Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Proceedings to resume amid House impasse; 4 key bills on agenda

Among the business listed for Monday are the passage of a bill to increase the sanctioned strength of Supreme Court judges to 37 and amendments relating to the MSME sector.

The government will also introduce legislation to provide a comprehensive statutory framework for the Indian Statistical Institute and a bill to modernise the law governing evidence contained in bankers’ books and align it with contemporary digital banking practices.

According to Opposition leaders, the government is also expected to take up the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill for passage later in the session.