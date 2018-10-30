Panic button, vehicle tracking in public transport from January 1

The ministry of road transport and highways has mandated vehicle location tracking (VLT) and emergency buttons in all public transport vehicles, except auto rickshaws and e-rickshaws, registered on or after January 1 , 2019, officials familiar with the matter said.

The Motor Vehicles (Vehicle Location Tracking Device and Emergency Button) Order, 2018 will apply to all public service vehicles specified under the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

“Vehicle tracking system in passenger vehicles will be made mandatory from 1st of January, 2019. The notification has been sent for publishing and will come into effect today (Tuesday). The notification will be issued for all new commercial vehicles and, for older vehicles, state governments may notify and it will be implementation-based,” a senior official said.

The Centre has exempted all public service vehicles registered upto December 31, 2018, provided that after the expiry of the time-period of the exemption specified, the concerned state or union territory will notify the date for compliance of requirements.

“The vehicle location tracking device manufacturers would assist in providing the back-end services for monitoring. The states can notify the date of implementation of vehicle location tracking and emergency button for older vehicles registered up to December 31, 2018. This is a regulation for safety of passengers, especially women. The ministry has also notified the operational procedure for implementation of vehicle location tracking cum emergency buttons,” a spokesperson for the ministry of road transport said.

This comes after the transport ministry notified draft amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules in July this year, making FASTags and vehicle tracking system devices mandatory for all commercial vehicles obtaining national permits.

As per the latest transport ministry notification, the view of the Central government is that it is necessary and expedient in public interest to notify standards in respect of equipping or fitment of vehicle location tracking devices and emergency buttons in all public service vehicles.

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 23:52 IST