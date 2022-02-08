Parliament Live: 19 Rajya Sabha members to retire in April
- Budget session: The debate on the Union budget for 2022-23 will begin after PM's reply to the Motion of Thanks in Rajya Sabha.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an all-out attack on Congress while replying to the Motion of Thanks debate on Monday. He criticised the Congress party for handing over free rail tickets who were stranded in Mumbai due to a sudden nationwide lockdown announced in March 2020 in view of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak. The Prime Minister argued that the move to help migrants reach their home helped the spread of Covid-19 in states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. PM Modi is likely to reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha today.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 08 Feb 2022 08:37 AM
Business Advisory Committee meeting of Rajya Sabha at 9.20am
The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting of Rajya Sabha will be held at 9.20am today in Parliament.
-
Tue, 08 Feb 2022 08:32 AM
19 Rajya Sabha members to retire in April
Rajya Sabha will bid farewell to 19 members in April, including five from the Bharatiya Janata Party and six from the Congress. Congress’s tally in the Upper House will come down to 28 from 34 and the BJP's tally from 97 to 92.