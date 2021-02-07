Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the debate on Motion of Thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind's address in the Rajya Sabha or Upper House of Parliament on Monday.

If PM Modi's address indeed happens in the Rajya Sabha, it will be a departure from the norm. The Prime Minsters usually speaks in both the Houses of Parliament but with opposition parties refusing to end protests in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi's address could take place only in the Rajya Sabha.

The government's reply to the motion of thanks may take place at 10.30 am tomorrow, after the Question Hour.

The first six sittings of the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing budget session have proved to be productive. The House recorded productivity of 82.10 per cent, an official statement said.

During the sittings, the House witnessed a 15-hour debate on Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

The protests by farmers dominated the agenda of Parliament in the first week, with both the Houses witnessing multiple disruptions over the issue.

Against the total scheduled sitting time of 20 hours and 34 minutes, 4 hours 14 minutes were lost on February 3, due to disruption. The members, however, sat for extra 33 minutes beyond the business hours on Friday, the statement said.

On Wednesday, day 4 of the session, the Centre and Opposition arrived at a consensus to allot 15 hours to discussion in the Rajya Sabha on the topic of farm laws.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, seeking to replace the Ordinance in this regard, was also introduced during the week.

The house also saw eight Zero Hour and seven special mentions made during the first week.

The Rajya Sabha will take up the discussion on the general budget for 2021-21 during the coming week for which 10 hours have been allotted.

The budget session is being held in two segments and the first part will conclude on February 13.