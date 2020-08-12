Panel to meet today to discuss vaccine protocols

india

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 04:07 IST

The National Expert Group on vaccine administration will meet on Wednesday to decide on logistics, procurement and administration of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine, as and when it is ready. Dr VK Paul, member (health), NITI Aayog, heads the panel.

“The terms of reference of this expert committee are to streamline suitable vaccine selection, how procurement of vaccine will be done, how the vaccine would be delivered and prioritising groups to whom vaccine has to be administered,” said Rajesh Bhushan, Union health secretary, on Tuesday.

“The committee will also consider other issues related to logistics of the vaccine like cold chain, inventory, how to arrange resources to procure vaccine and how to address the equity issues linked to vaccination,” he said.

The committee is likely to engage with all stakeholders, including state governments and vaccine manufacturers, on the issue in Wednesday’s meeting.

Among the 24 vaccine candidates currently under various stages of clinical trials, three are at advances stages of phase three trials in the US, UK and China.