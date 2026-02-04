Parliament Session live updates: PM Modi to address Lok Sabha, 8 Congress MPs suspended for ‘unruly conduct’

Meanwhile, the standoff between the opposition and the government in the Lok Sabha intensified on Tuesday after eight opposition MPs were suspended for what was described as “unruly behaviour”.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the government of not allowing him to continue his speech on the motion of thanks to the President’s address.

PM Modi to address Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to respond to the motion of thanks on the President’s address in the Lok Sabha today, as the face-off between the government and Opposition continues.

Both Houses of Parliament will continue the debate on the “motion of thanks to the President's address”. In the Lok Sabha, the motion was introduced by Sarbananda Sonowal and supported by Tejasvi Surya. The House has set aside 18 hours for the discussion, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to give his reply today.

In the Upper House, BJP MP Sadananad Master moved the motion of thanks.

8 Congress MPs suspended

A total of 8 Congress MPs have been suspended for the rest of the session.

The members include Manickam Tagore, Kiran Reddy, Prashant Padole, Hibi Eden, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Gurjeet Aujla, S Venkat Raman and Dean Kuriakose.

Congress leaders, led by Rahul Gandhi, held a protest outside the Parliament building against suspension of party members from the Lok Sabha.

Gandhi has also written to Speaker Om Birla. In his letter, he raised concerns about "being prevented from speaking" on issues linked to national security during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address.

Parliament Budget Session

The Budget session is scheduled to run for 30 sittings across 65 days and will end on April 2.

Both Houses will break for a recess on February 13 and meet again on March 9, allowing the Standing Committees to review the Demands for Grants from different ministries and departments.