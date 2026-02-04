Parliament Session live updates: PM Modi to address Lok Sabha, 8 Congress MPs suspended for ‘unruly conduct’
Parliament Session live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to respond to the “motion of thanks to the President’s address” as standoff continues between the opposition and the government over Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's address.
- 1 Mins agoCongress MP submits adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha
- 5 Mins agoPriyanka Gandhi slams suspension of MPs
- 12 Mins agoPiyush Goyal lashes out at Rahul Gandhi
- 18 Mins agoRahul Gandhi slams PM Modi
- 24 Mins agoSamajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav says Opposition MPs being silenced
- 31 Mins agoWhich Congress MPs have been suspended?
- 43 Mins agoPM Modi to address Lok Sabha
Meanwhile, the standoff between the opposition and the government in the Lok Sabha intensified on Tuesday after eight opposition MPs were suspended for what was described as “unruly behaviour”.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the government of not allowing him to continue his speech on the motion of thanks to the President’s address.
8 Congress MPs suspended
A total of 8 Congress MPs have been suspended for the rest of the session.
The members include Manickam Tagore, Kiran Reddy, Prashant Padole, Hibi Eden, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Gurjeet Aujla, S Venkat Raman and Dean Kuriakose.
Congress leaders, led by Rahul Gandhi, held a protest outside the Parliament building against suspension of party members from the Lok Sabha.
Gandhi has also written to Speaker Om Birla. In his letter, he raised concerns about "being prevented from speaking" on issues linked to national security during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address.
Parliament Budget Session
The Budget session is scheduled to run for 30 sittings across 65 days and will end on April 2.
Both Houses will break for a recess on February 13 and meet again on March 9, allowing the Standing Committees to review the Demands for Grants from different ministries and departments.
Parliament Session live updates: Congress MP submits adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha
Parliament Session live updates: Congress MP Manish Tewari submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, seeking a discussion on the India-US trade agreement.
"I urge the Government to make an immediate statement and allow a full discussion so that the nation is not presented with decisions taken without transparency in matters of trade, energy, and foreign policy."
Parliament Session live updates: Priyanka Gandhi slams suspension of MPs
Parliament Session live updates: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday criticised the Centre after eight members of Parliament (MPs) were suspended. She described the decision as "ridiculous".
Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Gandhi said, "This is ridiculous. In a democracy, every member should have the right to speak, and their concerns should be heard."
Parliament Session live updates: Piyush Goyal lashes out at Rahul Gandhi
Parliament Session live updates: Union minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal on Tuesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of standing in the way of India’s growth and casting doubts on the country’s institutions.
Speaking at a press briefing in the national capital, Goyal said, "Rahul Gandhi appears to be uncomfortable with the nation's development and does not want to see India move towards a bright future."
Parliament Session live updates: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi
Parliament Session live updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the Prime Minister was "too afraid" to allow him to speak in Parliament about former Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane’s unpublished memoir and the Epstein files.
He also said the Prime Minister was "compromised" and facing "extreme pressure".
"PM Modi is Compromised. PM is too afraid to let me speak in Parliament about Naravane, Epstein Files and how he has surrendered on Tariffs," Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, posted on X.
Parliament Budget Session live: Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav says Opposition MPs being silenced
Parliament Budget Session live: Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Dimple Yadav on Tuesday slammed the government, saying that the Leader of the Opposition was intentionally stopped from speaking in Parliament.
Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "It is very unfortunate that the Leader of Opposition was not allowed to speak in the Parliament. In a democracy, everyone has the right to put forward their views."
