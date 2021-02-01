Farmers announce nationwide agitation on Feb 6, issue calls to block roads
Barely a week after the violence in the national capital on India's 72nd Republic Day, a section of protesting farmers on Monday gave a call for a nationwide agitation on February 6. This comes even as thousands of farmers are protesting against the three contentious farm laws at the borders of Delhi for more than two months now.
"There will be a country-wide agitation on February 6. We will block roads between 12pm and 3pm," Balbir Singh Rajewal of Bhartiya Kisan Union (R) said, according to news agency ANI.
The farmers made the announcement during a press conference at the Singhu Border that they will block national and state highways for three hours to lodge their protest.
The road blockade has been called by farm union to reinforce their demands of the repeal of the farm laws, against the suspension of internet and barricading of roads, and against the budget announced on Monday.
This announcement from farmers comes amid tight security measures by the Delhi Police near the protest sites where buses of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) are being used to seal main entry points amid other multi-layered security arrangements and checkpoints both by the police and farmers' union volunteers.
Ghazipur, the new focal point of the ongoing farmers' agitation, also witnessed heightened restrictions on Monday even as it continues to aggrieve Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad commuters. The Delhi-UP border site, which is galvanising farmers from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand days after BKU leader Rakesh Tikait's emotional appeal, is a fortress in the making with security arrangements being amplified with every passing day.
As the farmers alleged that they have been "ignored" in the Union Budget 2021-22, they also pointed out that water and power supply have been curtailed at their protest venues.
The Samkyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of protesting unions, also alleged that the Twitter accounts of Kisan Ekta Morcha and a user named 'Tractor2Twitter' have been restricted. While the accounts on the social media site remained restricted in India for the whole day, they were restored slowly by Twitter around late evening.
Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav alleged the action against the Twitter account was taken on the "request of government authorities". The Union government, Yadav said, has "reduced the allocation to agriculture sector" in this budget.
This comes as the government claims that they have introduced a slew of measures to aid the agricultural sector. During her budget speech, Sitharaman said that there is a steady increase in the procurement of wheat, rice, pulses from farmers.
The finance minister also said that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime has undergone a sea change to ensure the price that is at least 1.5 times the cost of production across all commodities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naveen Patnaik lauds Budget 2021, says dip in share of central taxes worrying
- The Odisha CM said the Centre's replication of the state scheme of Mamata and Mission Shakti was a logical step towards women empowerment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Darjeeling’s GJM, an ally of TMC, wants national body for Gorkhas
- The GJM said the All India Gorkha Assembly should be a pan-India statutory development body and all elected people’s representatives from the community should be its members.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter restores 250 accounts blocked in India for a controversial hashtag
- Twitter decided to restore the 250-odd accounts after a meeting with officials from the ministry of electronics and information technology
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha to start regular classes for students of IX and XI from February 8
- The state government has also approved a proposal to distribute happiness kits to around 1.83 lakh students of Classes I to VIII in five districts of Odisha.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tripura youth allegedly shot dead by BSF on Indo-Bangla border
- The BSF claimed its troopers were attacked by cattle smugglers following which they opened fire.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
11 patients have a narrow escape as fire breaks out in a Cuttack hospital
- Extension and construction work was being carried out in Sun Hospital at Tulasipur area when the fire started on the top floor. The hospital, among the biggest nursing homes in Cuttack, did not have many patients as construction work was going on.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws stir: UP minister responds to farmer leader Naresh Tikait's remarks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mobile internet suspension now extended only in seven Haryana districts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Mamata says Union budget 'anti-farmer and anti-India'
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC notice on privacy concerns to Google, WhatsApp, Amazon UPIs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter restores accounts restricted for talking about 'farmer genocide'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers announce nationwide agitation on Feb 6, issue calls to block roads
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' protest: A fortress in making in Ghazipur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt orders probe by Revenue Commissioner into Shivamogga blast
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patna HC raps Bihar govt for slow progress in cases of gang rapes of minors
- The court's observations came on an email complaint that child protection specialist of Unicef, Mansoor Qadri had sent to the Chairperson, Patna High Court Committee of Juvenile Justice and POCSO on January 15.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox