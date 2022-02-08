Parliament Live: 19 Rajya Sabha members to retire in April

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an all-out attack on Congress while replying to the Motion of Thanks debate on Monday. He criticised the Congress party for handing over free rail tickets who were stranded in Mumbai due to a sudden nationwide lockdown announced in March 2020 in view of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak. The Prime Minister argued that the move to help migrants reach their home helped the spread of Covid-19 in states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. PM Modi is likely to reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha today.