Parl panel set to discuss use of force on NEET protesters

Opposition lawmakers on Tuesday held up proceedings in the standing committee of home affairs demanding a discussion on the police excess including the use of pellet guns on students during protests against the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2026 examination at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on July 20, highlighting that the matter should be taken up as it has grabbed the national attention.

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Panel chairman, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Radha Mohan Das Agarwal refused to change the pre-decided topic of the discussion, but agreed to take up a discussion at a later date on “Standard Operating Procedures on use of force on protesters.”

Agarwal further pointed out that the matter is sub-judice and the Supreme Court has also formed a probe panel to look into the same issues.

The meeting was attended by Opposition members including Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ajay Maken and Jai Prakash, Trinamool Congress’s Derek O’Brien, NCP-SP lawmaker Supriya Sule, Sanjay Yadav of RJD.

The matter was raised by a Congress member during the meeting where views of officials of various ministries were to be presented on the subject of “crimes against children”.

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{{^usCountry}} After the ruling, the Opposition members relented and the meeting that began at 11 am, went on till 4 pm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the ruling, the Opposition members relented and the meeting that began at 11 am, went on till 4 pm. {{/usCountry}}

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