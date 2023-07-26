Spirit of Shah’s letter to end Parl deadlock contrary to govt’s attitude: Kharge

A day after Union home minister Amit Shah attempted to break the Parliament deadlock by offering a discussion on Manipur in a letter to leaders of the opposition, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the missive’s spirit was contrary to the government’s attitude. Kharge reiterated the demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on Manipur in the House. The demand has triggered the deadlock with the government insisting that Shah will speak in Parliament on the protracted ethnic violence in the northeastern state.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. (PTI)

Kharge said Shah wrote the letter expecting a positive response on the day Modi equated the country’s opposition parties with the British rulers and terrorist groups.

Modi on Tuesday launched a fresh attack on the opposition grouping Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), terming it “directionless” and saying people cannot be misled merely by the use of the country’s name, citing the usage in the East India Company, which colonised India and the banned Popular Front of India.

Kharge said the lack of coordination between the ruling party and the opposition has been visible for years. “...now this gulf has started appearing even within the ruling party. It is not only absurd but also unfortunate for the Prime Minister to call the opposition parties directionless...”

Kharge said if the ruling party really wants to run the House, it can be easily done by giving a chance to the opposition to speak. “...the behaviour of the Leader of the House [in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal] can be normal and positive rather than predetermined and reaction-driven. This will be helpful in the smooth running of the House.”

He said notices for debate were being given but the ruling party members block the House proceedings. “When the Leader of the opposition [Kharge] rises to speak after the Chairman’s permission, the Leader of the House himself, without request and permission from the Chair, avoids the Chair and the House. This defies tradition. This is happening continuously... Members of the opposition parties gather in the House after every adjournment with the hope that the House will work but there has only been disappointment...”

Kharge said it is easy to express feelings through letters but it is easier to win the confidence of the opposition parties in the House. “There is a world of difference between the words and actions of the sentiments expressed in your letter. Contrary to the spirit of your letter, the attitude of the government has been insensitive and arbitrary in the House,” Kharge said in his reply to Shah’s letter.

Kharge wrote the attitude is not new and added the rules and conventions were being ignored. “INDIA parties have continuously demanded a statement from...Modi over what has been happening in Manipur since 3 May in the Parliament and...a thorough discussion in both the Houses.”

Kharge backed Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh and objected to his suspension for demanding a discussion on Manipur. He accused the Chair and the Leader of the House of making a mountain out of a molehill.

On Tuesday, Shah wrote letters in Hindi to opposition leaders Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, saying the people of Manipur want all political parties to give them confidence that they are united and committed to peace in the state. He said the government was ready to discuss the Manipur violence.