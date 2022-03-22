Parliament budget session LIVE: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to resume today

Parliament budget session Live updates: The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings have resumed yesterday after being adjourned on March 16. The proceedings remained canceled on March 17 in view of Holi festival.

On Monday, March 21, the Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2022 which seeks payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the consolidated fund of India for the services of the financial year 2021-22 was returned by Rajya Sabha. The Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2022 which provide for authorisation of appropriation of money out of consolidated fund of India to meet amount spent on certain services during FY ended on 31st March 2019 in excess of the amounts granted for those services & for that year was also returned.

Meanwhile, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said for 40 years, the EPFO rate hadn't been brought down.