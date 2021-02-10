Panthers Party president Mankotia quits to keep ‘family matter’ private

Panthers Party president Balwant Singh Mankotia resigned from the party on Wednesday, saying his decision was aimed to keep a family matter from becoming public.

In a video message Mankotia, former Udhampur MLA, said he was saddened to announce his dissociation from Panthers Party.

"With sadness I inform that I have resigned from all the posts and primary membership of the Panthers Party. Had I not resigned, a family matter could have soon come out in public domain," he said.

"I apologise to the party leaders and workers that I could not consult them but I had very less time and hence had to take the call," he added.

Mankotia hoped that the party leaders and workers would not lose their patience.

He also appealed to party patron Prof Bhim Singh to entrust all the responsibilities to party chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh.

"I appeal to Prof Bhim Singh to give all the responsibilities to Harsh Dev Singh because he has the capability and interest to do so," he added.

"I was appointed president but I won't be able to shoulder the responsibility anymore," he said.

Mankotia, a very popular leader among the people in Udhampur, informed that he would hold a meeting with his supporters at 11 am on Thursday.

Bhim Singh was expelled from the party by Harsh Dev Singh after the former attended a meeting with the National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah over Gupkar alliance at his Bhatindi residence in November last year.

Harsh Dev Singh had then said that Bhim Singh had “grown old” and at times made “unwise statements and decisions”, therefore, was removed from all the posts of the party.

“Prof Bhim Singh went there in his personal capacity. At this age his actions and statements are usually bereft of reality. He has been removed from the post of patron and henceforth has no rights to take any decision on party affairs. I am announcing as a chairman of the party,” he had told reporters.

Harsh Dev Singh and Mankotia could not be immediately reached for comments as their cell phones were switched off.