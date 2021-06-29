Panel asks Facebook, Google to comply with new IT rules on social media misuse

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology on Tuesday directed social media platforms Facebook and Google to comply with new IT rules and follow rules of the country. Led by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, the committee was hearing the views of the companies about safeguarding the rights of the citizens and how to stop the misuse of social media.

Facebook and Google representatives were asked to appear before the Parliamentary Standing Committee to offer views on prevention of misuse of social and online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in the digital space.

Facebook India associate general counsel Namrata Singh and the company's director of public policy Shivnath Thukral attended the meeting and discussed several issues. Google was represented by its country head (government affairs and public policy) Aman Jain and director (legal) Gitanjali Duggal.

Facebook officials in their response to the committee cited the company's rules prohibiting officials to attend meetings in person during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and said the officers could not attend the meeting.

However, panel chief Shashi Tharoor turned down Facebook's request to attend the meeting virtually.

In the coming days, representatives of YouTube and other social media platforms are also expected to be summoned by the parliamentary committee.

Facebook and Google representatives were called days after Twitter officials deposed before the panel.

On June 20, India's permanent mission at the United Nations had clarified that India's new IT rules are "designed to empower ordinary users of social media" and that they were finalised after the government held broad consultations with civil society and other stakeholders in 2018.

The Central government has framed the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 ('new IT Rules') and notified the same on February 25, 2021. The Rules have come into effect from May 26.