Parliament monsoon session highlights: Bankers' Books Evidence, Taxation Bills passed amid Oppn walkout
Parliament monsoon session highlights: On the Taxation Bill, Sitharaman clarified that no extra charges or taxes would be imposed on UPI transactions. Speaking during the debate on Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, the finance minister said it would “strenghthen public confidence.”
Parliament monsoon session highlights: The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Bankers' Books Evidence Bill and Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill amid an Opposition walkout. Sitharaman referred to it a “sad state”, saying the Opposition had “chosen to walk out from an important debate.”...Read More
On the Taxation Bill, Sitharaman clarified that no extra charges or taxes would be imposed on UPI transactions. Speaking during the debate on Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, the finance minister said it would “strenghthen public confidence.”
The Lok Sabha was adjourned till Tuesday, August 11, as the Opposition continued to create uproar over various issues. Meanwhile, the Centre has reportedly agreed to discuss the student agitation in Parliament and union home minister Amit Shah is set to reply on the issue in the houses.
Four bills tabled, one passed in Lok Sabha
Four bills were tabled in Lok Sabha on Monday as scheduled. The Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, seeks to change the name of the state to Keralam. The second bill, National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, proposes wider financing powers to the NCDC.
The third bill introduced today was the Tribunal Reforms Bill, 2026, which was passed without a debate amid sloganeering by the Opposition. Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, was the last bill to be tabled before the lower house was adjourned for the day.
Govt yet to decide on FCRA Bill
The FCRA bill is likely to be taken up in the ongoing session however Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said the government is yet to take a decision in the matter. The Opposition has alleged that the FCRA bill will target religious and minority organisations, which often rely on foreign funding.
The monsoon session of the parliament began on July 20 and is set to conclude on August 13.
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- 10 Aug 2026, 07:48:51 PM IST
Updates to this live blog have ended.
- 10 Aug 2026, 07:48:42 PM IST
Parliament monsoon session: Key highlights today
• The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill. Speaking on it, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman clarified that no charges or taxes would be imposed on UPI transactions.
• The Upper House also passed the Bankers' Books Evidence Bill. Sitharaman said the Bill would “strengthen public confidence”.
• Congress on Monday said the opposition's demand for statements by union home minister Amit Shah on police action on student protesters in Delhi and by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the alleged embezzlement of Ram Temple donations cannot be delinked.
• Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi put forward the Opposition's demands. “First condition, I explained to you that we want to understand clearly who is responsible, who is culpable, second, the Prime Minister apologizes for what has happened and third was the issue of the Ram temple theft,” he said.
• The Tribunal Reforms Bill, 2026, which was passed in Lok Sabha without a debate amid sloganeering by the Opposition. Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, was tabled before the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day.
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- 10 Aug 2026, 06:50:37 PM IST
LIVE: Rahul puts forward threeParliament monsoon sessionconditions; demands PM Modi's apology
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi put forward three conditions of the Opposition on Monday, also demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's apology on police action on protesters.
“First condition, I explained to you that we want to understand clearly who is responsible, who is culpable, second, the Prime Minister apologizes for what has happened and third was the issue of the Ram temple theft which Kharge ji has elaborated upon, people very close to the Prime Minister have stolen from the Ram temple. These are the three issues,” Rahul said.
- 10 Aug 2026, 06:37:54 PM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: ‘Amit Shah should come clean on who authorised shooting,’ says Rahul
Parliament monsoon session LIVE:
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- 10 Aug 2026, 06:28:18 PM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Question was never whether Amit Shah should speak in Parliament, question was over police action on protesters, says Rahul
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the “question” was never if union home minister Amit Shah should speak in Parliament, but on police action against protesters, PTI news agency reported.
- 10 Aug 2026, 06:20:27 PM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned till Tuesday
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 11 am on Tuesday, August 11.
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- 10 Aug 2026, 05:46:10 PM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: No charge on UPI transactions, says FM Sitharaman after Taxation Bill passed
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: As the Rajya Sabha passed the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill on Monday, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman clarified that no charges or taxes would be imposed on UPI transactions.
- 10 Aug 2026, 05:44:57 PM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Rajya Sabha passes Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill.
