Pakistan's ‘buried under' threat after India says 'can cross any border' as heat rises

Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday reacted to Indian army chief General Upendra Dwivedi’s “erase from the map” comments, threatening that India “will be buried under the debris of its planes”.

India had warned Pakistan that its forces could “cross any border”. in apparent retaliation, Asif again reiterated the claim of Pakistan downing six Indian fighter jets during Operation Sindoor, which New Delhi has repeatedly denied. Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif (REUTERS)

”The statements of the Indian military and political leadership are a failed attempt to restore their tarnished reputation. After such a decisive defeat with a score of 0-6, if they try again, the score, God willing, will be far better than before,” Asif wrote in a post on X.

Calling the Pakistan army “Allah’s soldiers”, the country's defence minister claimed that India “will be buried in the debris of its own planes”.

“The way public opinion in India turned against the government after the worst defeat in history, and how Modi and his clique lost their credibility, is evident from the pressure reflected in the leadership’s statements. Pakistan is a state founded in the name of Allah. Our protectors are Allah’s soldiers. This time, India, God willing, will be buried in the debris of its own planes. Allahu Akbar,” the post further read.

India's warning to Pakistan

India's General Dwivedi had on Friday said Pakistan must stop sponsoring terrorism “if it wants to retain its place on the world map”. A day before that, defence minister Rajnath Singh had also said India “can cross any border whenever necessary” to protect itself.

General Dwivedi also said the restraint shown by New Delhi during Operation Sindoor would not be repeated in case of a future military conflict and urged Indian soldiers to remain poised for action.

India's Air Chief Marshal AP Singh also asserted on Friday that “at least a dozen” Pakistani military aircraft, including US-bought F-16 jets, were destroyed or damaged in Indian strikes during Operation Sindoor in May in retaliation for the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam.

What the Pakistan Army said in reaction

In its statement on Saturday, as reported by news agency PTI, the Pakistan Army called these words “delusional, provocative and jingoistic".

“In the face of highly provocative statements of the Indian Defence Minister and its Army and Air Chiefs, we caution that a future conflict might lead to cataclysmic devastation. In case a fresh round of hostilities is triggered, Pakistan shall not hold back. We shall resolutely respond, without any qualms or restraint,” it said.