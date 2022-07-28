Parliament Highlights: Cong-BJP faceoff over Adhir's Prez remark, Houses adjourned

Parliament monsoon session Highlights Day 9: There is no end to the faceoff between the Narendra Modi government and the opposition. The opposition MPs in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have been protesting over several issues including GST, inflation and Enforcement Directorate's questioning of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. A total of 24 opposition MPs have been suspended so far, 20 from Rajya Sabha and four from Lok Sabha.