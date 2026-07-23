Parliament session LIVE: Govt ‘ready to prioritise paper leak issue’, says Oppn can decide date, duration
Parliament session LIVE: The INDIA bloc MPs reiterated their demands for the dismissal of the union education minister, with leaders raising slogans like “Dharmendra Pradhan istifa do”.
Parliament session LIVE: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Thursday, minutes after beginning, following loud protests by Opposition MPs. As the Monsoon Session of Parliament enters its fourth day, MPs from both the Opposition INDIA bloc and the ruling NDA staged protests against each other near the Makar Dwar inside the Parliament premises. ...Read More
The INDIA bloc MPs reiterated their demands for the dismissal of union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, with Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi also joining them. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and other Opposition leaders were also present during the protest.
The leaders raised slogans, including “Dharmendra Pradhan istifa do”. The Parliament had been at an impasse since the start of the Monsoon Session amid protests by students over alleged irregularities in NEET and paper leaks. The students had also planned to march to Parliament on Monday, but the police deployed lathi-charge and tear gas shells mid-way through, detaining 70 protesters.
Govt says ready for discussion, Oppn demands Pradhan's exit first
While the government has said it is willing to hold a discussion on paper leaks on the floor of the House, he Opposition pushed for the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan before this.
“There will be no discussion on the issue till the education minister resigns…It cannot be a fair discussion till he resigns,” Congress chief and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said. The union government, meanwhile, is accusing the Opposition of politicising the ongoing student’s stir and said it was shifting “goalposts”, asserting that its doors for dialogue with those leading the protests were “always open”, people aware of the development said.
Kharge and other Opposition leaders have called for a discussion on paper leaks to take place under Rule 267, which allows for issues of urgency to override listed business of the House.
The union government has criticised the Opposition for these conditions, with deputy chairman Harivansh explained that the Chair’s ruling had already specified that discussions under the said rule could not be allowed. Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Thursday, minutes after beginning, following loud protests by Opposition MPs.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jul 23, 2026 01:47 pm IST
Parliament session LIVE: Govt ‘ready to prioritise paper leak issue’, says Oppn can decide date and duration
Parliament session LIVE: The government is “ready to prioritise the paper leak issue over other parliamentary business”, union minister Kiren Rijiju told PTI news agency.
Rijiju urged the Opposition to not “derail the discussion by placing conditions”, and said the union government was willing to accomodate their preferences regarding the date and duration of the debate.
- Jul 23, 2026 01:43 pm IST
Parliament session LIVE: Rijiju appeals to Oppn to ‘not stall Parliament’, says they can raise issues ‘in the debate’
Parliament session LIVE: Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday appealed to the Opposition to “not stall Parliament”, saying they can raise their issues “while participating in the debate.”
“If you want debate and discussion, then you should play a positive role. Whatever demands or suggestions the Opposition has, they can raise them while participating in the debate... With an open heart, we appeal to the Opposition not to stall Parliament...” Rijiju told PTI news agency.
- Jul 23, 2026 01:39 pm IST
Parliament session LIVE: Centre must identify gaps in supply chain, take corrective measures, says Cong MP Karti Chidambaram
Parliament session LIVE: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Thursday said “merely announcing fast-track courts will not solve the systemic problem of paper leaks.”
Speaking to PTI news agency, Karti said Centre must “identify gaps in the supply chain and, explain corrective measures and fix accountability.”
- Jul 23, 2026 01:20 pm IST
Parliament session LIVE: ‘If govt was ready for discussion, it would have started on day one,’ says Kharge
Parliament session LIVE: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday dismissed union minister Kiren Rijiju's claim that Opposition was “fleeing” from discussion on paper leaks.
“If they were ready for a discussion, it would have started on the first day we demanded it. Why were they not ready? Later, you lathi-charged the students...” Kharge told ANI news agency.
“We are Members of Parliament, but the people from the ruling party themselves blocked the door today. They should be ashamed. Until he (Dharmendra Pradhan) resigns, this will not work,” Kharge added.
