...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Par panel ‘taken aback’ as NMC issues regulations without law ministry clearance

Par panel ‘taken aback’ as NMC issues regulations without law ministry clearance

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 03:07 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

New Delhi, A parliamentary committee has said it was "taken aback" to find that crucial regulations issued by the National Medical Commission were not vetted by the Union law ministry, an essential prerequisite to prevent future infirmities.

Par panel ‘taken aback’ as NMC issues regulations without law ministry clearance

In its report on "Infirmities in the regulations framed under the National Medical Commission Act", the Lok Sabha Committee on Subordinate Legislation said getting draft rules and regulations vetted by the law ministry from the legal, constitutional and drafting point of view is essential.

"The Committee, during an examination of the regulations published by the National Medical Commission under the aegis of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, found to its surprise that one of the most integral procedures in the framing of any subordinate legislation, that of getting it 'vetted' by the Ministry of Law and Justice from the constitutional, legal and drafting point of view was 'missed'," it said.

The report was tabled in the recently concluded Budget session of Parliament.

"The nature of such delegated legislation, which is published in the Gazette of India, needs to be taken seriously. These delegated legislations, once in the public domain, form the fulcrum for subsequent executive actions by the nodal agency and, as such, merit utmost caution and due diligence to weed out any iota of mistake which could have serious legal ramifications on account of loopholes/vulnerability in the document," the panel cautioned.

Keeping such instances in view, the committee recommended to the health ministry "to be alert" and ensure that such errors do not creep up in future.

It also said that all the drafted subordinate legislations should be duly vetted by the law ministry before they are published in the Gazette of India.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
ministry of health and family welfare
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and UK Board Result 2026
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and UK Board Result 2026
Home / India News / Par panel ‘taken aback’ as NMC issues regulations without law ministry clearance
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.