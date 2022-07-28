Parliament Highlights: Cong-BJP faceoff over Adhir's Prez remark, Houses adjourned
Parliament monsoon session Highlights Day 9: There is no end to the faceoff between the Narendra Modi government and the opposition. The opposition MPs in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have been protesting over several issues including GST, inflation and Enforcement Directorate's questioning of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. A total of 24 opposition MPs have been suspended so far, 20 from Rajya Sabha and four from Lok Sabha.
Jul 28, 2022 04:07 PM IST
Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow
Jul 28, 2022 04:07 PM IST
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow
Jul 28, 2022 03:56 PM IST
Cong MPs to meet Lok Sabha speaker to complain against BJP MPs
Congress MPs to meet Lok Sabha Speaker to complain against BJP MPs and Council of Ministers who were present in the confrontation with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. They'll ask that the matter be sent to privilege committee & video footage of the incident be inspected.
Jul 28, 2022 03:33 PM IST
‘Some suspended MPs protesting in front of Gandhi statue consumed Tandoori Chicken’: BJP
As per media reports, some suspended MPs protesting in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament consumed 'Tandoori Chicken'.Everyone knows Gandhi ji had staunch views on slaughter of animals. Many people are asking if this was a protest or a farce & a picnic: Shehzad Poonawalla, BJP
Jul 28, 2022 03:02 PM IST
‘BJP MPs behaved in ill-mannered…’, says Cong MP on Smriti Irani-Sonia Gandhi faceoff
Today we saw a very shameful behavior towards our leader Sonia Gandhi inside Lok Sabha. Objectionable slogans were raised against her. But being a fearless leader, Sonia Gandhi went to the women MPs, but BJP MPs behaved in a very ill-mannered way: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi
Jul 28, 2022 02:45 PM IST
‘These are all lies by BJP’: TMC's Mahua Moitra to HT on Sonia-Smriti Irani spat in Lok Sabha
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra said claims about Congress president Sonia Gandhi intimidating BJP members in the Lok Sabha were all lies being spread by the BJP. Read more
Jul 28, 2022 02:41 PM IST
'Sonia Gandhi said don't talk to me...': Nirmala Sitharaman's allegation
Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday accused Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi of being aggressive inside the House at a time the BJP MPs protested against Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury's 'rashtrapatni' remark. “Some of our members in the Lok Sabha felt very threatened -- and I am saying it before you, I did not imagine there will be a situation for me to say it -- felt threatened that Smt Sonia Gandhi herself came up to probably one of our very senior members to find out...,” Sitharaman said. Read more
Jul 28, 2022 02:20 PM IST
'Soniaji sanctioned...': Smriti Irani's attack on Cong; Jairam Ramesh's reply
Parliament witnessed ruckus over Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury's 'rashtrapatni' remark which he made earlier at a protest of the party, Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said Union minister Smriti Irani's behaviour in the Lok Sabha was 'atrocious and outrageous'. Read more
Jul 28, 2022 01:56 PM IST
Adhir has already apologised, govt making issue out of his statement: Cong
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has already apologised for his remark. The government does not have anything to say in the Parliament, hence they are making an issue of his statement. He (Adhir) did not even get a chance to speak in the Parliament: Congress leader Gurjeet Singh Aujla
Jul 28, 2022 01:32 PM IST
‘Can't even think of insulting the President': Cong MP Adhir Chowdhury says he will meet President & apologise
I can't even think of insulting the President. It was just a mistake. If the President felt bad, I will personally meet her & apologise. They can hang me if they want. I am ready to get punished but why is she (Sonia Gandhi) being dragged in this?:
Jul 28, 2022 01:22 PM IST
Adhir Ranjan has insulted highest office of the country, says MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
"Congress leader Adhir Ranjan has insulted the highest office of the country with his statement. This is a manifestation of the worst mentality of him and his party. His statement is anti-tribal, anti-women," tweets Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Jul 28, 2022 01:08 PM IST
Cong attempting undermine a tribal, says finance minister on Adhir Chowdhury's ‘rashtrapatni’ remark
In every way, Congress party has been attempting to undermine a tribal. self-made, successful leader. We, from the BJP demand, the Congress party to apologise to the nation: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Cong MP Adhir Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark
Jul 28, 2022 12:48 PM IST
India will never tolerate insult to tribals, says union minister Piyush Goyal on Adhir Chowdhury's tribal remark
The way AR Chowdhury has insulted the President shows their mentality. This country will never tolerate this insult to our tribal people. After all that, he said that there is no need to apologise for this: Union Min Piyush Goyal
Jul 28, 2022 12:28 PM IST
3 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for this week for disrupting house proceedings
AAP MPs Sushil Kr Gupta & Sandeep Kr Pathak & Independent MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan suspended from Rajya Sabha for this week for disrupting House proceedings.
