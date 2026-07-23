Parliament session LIVE: Govt ‘ready to prioritise paper leak issue’, says Oppn can decide date, duration

Parliament session LIVE: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Thursday, minutes after beginning, following loud protests by Opposition MPs. As the Monsoon Session of Parliament enters its fourth day, MPs from both the Opposition INDIA bloc and the ruling NDA staged protests against each other near the Makar Dwar inside the Parliament premises. ...Read More

The INDIA bloc MPs reiterated their demands for the dismissal of union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, with Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi also joining them. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and other Opposition leaders were also present during the protest.

The leaders raised slogans, including “Dharmendra Pradhan istifa do”. The Parliament had been at an impasse since the start of the Monsoon Session amid protests by students over alleged irregularities in NEET and paper leaks. The students had also planned to march to Parliament on Monday, but the police deployed lathi-charge and tear gas shells mid-way through, detaining 70 protesters.

Govt says ready for discussion, Oppn demands Pradhan's exit first

While the government has said it is willing to hold a discussion on paper leaks on the floor of the House, he Opposition pushed for the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan before this.

“There will be no discussion on the issue till the education minister resigns…It cannot be a fair discussion till he resigns,” Congress chief and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said. The union government, meanwhile, is accusing the Opposition of politicising the ongoing student’s stir and said it was shifting “goalposts”, asserting that its doors for dialogue with those leading the protests were “always open”, people aware of the development said.

Kharge and other Opposition leaders have called for a discussion on paper leaks to take place under Rule 267, which allows for issues of urgency to override listed business of the House.

The union government has criticised the Opposition for these conditions, with deputy chairman Harivansh explained that the Chair’s ruling had already specified that discussions under the said rule could not be allowed. Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Thursday, minutes after beginning, following loud protests by Opposition MPs.