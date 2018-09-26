PAN, IT returns: Where all Aadhaar is needed now

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declared the Centre’s flagship Aadhaar scheme as constitutionally valid but struck down some of its provisions including its linking with bank accounts, mobile phones and school admissions.

Here are the key takeaways from the 4:1 verdict of the Supreme Court bench:

Not needed for:

*Aadhaar not needed for banking.

* No need to link mobiles to Aadhaar card.

* Aadhaar not needed for securing school admissions .

* Aadhaar not mandatory for appearing in UGC, NEET & CBSE examinations.

*Private companies cannot seek Aadhaar data and banks and phone companies cannot insist on Aadhaar-linking.

Needed for:

* Aadhaar number must for getting PAN card

* Aadhaar needed for filing income tax returns.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 12:52 IST