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- 10 Aug 2026, 05:13:44 PM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: ‘Misconceived, misguided,’ says BJP MP over US congressman's remarks on FCRA amendments
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: In response to remarks made by US congressman Riley Moore on the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill 2026, BJP MP Sujeet Kumar said they were “misguided, misconceived, motivated and mischievous.”
“I feel that he has not even read the proposed Bill. He claims that this Bill is an attack on Christians and an attempt to take over churches. I ask him to tell me where in the Bill there is a provision that churches can be taken over by the government or that it is an attack on Christians,” Kumar told PTI news agency.
“hristianity in India predates Christianity in the US by several centuries. For 2,000 years, our Christian brothers and sisters have lived peacefully and harmoniously here and contributed immensely to the making of India. We do not need a US Congressman to lecture us on our domestic legislation,” he added.
- 10 Aug 2026, 05:07:45 PM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Can't de-link Oppn demand for Amit Shah's statement on police action in student protests; PM's on donation irregularities, says Cong
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Congress on Monday said the opposition's demand for statements by union home minister Amit Shah on police action on student protesters in Delhi and by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the alleged embezzlement of Ram Temple donations cannot be delinked, PTI news agency reported.
This comes shortly after union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said the government is ready for a debate in the Lok Sabha on the student protests as well as police action.
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- 10 Aug 2026, 04:49:16 PM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: ‘Nothing was officially confirmed to us,’ says CPI(M) MP on Centre reportedly agreeing to discuss student agitation
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Amid Opposition's demands calling for union home minister Amit Shah to make a statement in the House regarding the student protests in Delhi, CPI(M) MP P Sandosh Kumar said “nothing was official confirmed” to the opposition leaders.
“We have been continuously raising the same demand, and it is unfortunate that the Opposition has had to take such a serious step to ensure the presence of the home minister and the Prime Minister in Parliament,” Kumar told PTI news agency. He added that while the Opposition's demand was “simple and genuine”, the government had not agreed to it.
“Now they say they are ready. In fact, nothing was officially confirmed to us, especially in the Rajya Sabha. The question is, why did they refrain from making a statement for these 15-16 days?” Kumar questioned.
- 10 Aug 2026, 04:01:11 PM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: What is The Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026?
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed a bill, which seeks to replace a British-era legislation, paving the way for inclusion of digital and virtual records as admissible evidence in the court of law, in sync with the digital dependence of the banking system.
The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 5, and seeks to provide for law relating to evidence with respect to bankers' books and to align it with contemporary digital banking practices.
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- 10 Aug 2026, 03:21:27 PM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Rajya Sabha passes the Bankers' Books Evidence Bill
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Bankers' Books Evidence Bill. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had moved the Bill earlier today for consideration and passing.
- 10 Aug 2026, 03:08:36 PM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Aspects related to banking will have to catch up with digitisation, says FM Sitharaman
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that since the origin of the Bankers' Books Evidence Act in 1891, the Indian economy had been digitised.
She said that aspects related to banking and finance “will have to catch u[”, adding that commercial operations had increasingly become “phone-driven.”
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- 10 Aug 2026, 03:06:29 PM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: India has shown ‘exemplary speed’ in digitisation of economy, says Sitharaman
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that the Bankers' Books Evidence Act had its origin in 1891. “India has shown exemplary speed in digitising its economy since then,” the finance minister said, adding that instruments of banking and financial transactions have come “phone-driven.”
- 10 Aug 2026, 02:56:39 PM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: FM Sitharaman recalls PM Modi's ‘change of mindset’ speech
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while speaking in Rajya Sabha, recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech from the Red Fort, saying it had focused on change in mindset.
“One of things he highlighted was get over the colonial mindset. (This is) in keeping in line with PM's advice that all colonial laws will have to be changes so that we give ourself citizen centric act,” the finance minister said.
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- 10 Aug 2026, 02:54:29 PM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: ‘Sad state that oppn chooses to walk out on such important debates,’ says Sitharaman
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Before replying to the debate on the Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, which introduces amendments to the 1891 Act, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it was a “sad state that Opposition chooses to walk out from such important debates.”
“These are the kinds of bills the Opposition must participate in,” Sitharaman said in the Rajya Sabha.
- 10 Aug 2026, 02:48:30 PM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: FM moves Bankers' Books Evidence Bill in RS
Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moves The Bankers’ Books Evidence Bill, 2026 for consideration and passing in Rajya Sabha.
