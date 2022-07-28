'Soniaji sanctioned...': Smriti Irani's attack on Cong; Jairam Ramesh's reply

As Parliament witnessed ruckus over Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury's 'rashtrapatni' remark which he made earlier at a protest of the party, Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said Union minister Smriti Irani's behaviour in the Lok Sabha was 'atrocious and outrageous'. Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha raised the issue of Droupadi Mumu being insulted by Congress. What Sonia Gandhi says on Adhir Chowdhury calling Droupadi Murmu 'rashtrapatni'. Watch

"Congress male leaders called Droupadi Murmur remote-controlled, representative of evil ideas and then yesterday, a male leader called her rashtrapatni. Congress can't digest the fact that the daughter of a poor tribal family became the President of India," Smriti Irani said.

Smriti Irani tears into Congress party for humiliating the First Tribal President of India by calling her “Rashtrapatni”. pic.twitter.com/wjrGNR1TUe — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) July 28, 2022

Adhir Chowdhury says he uttered ‘rashtrapatni’ once; ‘Will I be hanged now?'

“The Congress is against the poor, the tribals and against the women. The party insults the army chief also. Soniaji sanctioned the humiliation of a woman in the highest constitutional post. Sonia ji sanctioned the humiliation of a poor woman who ascended to the highest office in this country, You sanctioned the insult of every Indian citizen,” Smriti Irani said.

Atrocious and outrageous behaviour by Union Minister Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha today! But will she be pulled up by the Speaker? Are rules only meant for the Opposition? — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 28, 2022

"Atrocious and outrageous behaviour by Union Minister Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha today! But will she be pulled up by the Speaker? Are rules only meant for the Opposition?" Jairam Ramesh tweeted. Smriti Irani and Jairam Ramesh are already engaged in a verbal war over Congress's accusation that Smriti Irani's daughter runs a bar in Goa, which Smriti Irani dismissed. She also challenged the Congress leaders for defaming her 18-year-old daughter.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury whose comment triggered the row admitted that his comment was a slip of tongue and he realised it after saying it. Calling the row unfortunate, Adhir Chowdhury said BJP leaders have nothing else to attack the Congress with.

