PAN-Aadhaar linking last date today; 1,000 penalty from July 1. Here's how to link it

The last date for linking the Permanent Account Number (PAN) with Aadhaar is June 30 - today, and the failure to do so will result in a double penalty of ₹1,000 from July 1 onwards. The Centre already extended the deadline till March 31 earlier, after which, the Central Board of Direct Taxes had notified that those who link PAN and Aadhaar after March 31 and by June 30, 2022, will have to pay a penalty fee of ₹500.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the Centre, one can do the linking process online after 4-5 days of paying the late fee.

Also read: Process to issue Aadhaar needs changes: Bengaluru Police after gang busted

“Link PAN Aadhaar Started. A fee of ₹500 payable if linked up to 30/06/22, else fee payable is ₹1,000. Fees to be paid by Challan No ITNS 280 with Major head 0021 (Income Tax Other than Companies) & Minor head 500 (Fee). Try to link after 4-5 working days from date of payment,” a tweet by Taxation Updates had said on June 1.

Check out steps to link PAN with Aadhar here

Steps to link PAN-Aadhar via portal:

> Open the Income Tax e-filing portal- https://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

> Register on the portal. The PAN number will be the user ID.

> Log into the portal by entering your user id, password and date of birth.

> A pop-up window will appear, prompting you to link your PAN with Aadhaar.

> In case the window doesn’t appear, go to ‘Profile Settings’ on the Menu bar and click on ‘Link Aadhaar’.

> Information such as name, date of birth, and gender will already be mentioned as per the PAN card details.

> Verify the PAN details on the screen with the ones mentioned on Aadhaar.

> If there is a mismatch, you need to get the same corrected in either of the documents.

> If the details match, enter your Aadhaar number and click on the “link now” button.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

> A pop-up message will inform you that your Aadhaar has been successfully linked to your PAN.

Also read: One held in Delhi for duping MBBS aspirants on pretext of admission in govt colleges, three on the run

Other methods of linking PAN with Aadhar:

> People can also visit the following websites for the linking process- https://www.utiitsl.com/ and https://www.egov-nsdl.co.in/

>Through SMS: Type the following message UIDPAN <12 digit Aadhaar> <10 digit PAN>. The message can be sent to 567678 or 56161.

>Visiting nearby PAN service centres: The linking process can also be done manually by visiting the nearby PAN service centre. A form named ‘Annexure-I’ needs to be filled and submitted along with a copy of the PAN card and Aadhaar card. This will be a paid service.PA

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON