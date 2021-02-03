Budget session LIVE: Rajya Sabha likely to discuss farm laws today

The three contentious farm laws passed by the Centre last September will once again be the focus of attention on Wednesday, which is day 4 of the ongoing Budget session of Parliament. On Tuesday, the two houses –Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha – witnessed disruptions by the Opposition over the three ‘black laws’ and were adjourned multiple times during the day before finally being adjourned till Wednesday. In Rajya Sabha, the Opposition wanted a debate on the agricultural laws but vice president Venkaiah Naidu, the chairperson of the house, dismissed their request, saying that the issue can be discussed only after it has been discussed in the Lok Sabha.

The Budget session began on January 29 with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing a joint sitting of Parliament. Most Opposition parties, however, boycotted the President’s address as a mark of protest against the farm laws. The session will go on till April 8; it will be conducted in two phases. While the first phase will end on February 13 instead of February 15 as scheduled earlier, the second phase will begin on March 8. Farm laws are likely to be discussed the most, while issues like Chinese aggression in Ladakh and state of the economy etc. are also likely to be discussed prominently.