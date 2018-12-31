Parliament LIVE updates: Triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha today, Opposition led by Congress set to oppose it

The contentious triple talaq bill that makes the practice of instant divorce among Muslims a criminal offence with a provision of three-year jail term for the erring husband, is set to be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Monday by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The Congress and the BJP have issued whips to their members to be present in the House Monday and other parties have also asked their MPs to be present in full strength when the bill is taken up.

The contentious triple talaq bill is likely to face stiff resistance from opposition parties, who are united in their demand for sending it to the select committee for further scrutiny.

Law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will table the bill in the Upper House. It has already been passed by the Lok Sabha, with 245 voting in favour and 11 opposing it, Thursday amid a walkout by the opposition parties. It is listed in the Rajya Sabha’s legislative agenda for Monday.

Follow LIVE updates here:

11:15 am IST Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm Amid chaos and uproar over the present form triple talaq bill, the upper House of Parliament Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm. The Congress said it will not allow the passage of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, in its present form and it along with other parties are keen that the proposed legislation be sent to a select committee for further scrutiny.





11:10 am IST BJP’s meeting over contentious triple talaq underway in Parliament A meeting is underway in Parliament, chaired by PM Narendra Modi. party president Amit Shah, finance minister Arun Jaitley and home minister Rajnath Singh are present in the meeting.





10:23 am IST Meeting of opposition parties begins in Rajya Sabha over triple talaq bill Meeting of opposition parties has begun in Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ghulam Nabi Azad’s chamber in Parliament. Meeting of opposition parties underway in Rajya Sabha LoP Ghulam Nabi Azad's chamber in Parliament #WinterSession pic.twitter.com/gyjpmDG8Ea — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2018





10:18 am IST AIADMK, DMK to oppose triple talaq bill in Rajya Sabha The ruling AIADMK and the opposition DMK in Tamil Nadu will oppose the contentious triple talaq bill in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, days after it was adopted by the Lok Sabha, the parties said Sunday. “We oppose triple talaq bill,” senior All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader and Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai said.



