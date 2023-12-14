Parliament breach: All accused followed Bhagat Singh Fan Club page; met in Mysuru 1.5 years ago

Six names have so far emerged as those who have been directly involved in the massive security breach that took place in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday -- on the day of the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack. Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D were inside the Lok Sabha spraying yellow gas inside, Neelam Azad and Anmmol Shinde were detained from outside Parliament. The link between the two sets of protestors was the same gas they were spraying. Later police came to know that they all were connected on social media, they knew each other. There was another person Lalit Jha who posted the the video of Neelam and Anmol protesting outside Parliament on Instagram. While he fled the spot, police found one Vishal from Gurugram who was not near Parliament yesterday, but he gave shelter to the five. Lalit Jha apparently sent the video to another person who runs an NGO in West Bengal.

How did the plotting take place?

Neelam Azad, one of the accused of Parliament security breach, used to attend protest rallies. The arrested accused said they were not part of any organisation and came to Parliament only to protest against issues like unemployment etc. But the police said the main conspirator was someone else.

They had conducted a recce outside Parliament before yesterday's security breach.

All the accused were associated with a social media page Bhagat Singh Fan Club.

The planning for the security breach took place on social media.

About 1.5 years ago, all of them met in Mysore. Earlier this year in July, Sagar attempted to enter Parliament but could not.

On December 10, they all reached Delhi from their respective states. They gathered near India Gate where the coloured crackers were distributed.

