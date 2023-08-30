Ola, Uber should pay a rebate to users if driver cancels: Maharashtra panel

Passengers hailing taxis from online aggregators like Uber and Ola should receive a rebate in case a cab driver cancels a ride, a panel appointed by the Maharashtra government has recommended. The aggregators currently levy a charge when a passenger cancels a ride.

Noida, India - March 22, 2018: Uber Cab moving near Mahamaya flyover in Noida, India, on Thursday, March 22, 2018. (Photo by Virendra Singh Gosain/ Hindustan Times) (To go with Snehil’s story) (HT file photo)

A taxi should get no more than 20 minutes to reach the pickup point, beyond which a fine should be levied for the delay, the committee has recommended. Also, for the first time, regional transport offices could get the right to delist an aggregator cab if the vehicle is found to be in an unfit condition.

The committee, headed by retired bureaucrat Sudhirkumar Shrivastava, was constituted in April and a final report will be submitted soon for necessary approval.

People have been for long complaining against aggregator cabs canceling rides after accepting them. Based on these complaints, it has been recommended that passengers should be compensated for time spent waiting for the aggregator cab, officials in the transport department said, declining to be named.

“There is a recommendation that a driver pays ₹50-75 as fine against every cancellation, and the rebate will be given to the affected passenger,” an official said. “These (recommendations) will come into effect only when the government accepts them.”

The draft rules bring hope to passengers, given the waiting time for aggregator cabs has risen by 6-10 minutes or even more during peak hours.

“Whenever this decision comes into effect, we will welcome it. The government should confirm the mode of payment to the passenger as he is transacting with the cab aggregator,” said lawyer Shirish Deshpande of Mumbai Grahak Panchayat, a collective of consumers. “Such a rebate should ideally be routed through the system.”

RTO authorities may also be empowered to cancel the vehicle permit over fitness and general condition of the taxis, officials said. At present, the aggregator decides on the action if a passenger complains to it on the mobile app on the basis of star ratings on the overall ride experience, ride quality, vehicle condition, etc.

“The action taken is not in public domain, and the RTO could be given the scope for taking necessary action,” said another official. Complaints on poor quality of vehicle, stinking seats and squeaky doors are among the common experiences faced by passengers.

“We are awaiting the state government’s approval,” said Shrivastava.

These draft rules are in accordance with the Motor Vehicle Aggregators Guidelines 2020 issued by the Union ministry for road transport and highways, which has directed all states to implement the rules. The committee also looked into issues such as fare regulation, driver training and background checks for drivers.

Uber and Ola did not comment to the query sent.

