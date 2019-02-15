Updates:‘Sponsors of Pulwama attack should be duly punished,’ says Putin

The Cabinet Committee on Security will meet on Friday morning to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir against the backdrop of the Pulwama terror attack that claimed lives of at least 44 CRPF personnel.

The meeting is likely to take place at 9:15 am on Friday, the sources said.

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) is headed by the prime minister, defence minister, home minister, external affairs minister and the finance minister. The CCS takes decisions on matters related to security and strategic affairs.

Also Read | US condemns Kashmir attack, tells Pak to end ‘safe haven’ to terrorists

At least 44 CRPF personnel were killed when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the bus they were travelling in, one of the worst terror strikes in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years.

Follow LIVE updates here:

9:59 am IST Locals in Varanasi hold protest against Pak, JeM chief Locals in Varanasi are holding protest against Pakistan and terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar over Pulwama attack. Varanasi: Locals hold protest against Pakistan and terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar over the #PulwamaAttack. pic.twitter.com/fXqXuRue0F — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 15, 2019





9:55 am IST Sponsors of Pulwama attack should be duly punished: Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin extended condolences to President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Narendra Modi on Pulwama Attack, condemning “this brutal crime.” The perpetrators and sponsors of this attack, undoubtedly, should be duly punished,” said Putin.





9:57 am IST ‘Terrorism cannot be justified’: Nepal condemns Pulwama attack “The Government of Nepal strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir today (Thursday) that has resulted in the loss of many precious lives,” the release from Nepal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs put forth late Thursday.





9:47 am IST CCS meet over Kashmir attack begins The meeting of Cabinet Committeeon Security has begun at PM’s residence in New Delhi over Pulwama terror attack which killed 44 CRPF jawans. The CCS takes decisions on matters related to security and strategic affairs. Delhi: The meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security is underway at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. pic.twitter.com/y8aL7sytlu — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2019





9:41 am IST Pulwama terror attack a ‘copy-paste’ of Pak-backed terror in Afghanistan: Afghan minister “The heinous act of terror in Kashmir has all the hallmarks of a common source & sponsor of terrorism in our region. It is a copy paste of what Pakistan backed terror groups do in Afghanistan. We condemn the attack & convey our condolences to Indian people,” Amrullah Saleh, the acting Minister of Interior of Afghanistan, tweeted in the aftermath of the heinous assault.





9:37 am IST All political programmes of PM, top BJP leaders cancelled All political programmes of BJP leaders including PM Modi and party chief Amit Shah have been cancelled following Kashmir terror attack that killed 44 CRPF jawans.





9:25 am IST Sitharaman, Jaitley, Doval, Rajnath arrive at PM’s residence for CCS meeting Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, home minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval and finance minister Arun Jaitley have arrived at PM’ rersidence 7, Lok Kalyan Marg for the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security.





9:21 am IST NIA team leaves for Srinagar An NIA team has left for Srinagar to visit the attack spot around 11 am. At least 44 CRPF personnel were killed when a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the bus they were travelling in, one of the worst terror strikes in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years.





9:07 am IST Pakistan is frustrated: J-K guv over Pulwama attack “Pakistan is frustrated, after successful elections they could not recruit new terrorists, stone pelting has stopped, so it wanted to do something. We have alerted all installations and cantonments as Pakistan may do something else,” said J-K governor Satya Pal Malik





8:52 am IST Arun Jaitley assumes charge as finance minister, to attend CCS meeting: Sources Arun Jaitley assumed charge as finance minister and will attend the Cabinet Committee meeting on Security, said official sources



