‘This is not me’: Rahul Gandhi clears the air on ex-army chief MM Naravane memoir reference row

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday cleared the air over his recent comments on the government's handling of the 2020 China border clash, which led to an uproar in the Lok Sabha. Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi speaks to the media at the Parliament premises after proceedings of the house got adjourned, during the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament. (ANI)

The Rae Bareilly MP clarified that this is the perspective of former Army Chief, referring to Gen (retd) M M Naravane and his unpublished memoir.

“This is not me, this is what the Army Chief (former) has written in a book,” Gandhi was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Rahul Gandhi further said that the book is not being allowed to be published and called it “languishing”.

“Why are they so scared of the Army Chief's perspective? Why are they so scared of what the Army Chief has to say?” Gandhi added.

Ruckus erupted in Lok Sabha on Monday after Gandhi repeatedly attempted to refer to a magazine report based on a manuscript to question the government’s handling of the 2020 China border clash. This triggered a row as Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and other BJP members accused Gandhi of “misleading” the House.

Questioning the government's fear around the book, Gandhi said that it offers important insights, including about the Prime Minister and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Rahul said that the book will also reveal “something about the Army and how it was let down by the political leadership of the country.”

The Congress leader said that former Army chief M M Naravane had clearly written about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in his book, excerpts of which had appeared in an article that he was quoting.

Gandhi claimed that the government is not letting him speak out of fear and that “if it comes out, the reality of Narendra Modi and Rajnath Singh will be revealed to the people and what happened to the 56-inch chest when China was standing against us, advancing?"