- Jul 23, 2026 01:06 pm IST
Parliament session LIVE: Kalyan Banerjee raises slogans on stairs of Parliament, day after suspension from Lok Sabha
Parliament session LIVE: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee raised slogans standing on the stairs of the Parliament on Thursday, according to visuals shared by PTI news agency.
This came a day after he was suspended from Lok Sabha for the remainder of the Monsoon Session for using 'undignified' language against women members after he had a heated exchange with the NCPI members in the Lower House chamber.
- Jul 23, 2026 01:03 pm IST
Parliament session LIVE: Spoke to Oppn leaders yesterday, had hoped to begin discussion on NEET today, says Rijiju
Parliament session LIVE: Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said he had spoken to several Opposition leaders the previous day, and “everyone said we should find a way forward.” Rijiju said he had hoped the discussion on NEET would begin today.
“But later, they started imposing conditions and offering different excuses. Even in the evening, I hoped we would continue discussions with the Congress and other Opposition parties to arrive at a consensus,” Rijiju told PTI news agency.
- Jul 23, 2026 01:00 pm IST
Parliament session LIVE: ‘Speedy trials through fast track courts, justice will be delivered faster,’ says union MoS
Parliament session LIVE: Union minister of state for parliamentary affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday said speedy trials would be conducted through fast-track courts for NEET paper leak accused.
“Through fast-track courts, speedy trials will be conducted and justice will be delivered faster; this is a very important decision,” Meghwal told PTI news agency.
- Jul 23, 2026 12:49 pm IST
Parliament session LIVE: Amit Shah says youth's future highest priority, PM's decision to expedite hearings ‘reflection of this commitment’
Parliament session LIVE: Union home minister Amit Shah said the welfare of the youth and their bright future is both the highest priority and the resolve of the Modi government.
Shah said PM Modi's decision to expedite hearings and take stringent action against the guilty in paper leak cases through fast-track courts “is a reflection of this commitment.” The union home minister said this was an important step against those who toy with the future of the youth and would prove to be a “milestone.”
- Jul 23, 2026 12:46 pm IST
Parliament session LIVE: Oppn trying to run away from paper leak discussion by attaching conditions, says Rijiju
Parliament session LIVE: Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday alleged the Opposition was trying to “run away” from the discussion on paper leak by attaching “pre-conditions and excuses.”
This comes even as the Opposition has stated that the discussion would only take place after union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. Several Oppositions MPs have urged for the discussion to be held under Rule 267.
- Jul 23, 2026 12:42 pm IST
Parliament session LIVE: ‘Govt agreed for discussion, Oppn want to do ‘hungama’,' says BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad
Parliament session LIVE: BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said the Centre and Lok Sabha had agreed for a discussion on the NEET paper leak in Parliament.
“It's unfortunate; Centre and Lok Sabha Speaker agreed for discussion on paper leak but Opposition is running away; big question is that they just want to do ‘hungama,’” Prasad told PTI news agency.
- Jul 23, 2026 12:39 pm IST
Parliament session LIVE: Oppn can decide date for discussion on paper leak, says union minister Rijiju
Parliament session LIVE: The Opposition can decide the date and duration of discussion on the NEET paper leak, union parliamentary affairs Kiren Rijiju said in Lok Sabha on Thursday.
- Jul 23, 2026 12:34 pm IST
Parliament session LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Parliament session LIVE: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, and Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla amid disruptions to the Parliament session, PTI news agency reported.
TMC leaders Saugata Roy and Mahua Moitra were also present at the meeting. During the Question Hour, Birla had asked opposition leaders to meet him to discuss the duration and date of the discussion.
- Jul 23, 2026 12:25 pm IST
Parliament session LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Parliament session LIVE: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday, amid an impasse over discussion on NEET and paper leaks. The Opposition has demanded the resignation of union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government was ready to hold discussion on the issue in both Houses but there should be no conditions attached.