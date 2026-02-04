Protests, handshake refused, message for Modi: Day 3 of Rahul Gandhi-memoir Parliament saga

A verbal exchange broke out between the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Union minister of state for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu outside Parliament when the Congress MP referred to the former Congress leader as a “traitor friend”, leading the latter to refuse a handshake offered by Gandhi. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi speaks to the media, as he shows a copy of the unpublished "memoir" of former Army chief M M Naravane during the Budget Session of Parliament. (PTI)

Meanwhile, Gandhi’s “memoir row” continued on Wednesday as he displayed “Four Stars of Destiny”, ex-Army chief MM Naravane’s book, to reporters and said he would hand it over to Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he came to the Lok Sabha.

The row over the memoir began when Rahul Gandhi was stopped for a second day on Tuesday from citing an article that referred to an unpublished “memoir” by former Army chief Naravane on the 2020 India-China conflict.

A war of words sparked when the Lok Sabha LoP and the minister met outside Parliament, where the Congress MPs were protesting. As Gandhi saw Bittu entering the premises, he called him a "traitor friend" and reached out for a handshake.

“Here is a traitor walking right by. Look at the face,” the Congress leader said, as he offered his hand and added, “Hello, brother, my traitor friend. Don’t worry, you will come back (to Congress),” according to a video shared by news agency ANI.