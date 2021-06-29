Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Panel asks Facebook, Google to comply with new IT rules on social media misuse
india news

Panel asks Facebook, Google to comply with new IT rules on social media misuse

Facebook and Google representatives were asked to appear before the Parliamentary Standing Committee to offer views on prevention of misuse of social and online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in the digital space.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 29, 2021 07:24 PM IST
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor at Parliament House in New Delhi,(PTI file photo)

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology on Tuesday directed social media platforms Facebook and Google to comply with new IT rules and follow rules of the country. Led by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, the committee was hearing the views of the companies about safeguarding the rights of the citizens and how to stop the misuse of social media.

Facebook and Google representatives were asked to appear before the Parliamentary Standing Committee to offer views on prevention of misuse of social and online news media platforms including special emphasis on women security in the digital space.

Facebook India associate general counsel Namrata Singh and the company's director of public policy Shivnath Thukral attended the meeting and discussed several issues. Google was represented by its country head (government affairs and public policy) Aman Jain and director (legal) Gitanjali Duggal.

Facebook officials in their response to the committee cited the company's rules prohibiting officials to attend meetings in person during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and said the officers could not attend the meeting.

However, panel chief Shashi Tharoor turned down Facebook's request to attend the meeting virtually.

In the coming days, representatives of YouTube and other social media platforms are also expected to be summoned by the parliamentary committee.

Facebook and Google representatives were called days after Twitter officials deposed before the panel.

On June 20, India's permanent mission at the United Nations had clarified that India's new IT rules are "designed to empower ordinary users of social media" and that they were finalised after the government held broad consultations with civil society and other stakeholders in 2018.

The Central government has framed the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 ('new IT Rules') and notified the same on February 25, 2021. The Rules have come into effect from May 26.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
facebook parliamentary committee shashi tharoor
TRENDING NEWS

Farah Khan posts cute video of ‘little Miss FOMO’. See who she’s talking about

This US teen holds Guinness World Record for largest mouth gape. Watch video

New jumping spider species named after 26/11 martyr Tukaram Omble

Firefighters save man stuck on tree while rescuing cat in US. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Twitter
Riemann Hypothesis
Petrol Price
National Statistics Day 2021
Gold Price Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP