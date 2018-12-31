Parliament LIVE updates: Triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha today, Opposition led by Congress set to oppose it
Parliament LIVE updates: The triple talaq bill that seeks to criminalise the practice of instant divorce among Muslims is set to be taken up in the Rajya Sabha on Monday
11:15 am IST
11:10 am IST
10:23 am IST
10:18 am IST
10:02 am IST
The contentious triple talaq bill that makes the practice of instant divorce among Muslims a criminal offence with a provision of three-year jail term for the erring husband, is set to be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Monday by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.
The Congress and the BJP have issued whips to their members to be present in the House Monday and other parties have also asked their MPs to be present in full strength when the bill is taken up.
The contentious triple talaq bill is likely to face stiff resistance from opposition parties, who are united in their demand for sending it to the select committee for further scrutiny.
Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will table the bill in the Upper House. It has already been passed by the Lok Sabha, with 245 voting in favour and 11 opposing it, Thursday amid a walkout by the opposition parties. It is listed in the Rajya Sabha’s legislative agenda for Monday.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Amid chaos and uproar over the present form triple talaq bill, the upper House of Parliament Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm.
The Congress said it will not allow the passage of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, in its present form and it along with other parties are keen that the proposed legislation be sent to a select committee for further scrutiny.
BJP’s meeting over contentious triple talaq underway in Parliament
A meeting is underway in Parliament, chaired by PM Narendra Modi. party president Amit Shah, finance minister Arun Jaitley and home minister Rajnath Singh are present in the meeting.
Meeting of opposition parties begins in Rajya Sabha over triple talaq bill
Meeting of opposition parties has begun in Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ghulam Nabi Azad’s chamber in Parliament.
Meeting of opposition parties underway in Rajya Sabha LoP Ghulam Nabi Azad's chamber in Parliament #WinterSession pic.twitter.com/gyjpmDG8Ea— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2018
AIADMK, DMK to oppose triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha
The ruling AIADMK and the opposition DMK in Tamil Nadu will oppose the contentious triple talaq bill in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, days after it was adopted by the Lok Sabha, the parties said Sunday.
“We oppose triple talaq bill,” senior All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader and Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai said.
Cong convenes meeting of MPs to evolve strategy on the issue of triple talaq bill
The Congress has convened a meeting of its MPs. A number of opposition parties will also meet Monday morning in the chamber of Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad to evolve their strategy in the house on the issue.
“Opposition parties will meet Monday morning and evolve their strategy. But, we all are determined to send the bill to the select committee as the same cannot be passed in its present form. The opposition parties are united in this stand on the issue,” a senior opposition leader told PTI.