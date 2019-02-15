Pall of gloom descends on Pulwama martyr’s village in Jharkhand, family cries for revenge

A pall of gloom has descended on Pharsma village of Vijay Soreng, who was among the 44 CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack.

“I feel proud of the martyrdom of my son. I expect from the government of India to avenge the killings,” Brish Soreng, a retired army person and Vijay’s father, told news persons visiting his home on Friday.

A CRPF officer gave the sad news of Vijay’s death to his family last night following which villagers have been flocking his home in Pharsma village in Basia block of Jharkhand’s Gumla district, about 94 km from capital Ranchi. (Follow updates here)

Vijay’s mother said she wants a revenge for the terror attack. Basia sub-divisional Officer Vinod Kumar, the block development officer and the circle officer also joined the grieving family members.

Born in 1974 and completing matriculation in 1990, Vijay had joined the force in the Signal group in 1993.

He is survived by a son from his first wife. He married again after his first wife left him in 2002 and had one son and two daughters from the second marriage, according to family sources.

