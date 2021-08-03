Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: PM Modi calls for restraint, slams Oppn for din
The ongoing monsoon session of Parliament is likely to see more adjournments and disruptions during the day as 14 Opposition parties plan a 'mock parliament' against the government's refusal to hold discuss the Pegasus snooping row, Covid-19 pandemic, farm laws and spiraling fuel prices. The leaders will meet over breakfast, hosted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, to discuss a strategy for the remaining part of the session.
On Monday, defence minister Rajnath Singh reached out to at least two senior Opposition leaders to bring the ongoing session back on the rails, but the latter refused to give in, stating a debate on the Pegasus snooping controversy is a must for the disruptions to end.
Amid repeated adjournments and fierce protests, productivity of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha now stand at just 14% and 20%, respectively. Both Houses faced repeated disruptions and protests even on Monday.
Amid the din, the government introduced the Tribunals Reforms Bill in the Lok Sabha and passed the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021 before it was adjourned for the day. The Rajya Sabha approved the Inland Vessels Bill, 2021.
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 12:13 PM
SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal offers wheat stalk to BJP's Hema Malini
Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal offers wheat stalk to BJP MP Hema Malini as SAD-BSP MPs protest at Parliament over Centre's farm laws
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 11:58 AM
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm following a ruckus by Opposition MPs, who are protesting in the House over different issues.
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 11:57 AM
Govt has to agree to debate on Pegasus row for Parl to function normally: Oppn
A senior leader from the Opposition said it was decided at the breakfast meeting hosted by Rahul Gandhi that the government would have to agree to a debate on the Pegasus report if it wants to run the monsoon session of Parliament. "It was we will stick to our position on issues like the Pegasus row and farm laws," he said.
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 11:16 AM
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12pm amid uproar
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12pm amid uproar in the House. Opposition MPs gathered at the Well of the House, protesting over various issues.
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 11:15 AM
Not apologising after tearing papers in Parliament is arrogance: PM
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish over a tweet posted by TMC MP Derek O'Brien. PM said it is an insult to people who elected the MPs. "...Making 'papri chaat' was an insulting comment. Tearing of papers, throwing them and not apologising is arrogance, the PM said at the BJP parliamentary meeting," Joshi said.
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 11:13 AM
PM Modi slams Oppn for Parliament disruptions
At the BJP parliamentary meeting, the PM said lawmakers should ensure the dignity of the House is maintained. He slammed the opposition for disrupting the monsoon session and said this is an insult to Parliament, the Constitution, democracy and the people of the country, an insult to the people.
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 11:02 AM
PM Modi urges BJP MPs to maintain restraint
At the BJP parliamentary meeting, Modi asked his party colleagues to maintain restraint during House sessions even as though disruptions by Opposition MPs have become order of the day.
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 10:51 AM
PM Modi, Shah, Rajnath, Nadda attend BJP parliamentary meeting
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president JP Nadda and other leaders attend party's parliamentary meeting held today in Delhi.
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 10:48 AM
Oppn MPs ride on bicycles to reach Parliament
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition MPs ride bicycles to reach Parliament after their breakfast meeting comes to an end.
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 10:32 AM
Rahul Gandhi calls for stronger united Opposition
At the Opposition leaders' meeting, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says single-most important thing, in his view, is to unite this force. "The more this voice (of the people) unites, the more powerful this voice will become, the more difficult it'll become for BJP-RSS to suppress it," he says.
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 10:28 AM
Leaders from Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena, TMC and other Oppn parties attend breakfast meeting at Constitution Club
MPs from the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Shiv Sena, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Samajwadi Party (SP), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), CPI, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Kerala Congress (M), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), National Conference (NC), Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) took part in the breakfast meeting hosted by Rahul Gandhi.
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 10:11 AM
AAP stays away from Rahul Gandhi-hosted Oppn meet
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) skips the breakfast meeting being hosted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for leaders of Opposition parties at Constitution Club in Delhi.
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 09:50 AM
Union ministers hold BJP parliamentary meeting
Union ministers S Jaishankar, V Muraleedharan, Sarbananda Sonowal and Jyotiraditya Scindia and other leaders arrive for the BJP Parliamentary party meeting.
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 09:49 AM
Rahul Gandhi reaches for breakfast meeting with Oppn leaders
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Constitution Club for a meeting with Opposition party floor leaders from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 09:39 AM
CPI MP Binoy Viswam gives suspension of business notice in RS to discuss Pegasus snooping report
CPI MP Binoy Viswam gives suspension of business notice under rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha to discuss 'Pegasus Project' media report.
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 09:38 AM
Oppn leaders meet for breakfast to discuss Parliament strategy
Floor leaders from Opposition parties in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha arrive for a breakfast meeting being hosted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Constitution Club. The leaders are scheduled to discuss the strategy for the remaining Monsoon session.
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 09:22 AM
Congress' Deepender Singh Hooda wants discussion on farm laws in RS, gives suspension of business notice
Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives suspension of business notice under rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the three Central farm laws against which farmers have been protesting for months along the borders of Delhi.
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 09:20 AM
Lok Sabha Manish Tewari give adjournment notice for discussion on Pegasus controversy
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss 'Pegasus Project' media report.
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 09:01 AM
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in LS to discuss Pegasus issue
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha for discussion on 'Pegasus Project' media report.
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 08:41 AM
Congress' Ripun Bora gives suspension of business notice in RS to discuss Assam-Mizoram border clash
Congress MP Ripun Bora gives suspension of business notice under rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the Assam-Mizoram border clash last week that led to the death of six Assam Police personnel and caused injuries to several others.
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 08:11 AM
Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil gives notice to discuss minor's rape
Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil has given notice in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue of alleged rape and killing of a minor girl in Delhi's Nangal area.
Tue, 03 Aug 2021 08:10 AM
Breakfast meeting of Opposition leaders
Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said a breakfast meeting will be held around 9:30 am at the Constitution Club in Delhi. “All floor leaders and other MPs will join the meeting," he said.