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- 10 Aug 2026, 02:42:49 PM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: What is Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026
The Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, seeks to set up a commission to select chairpersons and members for various tribunals, with the aim to improve efficiency, ensure independence, transparency and uniformity in the qualification and appointment process.
The Bill also lays the framework to constitute a National Tribunals Commission, following a Supreme Court order. The commission will be headquartered in New Delhi.
It will be presided over by a chairperson and four members, which will include two judicial members and two technical members. The panel will be headed by a retired Supreme Court judge or a retired chief justice of a high court.
- 10 Aug 2026, 02:32:14 PM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Tribunals Reforms Bill passed in LS
Lok Sabha passes Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, without debate amid ruckus due to sloganeering by the Opposition.
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- 10 Aug 2026, 02:28:46 PM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Mines and minerals bill tabled in LS
Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, was tabled before the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day.
- 10 Aug 2026, 02:21:50 PM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow
The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 11 am tomorrow, August 11, as Opposition protests continued to disrupt proceedings.
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- 10 Aug 2026, 02:19:02 PM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Both houses underway amid uproar
Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha continue to see uproar as the houses resume proceedings at 2 pm.
- 10 Aug 2026, 02:02:58 PM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Govt ready for detailed discussion, says Rijiju
"The offer made by the government is very clear that it is ready to have a full and detailed discussion on students' movement and activities related to it," says Kiren Rijiju.
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- 10 Aug 2026, 01:47:04 PM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Rijiju urges smooth debate on Shah's statement
Urging smooth discussion during Amit Shah's statement on student protest, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says, "The Opposition should not create disturbances to prevent the statement of the Home Minister. They must listen to the reply of the Home Minister and the government. Once discussion begins, we must have a threadbare discussion."
- 10 Aug 2026, 01:45:47 PM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Govt yet to decide on FCRA bill
Union minister Kiren Rijiju says the government has not taken a decision on tabling the FCRA bill yet.
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- 10 Aug 2026, 01:32:21 PM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Amit Shah to reply on student protests
The Centre says it is ready to discuss the issue of students' protest in Parliament as Opposition protests continue to rock both houses. Union home minister Amit Shah is expected to reply on the matter of the alleged police action against protesters on July 20.
- 10 Aug 2026, 01:24:25 PM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: They are scared, says Kharge
Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge claims the government is "scared because they have made some mistakes". Targeting PM Modi, the Congress leader says, "His (the PM) photo appears in newspapers daily, but what is wrong with coming to Parliament? All MPs are demanding a solution."
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- 10 Aug 2026, 01:22:36 PM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Kharge trains guns on PM Modi, Shah
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge reiterates Opposition's demand of union home minister Amit Shah's statement in both houses. "Why is the PM not asking the Home Minister to make a statement? They don't want the House to function."
- 10 Aug 2026, 01:11:07 PM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Will women's reservation bill be taken up
Union minister Ramdas Athawale denies the possibility of the delimitation bill and the women's reservation bill being taken up for discussion. With four days to go before the monsoon session of Parliament ends, there have been speculation over these bills being brought up in the houses.
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- 10 Aug 2026, 12:54:20 PM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Mahua Moitra alleges BJP in role in Mamata attack
TMC MP Mahua Moitra speaks on the alleged attack on former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata, alleging BJP's role behind it. She says the party has identified some of the attackers.
Moitra refutes BJP's narrative that the assailants were common people. "There is no normal person born on the soil of Bengal who can vote Mamata Banerjee out of power. They may not like her, they may not be with our party, but there is nobody who is going to do a physical attack on Mamata Banerjee except for the gundas of the BJP."
- 10 Aug 2026, 12:41:58 PM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: BJP MP slams Oppn
On FCRA and delimitation bills in Parliament, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma says, "The Opposition has no concern for the bills, people's progress and parliamentary traditions. They have only one agenda: come here in the morning and raise slogans criticising the government. I believe that if the irresponsibility of the Opposition is ever referenced anywhere in history, this term's Congress, SP, DMK, and TMC will definitely be mentioned."
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- 10 Aug 2026, 12:30:50 PM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: 3 bills tabled in Lok Sabha
The Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, and the Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026 were introduced in the Lok Sabha before the house was adjourned till 2 pm.
- 10 Aug 2026, 12:26:19 PM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Both houses adjourned till 2 pm
Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned for a second time amid protests by opposition members.
