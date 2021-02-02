LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11:30am after ruckus over farm laws

The third day of Budget session in the Parliament started with the announcement that discussion over farmers' protest, for which Opposition parties had prepared to push an adjournment motion on the farm issue in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, was going to be held on Wednesday.

"Discussion on farmers' protest will be held tomorrow not today," Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said.

Some of the Opposition leaders, who had earlier indicated that protests and frequent disruptions will be a part of their strategy in the discussion on the President’s speech on Tuesday, staged a walkout following the announcement.