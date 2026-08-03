Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Proceedings to resume amid House impasse; 4 key bills on agenda
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: The government is looking to introduce four bills in the house today amid ongoing protests from the opposition over Amit Shah's response to the crackdown on student protests and the Ram Mandir donation theft row.
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: The monsoon session of the Parliament will resume today at 11am. As the session continues amid an impasse in the houses due to continuous protests from the opposition over the crackdown on CJP protestors and the Ram Mandir donation theft case, the Union government is likely to press ahead with four bills in Parliament....Read More
Among the business listed for Monday are the passage of a bill to increase the sanctioned strength of Supreme Court judges to 37 and amendments relating to the MSME sector.
The government will also introduce legislation to provide a comprehensive statutory framework for the Indian Statistical Institute and a bill to modernise the law governing evidence contained in bankers’ books and align it with contemporary digital banking practices.
According to Opposition leaders, the government is also expected to take up the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill for passage later in the session.
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- 3 Aug 2026, 10:43:35 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Slipper thrown at MP Pappu Yadav over Parliament Ram temple skit, two detained
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: A man allegedly threw a slipper at Independent MP Pappu Yadav during a press conference at his Pandara Road house on Sunday after the lawmaker defended his controversial skit at the Parliament House complex on the alleged theft of donations at the Ram temple, leading to a scuffle between his supporters and the attacker.
Yadav said he would not be intimidated by the “attempt on his life”.
The MP from Bihar’s Purnia was addressing the presser amid a backlash from BJP, Hindu groups and others over his Friday protest, with an FIR being filed in Varanasi against him, leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party MP from Faizabad (Ayodhya) Awadhesh Prasad for allegedly hurting religious sentiments , while BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and other leaders filed a police complaint in Delhi.
- 3 Aug 2026, 10:33:12 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Manish Tewari submits adjournment notice to discuss new anti-defection law
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday submitted an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha, seeking an immediate discussion on the necessity of a new Anti-Defection Law to prevent "mass political defections driven by opportunism".
"I move that this House do suspend Question Hour, Zero Hour and all other listed business of the day to discuss the contours of a new Anti-Defection Law that proscribes Mass Political Defections driven by opportunism and bereft of any genuine ideological or policy differences, while simultaneously providing space for honest and critical dissent both inside and outside Parliament and the legislatures," the notice read as per ANI.
Tewari also called for the need to strike a balance between 'floor crossing' and protecting the constitutional right.
The Tenth Schedule, also known as the anti-defection law, was added to the Constitution through the 52nd Constitutional Amendment Act in 1985. It provides for the disqualification of lawmakers who switch parties or defect. The law applies to members of Parliament and state legislatures under Articles 102(2) and 191(2) of the Constitution.
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- 3 Aug 2026, 10:08:19 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Why key bills will be introduced in the parliament today?
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: With the monsoon session proceedings set to resume today, the Union government is expected to introduce key bills -
- The Indian Statistical Institute Bill 2026, which aims to provide a statutory framework for the Indian Statistical Institute.
- The Bankers' Book Evidence Bill, 2026, which will modernise the law governing evidence in bankers' books in accordance with the "digital era."
- 3 Aug 2026, 09:52:05 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Renuka Chowdhury moves Adjournment Motion demanding audit of Ram Temple Trust
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury has moved an Adjournment Motion Notice seeking an immediate discussion in the House on the financial transparency and functioning of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.
In the notice, Chowdhury has called for the suspension of zero hour and question hour to enable a discussion on the need for an independent audit of the Trust's accounts and overall functioning.
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- 3 Aug 2026, 09:14:16 AM IST
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Proceedings to begin at 11am
Parliament monsoon session LIVE: With just nine days left for the monsoon session, both houses - Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha - are set to resume their proceedings today at 11am