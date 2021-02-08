LIVE: Will ask HM for details on Uttarakhand floods, says Rajya Sabha chairman
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate on Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind’s address, in the Rajya Sabha at around 10:30 am on Monday, day seven of the ongoing Budget session of Parliament. Usually, Prime Ministers speak in both the Houses of Parliament – Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. However, with the Opposition protesting refusing to end protests in the Lok Sabha over the contentious farm laws, the PM’s reply might take place only in the Rajya Sabha, marking a departure from the norm.
Also Read | PM Modi expected to reply to President's address on Monday
In a collective show of strength, more than a dozen Opposition parties had collectively boycotted the President’s address on January 29, which marks the commencement of the Budget session. While debate on Motion of Thanks happened rather smoothly in the Rajya Sabha, with the Centre and the Opposition agreeing to discuss the issue in the Upper House for a total of 15 hours, no discussion could take place in the Lok Sabha or the Lower House. According to an official statement, the first six sittings of the Rajya Sabha in the ongoing session were productive, registering a productivity of 82.10%.
The first half of the Budget session will end on February 13. The second and final half will take place from March 8-April 8.
Follow all the updates here:
-
FEB 08, 2021 09:29 AM IST
Will ask HM for details on Uttarakhand tragedy, says RS chairman
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, the Rajya Sabha chairman, says that he will ask home minister Amit Shah for details on Uttarakhand disaster once the home ministry has full report.
-
FEB 08, 2021 09:20 AM IST
Shiv Sena gives notice to discuss TRP scam
Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi gives suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the investigation of TRP scam.
-
FEB 08, 2021 09:08 AM IST
PM to respond in Rajya Sabha at around 10:30 am, says PMO
At around 10:30 AM today in the Rajya Sabha, PM Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address: Prime Minister's Office (PMO)
-
FEB 08, 2021 08:31 AM IST
CPI gives notice over Uttarakhand flash floods
CPI MP Binoy Viswam has given suspension of business notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over the flash floods in Chamoli, Uttrakhand.
-
FEB 08, 2021 08:14 AM IST
PM Modi likely to speak at 10:30 am in Rajya Sabha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the debate on Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind’s address, in the Rajya Sabha at 10:30 am on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What is glacial lake outburst flood? What happened in Uttarakhand's Chamoli?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress, not AIMIM, is BJP’s B-team in Gujarat: Owaisi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand glacier burst: 15 rescued from NTPC tunnel, says Chamoli Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mapping the Chamoli tragedy: How glacial breach in Uttarakhand triggered floods
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Experts point to climate change after Uttarakhand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Need Covid-19 vaccination details? CoWIN info now available on Aarogya Setu app
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: Will ask HM for details on Uttarakhand floods, says Rajya Sabha chairman
Zero Covid-19 cases in 32 Uttar Pradesh districts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Day after tragedy, multi-agency rescue operations on
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tracing the Ganga's intricate waterweb
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: France records 171 new Covid-19 deaths as toll nears 79,000
IndiaMART CEO, 2 others booked for selling Govardhan Hill rocks online, probe on
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Glacier breach causes floods in Uttarakhand
- Eyewitnesses recalled that such was the force of the water flowing and boulders rolling down from the upper reaches near Raini village that the under-construction Rishi Ganga dam was completely washed away.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Army helps authorities to control forest fire in Arunachal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India-China talk disengagement, PLA beefs up on LAC with more missiles, rockets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox