Parliament monsoon session highlights: Bankers' Books Evidence, Taxation Bills passed amid Oppn walkout

On the Taxation Bill, Sitharaman clarified that no extra charges or taxes would be imposed on UPI transactions. Speaking during the debate on Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, the finance minister said it would “strenghthen public confidence.”

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till Tuesday, August 11, as the Opposition continued to create uproar over various issues. Meanwhile, the Centre has reportedly agreed to discuss the student agitation in Parliament and union home minister Amit Shah is set to reply on the issue in the houses.

Four bills tabled, one passed in Lok Sabha

Four bills were tabled in Lok Sabha on Monday as scheduled. The Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, seeks to change the name of the state to Keralam. The second bill, National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, proposes wider financing powers to the NCDC.

The third bill introduced today was the Tribunal Reforms Bill, 2026, which was passed without a debate amid sloganeering by the Opposition. Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, was the last bill to be tabled before the lower house was adjourned for the day.

Govt yet to decide on FCRA Bill

The FCRA bill is likely to be taken up in the ongoing session however Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said the government is yet to take a decision in the matter. The Opposition has alleged that the FCRA bill will target religious and minority organisations, which often rely on foreign funding.

The monsoon session of the parliament began on July 20 and is set to conclude on August 13.