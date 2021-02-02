IND USA
View of Parliament House on Monday, February 1. (PTI)
india news

After two days of peace, Opposition fireworks to return in Parliament

The Congress and other Opposition parties have decided to join two key debates on the President’s speech and the Union Budget after launching protests over three farm laws in and outside Parliament
By Saubhadra Chatterji
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:18 AM IST

After two peaceful days of proceedings, fireworks over farm protests will dominate the third day of the Budget Session of Parliament as both Houses start debate on the President’s speech.

The Congress and other Opposition parties have decided to join two key debates on the President’s speech and the Union Budget after launching protests over three farm laws inside and outside Parliament, according to people aware of the developments.

The Opposition leaders indicated that protests and frequent disruptions will be a part of their strategy in the discussion on the President’s speech on Tuesday.

Opposition parties such as the Congress, Trinamool Congress and Left outfits have prepared to push an adjournment motion on the farm issue in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

One Opposition leader, however, added, that they might allow the Question Hour to run in the Rajya Sabha as they had been demanding it after it was dropped in the last session.

In Lok Sabha, the second question listed for the Question Hour is related to minimum support price for the farmers -- potential ammunition to attack the government over the farm bills.

At the third and last all-party meeting on Sunday over the Budget Session, the government’s managers suggested that the Opposition parties can raise all issues related to the farm laws during the debate on the President’s speech and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when he intervenes in the debate, would reply to them, another leader said. Among other senior ministers, defence minister Rajnath Singh is expected to speak in the debate, he added.

At Sunday’s meeting, convened by Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu, six ministers and 25 leaders of various parties were present. A press statement said, “Chairman Naidu today made a fervent appeal to leaders of various parties to ensure effective functioning of the House during the ongoing Budget Session. In response, the leaders assured that there will be full participation in all the debates and discussions in the House.”

The Opposition, however, plans to corner the government on the issue of the three contentious farm laws. “We will press for a separate debate on the farm issue given the gravity of the situation. But the government wants to tackle the issue in the President’s speech debate only. This might lead to another flashpoint,” another leader said, asking not to be named.

Thousands of farmers have hunkered down at the Capital’s borders for more than two months to protest against the three farm laws that they say will erode their bargaining power, weaken a system of assured prices, and leave them vulnerable to exploitation by big agri businesses. The government has maintained that the laws aim to ease restrictions on farm trade by setting up free markets, allow traders to stockpile large stocks of food for future sales and lay down a framework for contract farming..

Meanwhile, upcoming assembly elections are also set to find political space in the debate on the President’s speech. As per the current schedule, first-time BJP MP from West Bengal, Locket Chatterjee, will initiate the debate in Lok Sabha to send a political message to the voters of Bengal. The President’s speech to the joint session of the House, too, had prominent references about poll-bound Assam, Bengal and Kerala.

