sports teams. It seats 20,000 people and organisers are confident of packing the venue with Pakistani-Americans.

The Pakistani PM is also scheduled to deliver a speech at the US Institute of Peace, a think tank, and meet lawmakers at Capitol Hill. He may hear from some of them about the human rights situation in Pakistan’s Sindh province, with some lawmakers having written to Trump urging him to raise the matter during his talks with Khan.

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 23:27 IST