Adhir Chowdhury calls Droupadi Murmu 'Rashtrapatni' in now viral video, uproar in Parliament

Union ministers Smriti Irani, Nirmala Sitharaman and other women BJP MPs on Thursday slammed Congress for demeaning the women and the tribals of India after Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury referred to President of India Droupadi Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni'. The Congress needs to apologise in Parliament and on the streets of India, Smriti Irani said adding that despite being led by a woman, Sonia Gandhi, Congressmen continue to demean the women in constitutional posts. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till noon over protests against Adhir Chowdhury's comment. What Sonia Gandhi says on Adhir Chowdhury calling Droupadi Murmu 'rashtrapatni'

"The Congressman knew that to address the President of India this way not only demeans her constitutional post but also the rich tribal legacy that she represents. He (Adhir Chowdhury) knew that to demean the president in such a fashion is to demean the potential of women in our country," Smriti Irani said.

In another low, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, condescendingly refers to President Droupadi Murmu as “राष्ट्रपत्नी”. The characterisation is not just sexist but reeks of disdain for a Tribal woman, who has risen from a modest background, to the highest office of land. pic.twitter.com/lsNjwcftWh — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 28, 2022

Ever since Droupadi Murmu was nominated for the president post, she was targeted maliciously by Congress and the attacks do not seem to stop against her even after being elected as the President, Smriti Irani said. "Adhir Chowdhury addressed her as Rashtrapatni knowing well that this humiliates the highest constitutional post. The country knows that the Congress is anti-tribal, anti-Dalit and anti-women," Smriti Irani said.

Adhir Chowdhury made the comment during Congress's protests against ED questioning Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case. On being asked about Congress's plan to march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Adhir Chowdhury said, "Yes, we will go to the Rashtrapati. India's rashtrapati, no no rashtrapatni, is for all."

The issue was raised inside Parliament as women MPs, including Nirmala Sitharaman, protested against Adhir Chowdhury's word, demanding an apology from the party.

"In another low, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, condescendingly refers to President Droupadi Murmu as 'rashtrapatni'. The characterisation is not just sexist but reeks of disdain for a Tribal woman, who has risen from a modest background, to the highest office of land," BJP's Amit Malviya said.

"Sonia Gandhi’s Congress has been insulting President Droupadi Murmu, repeatedly. From the time she was nominated to even after she has been elected, just because she is a woman and importantly a Tribal. The Congress has never treated Dalits, Tribals and women with dignity. Never," he tweeted.

Adhir Chowdhury, however, claimed it was a mistake and he did not call Droupadi Murmu ‘rashtrapatni’ deliberately.

