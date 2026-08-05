Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Oppn to continue demand for discussion on CJP crackdown, Ram temple donation theft
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Day 13 of the monsoon session proceedings will begin today at 11am. With just a few days left for the Parliament sessions, the Opposition has continued to call on Union Home Minister Amit Shah for answers regarding the security crackdown on the CJP protest.
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Amid a session of quick adjournments and protests from the Opposition, both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are set to resume their proceedings today....Read More
As per reports, law minister Arjun Meghwal is expected to introduce the Supreme Court (Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Rajya Sabha today for passage. The bill, which calls for an expansion of the bench of the top court to 38, has already been passed in the Lok Sabha.
Furthermore, the Opposition continues to call on home minister Amit Shah, seeking answers regarding the use of brutal force to disperse protestors during the Cockroach Janta Party's 'Chalo Sansad' march on July 20. Opposition MPs have also repeatedly questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah's absence from the proceedings.
Amid the disruption caused by the security crackdown on student protestors, the opposition has also called for a discussion on the Ram Temple donation theft case.
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- 5 Aug 2026, 10:11:21 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: After Kejriwal's march, AAP seeks discussion on E20 in Rajya Sabha
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: AAP MP Sanjay Singh has submitted a notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, seeking a discussion on the public outrage and consumer rights issues arising from the mandatory implementation of E20 petrol.
This notice comes after AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal led a march to the PM's residence on Tuesday regarding the implementation of E20 petrol.
Addressing a press conference after leading the march, Kejriwal said AAP would resist any attempt to implement the policy in states where it has elected representatives.
- 5 Aug 2026, 09:52:52 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Manickam Tagore demands statement from Amit Shah on police action against protestors
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Congress MP Manickam Tagore has submitted an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, demanding a statement by the home minister Amit Shah on police action against protestors during the CJP protest on July 20.
In his notice, the Congress MP has sought answers into the orders issued to security personnel on July 20; the use of pellet guns, tear gas and shock batons; the number of students injured, detained or arrested and an independent probe into the crackdown.
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- 5 Aug 2026, 09:39:18 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Congress' Manish Tewari calls for discussion on anti-defection law, submits adjournment notice
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Congress MP Manish Tewari has submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, seeking suspension of the day's listed business to discuss the need for a new anti-defection law to curb mass political defections.
In his notice, Tewari sought leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the House to discuss what he described as a matter of "definite urgent public importance."
According to the notice, the proposed law should prohibit "mass political defections driven by opportunism and bereft of any genuine ideological or policy differences," while simultaneously providing space for "honest and critical dissent both inside and outside Parliament and the legislatures."
Tewari also urged the government to adjourn the day's business and allow a full discussion on the issue in the House.
- 5 Aug 2026, 09:05:07 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Lok Sabha to take up Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, Taxation Amendment Bill today
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: The Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up The Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026 and The Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 for consideration and passing on Wednesday, according to the Revised List of Business.
Both the bills were tabled in the lower house by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this week, and today they are slated to be discussed for passing.
Along with these bills, the finance minister is also expected to move the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which proposes amendments to the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, the Income-tax Act, 2025, and the Finance Act, 2026, for consideration and passing.
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- 5 Aug 2026, 09:02:58 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Proceedings to resume at 11am
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Proceedings in both Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha are set to resume at 11am