A joint parliamentary committee reviewing the bill to automatically remove ministers, chief ministers and prime ministers arrested for over 30 days, has decided against adopting its report, weeks after circulating the draft to the members.

India News

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The unusual decision came after widening rift within the members and amid the Bharatiya Janata Party’s recent outreach to some opposition parties to support any renewed attempt to push the constitution amendment bill that failed to garner a two-thirds majority earlier this year, according to two leaders who did not wish to be named.

With the bill not cleared by the panel, it is unlikely to be passed in the monsoon session which starts on July 20.

After the meeting, panel chairperson Aparajita Sarangi said that the proposals required further discussions.

“We are keeping it pending as of now. We wrote two letters, to all 27 political parties — one on 13 May 2026 and another on 30 June 2026. Five parties sent their suggestions, but declined to join in. The government wanted to take everyone along. We held discussions with members from other parties, and there was broad agreement that the bill would have far-reaching implications for the country. Everyone acknowledged that the government’s intent was right, but felt the proposal required further discussion and consideration. Discussions with the major opposition parties are also continuing,” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} In the meeting, at least two Opposition leaders-- All India Masjlis e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar)’s Supriya Sule gave dissent notes, leading to arguments. “The situation also led to voting among members for each and every proposal of the panel,” said a functionary, requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the meeting, at least two Opposition leaders-- All India Masjlis e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar)’s Supriya Sule gave dissent notes, leading to arguments. “The situation also led to voting among members for each and every proposal of the panel,” said a functionary, requesting anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

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According to a third functionary, during the voting process, some National Democratic Alliance members suggested that the adoption of the report be deferred as more discussions were required.

Sarangi paused the discussions on the clauses and after a while, she announced that the report would not be adopted on Friday.

The joint committee was set to recommend a sunset clause or -- an automatic reversal clause-- in the bill to allow reappointment of ministers for failure of the prosecution to proceed within a defined period.

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It had also provided for fast track court for trials under this law and instead of the word “removal” of ministers, it had suggested the usage of “suspension”, in a bid to add safeguards for ministers in the bill.