Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Oppn to continue demand for discussion on CJP crackdown, Ram temple donation theft

As per reports, law minister Arjun Meghwal is expected to introduce the Supreme Court (Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Rajya Sabha today for passage. The bill, which calls for an expansion of the bench of the top court to 38, has already been passed in the Lok Sabha.

Furthermore, the Opposition continues to call on home minister Amit Shah, seeking answers regarding the use of brutal force to disperse protestors during the Cockroach Janta Party's 'Chalo Sansad' march on July 20. Opposition MPs have also repeatedly questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah's absence from the proceedings.

Amid the disruption caused by the security crackdown on student protestors, the opposition has also called for a discussion on the Ram Temple donation theft case.