Total 27 MPs incl 23 Rajya Sabha MPs and 4 Lok Sabha MPs have been suspended during the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament
Jul 28, 2022 12:12 PM IST
Lok Sabha adjourned till 4 pm amid furore over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's "rashtrapatni" remark
Lok Sabha adjourned till 4 pm amid furore over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's "rashtrapatni" remark on President Droupadi Murmu
Jul 28, 2022 12:11 PM IST
Three more Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for the week
Three more Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for the week - AAP's Sushil Gupta and Sandeep Pathak, and independent Ajit Bhuyan
Jul 28, 2022 12:06 PM IST
Uproar in Lok Sabha as BJP MPs demand apology from Sonia Gandhi over Cong MP's ‘Rashtrapatni’ remark, house adjourned
Uproar by BJP MPs in Lok Sabha demanding an apology from Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on MP Adhir Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark
House adjourned, ANI reports
Jul 28, 2022 12:04 PM IST
Oppn's 50-hour protest: Idlis, chicken tandoori and fruits on the menu
Nearly two dozen opposition MPs are holding a 50-hour relay protest inside the Parliament complex against their suspension. They spent Wednesday night on the lawns near the Mahatma Gandhi statue and woke up to this morning to breakfast served by Tamil Nadu's ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, six of whose numbers are among the suspended MPs. Read full report
Jul 28, 2022 11:56 AM IST
Adhir Chowdhury requests Lok Sabha speaker to allow him to speak in House over his ‘Rashtrapatni’ remark: Report
Leader of Congress Party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary has requested Lok Sabha Speaker to give him a chance to speak on the floor of the house on the allegations made against him for his statement, he has given a letter on this as well, ANI reports
Jul 28, 2022 11:49 AM IST
Sonia Gandhi calls urgent Cong meet, Adhir Chowdhury also called
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi calls an urgent meeting of senior party leaders in the CPP office; party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also called
Jul 28, 2022 11:46 AM IST
‘Insult to tribals…’: Union minister demands Cong MP Adhir Chowdhury's apology over his ‘Rashtrapatni’ remark
his is an insult to the tribal people of the country & the President of India. He should immediately apologize. Sonia Gandhi should also apologize for appointing someone like him:Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Cong MP Adhir Chowdhury's Rashtrapatni remark
Jul 28, 2022 11:30 AM IST
‘He has already apologised’, says Sonia Gandhi over Adhir Chowdhury
"He has already apologised," says Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on party's Adhir Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark against President Droupadi Murmu
Jul 28, 2022 11:28 AM IST
‘Deliberate sexist insult’, says finance minister on Cong MP Adhir Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark
It was a deliberate sexist insult. Sonia Gandhi should apologise to the President of India and the country: Finance Minister & BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman on Cong MP Adhir Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark
Jul 28, 2022 11:21 AM IST
Both Houses adjourned till 12 pm over Adhir Chowdhury's remarks
Both Houses adjourned till 12 pm over Adhir Chowdhury's remarks
Jul 28, 2022 11:00 AM IST
Mistakenly said ‘Rashtrapatni’: Cong's Adhir Chowdhury
"There is no question of apologising. I had mistakenly said 'Rashtrapatni', now if you want to hang me for it, then you can...the ruling party in a deliberate design trying to make mountain out of a molehill," says Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury on his 'Rashtrapatni' remark
Jul 28, 2022 10:55 AM IST
BJP demands Cong leader Adhir's apology over his remark on President Murmu
BJP MPs including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman protest against Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on his 'Rashtrapatni' remark against President Droupadi Murmu, demand apology from Congress party.
Jul 28, 2022 10:41 AM IST
Right to raise issues in House, says Cong over MPs' suspension
It's our right to raise issues in parliament. When we don't even get a chance, some cause ruckus. Back when the BJP was in the Opposition, they would say that creating ruckus is also part and parcel of democracy. Now, they're asking us to apologise: Mallikarjun Kharge to ANI
Jul 28, 2022 10:31 AM IST
CPM gives notice to discuss price rise, demands withdrawal of suspension against 19 Rajya Sabha MPs: Report
CPI(M) MP in Rajya Sabha, Elamaram Kareem MP has given notice under rule 267 to suspend the business and discuss the issue of price rise and demanded for the withdrawal of suspension against 19 MPs who had protested against the price hike, ANI reports
Jul 28, 2022 10:22 AM IST
Govt maintained onion buffer stock of 2.5 lakh metric tonnes in FY 2022-23: Centre in Lok Sabha
With the aim to stabilize onion prices, the government maintained a buffer stock of 2.5 Lakh Metric Ton (LMT) in financial year 2022-23, said Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in a written reply to Lok Sabha, ANI reported.
Jul 28, 2022 10:16 AM IST
India's imports from China increased 29 pc in 5 years: Centre in Parliament
India's total imports from China increased by nearly 29 per cent in the past five years. Compared to 2017-18 and 2021-22, the annual imports from China rose from USD 89714.23 million to USD 115,419.96 million, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel informed Lok Sabha, ANI reported.
Jul 28, 2022 10:04 AM IST
'No question of apologising': Defiant opposition MPs on open-air protest
There is 'no question of apologising', two Trinamool Congress MPs declared Thursday as suspended opposition parliamentarians begin the second day of their 50-hour relay protest inside the Parliament complex. Mausam Noor and Shanta Chhetri were responding to union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi's statement that their suspension - and that of nearly two dozen other opposition leaders - could be lifted on furnishing an apology. Read more