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- 10 Aug 2026, 12:04:32 PM IST
Parliament session LIVE: Lok Sabha gets underway
Lok Sabha resumes proceedings after being adjourned till 12 pm.
- 10 Aug 2026, 12:01:23 PM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Rajya Sabha resumes
The Rajya Sabha resumes proceedings amid Opposition protests seeking Amit Shah's response on allege police crackdown during NEET paper leak agitation.
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- 10 Aug 2026, 11:52:35 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: RS MP writes to US lawmaker on FCRA
Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar writes to US Congressman Riley Moore over his remarks on the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill 2026. Dismissing the concerns raised by the US Congressman, Kumar terms them "exaggerated and misguided".
"This kind of misconceived statement by a sitting Congressman serves neither of our countries, least of all the Indian Christians in whose name you claim to have raised the concerns," he writes.
- 10 Aug 2026, 11:32:39 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 pm amid uproar as Opposition continues to raise various issues.
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- 10 Aug 2026, 11:20:51 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Oppn stages protest, demands Amit Shah's statement
Opposition MPs protest outside Lok Sabha as they continue to press for their demand of union home minister Amit Shah's statement on police brutality during student protests on July 20.
- 10 Aug 2026, 11:18:37 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Akhilesh says govt wants to take over institutions
Commenting on the FCRA bill, SP MP Akhilesh Yadav says, "The truth is, they want to take over institutions. They are looking for ways to seize control of these institutions through the FCRA. The BJP is essentially a massive ‘land mafia’ party. If they spot a pond or a vacant plot of land. And look at the way faith was toyed with on the sacred soil of Ayodhya, land prices skyrocketed within mere minute."
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- 10 Aug 2026, 11:03:16 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Rajya Sabha session gets underway
The Rajya Sabha session resumes at 11 AM.
- 10 Aug 2026, 11:01:08 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 PM
The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 PM.
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- 10 Aug 2026, 10:51:15 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Rahul Gandhi raises questions over police brutality
Rahul Gandhi takes to X to target union home minister Amit Shah: “Pellet guns, Nail-studded lathis, tear gas fired at students who were peacefully asking questions about their own future. Young women beaten by policemen, many injured on their private parts. Minors with broken bones. This is how the Modi government answers a question. And the Home Minister?”
“Nearly 20 days and Amit Shah has not come to Parliament to answer for it,” Gandhi alleges.
- 10 Aug 2026, 10:30:55 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: NDA parliamentary party meet tomorrow
NDA parliamentary party meeting (Mangal Milan) will be held at PLB Building Parliament tomorrow, August 11.
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- 10 Aug 2026, 10:25:31 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Key bills in Rajya Sabha
The Rajya Sabha will take up two bills, previously passed by the Lok Sabha. These include the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to amend the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, Income-tax Act, 2025, and Finance Act, 2026.
The second bill on business is Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, which seeks to modernise the legal framework that governs the admissibility of bank records as evidence and align it with contemporary digital banking practices.
- 10 Aug 2026, 10:17:36 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Will FCRA bill be taken up in LS
While the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, has riled up the Opposition with Congress raising concerns over increased government control over entities receiving foreign funds, the bill does not find a mention in the business of the day.
There are speculation that the bill may come up for discussion and passing before the Parliament monsoon session concludes on August 13.
Some reports also suggest that the government may not bring the FCRA Bi this session as it wants to hold a comprehensive debate on the matter and might take it up in the next session.
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- 10 Aug 2026, 10:05:48 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Standing committee reports expected
Lok Sabha will receive reports from various standing committees, including those on railways, finance, housing and urban affairs, and social justice and empowerment.
- 10 Aug 2026, 10:01:45 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: 4 key bills on agenda
- Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, to be tabled by Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal
- Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, will be moved by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy
- Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, by Union home minister Amit Shah
- National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026, also by Shah
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- 10 Aug 2026, 09:52:15 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session live: Impasse in both houses
An impasse prevailed over the monsoon session of Parliament as the Opposition continued to demand Amit Shah's statement over the alleged police brutalities during the students' July 20 protest.
- 10 Aug 2026, 09:47:11 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Rahul Gandhi seeks Amit Shah's resignation
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi pushes for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over alleged police brutalities committed during NEET protests held at Jantar Mantar last month.
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