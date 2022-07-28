Home / India News / Parliament Highlights: Cong-BJP faceoff over Adhir's Prez remark, Houses adjourned

Parliament Highlights: Cong-BJP faceoff over Adhir's Prez remark, Houses adjourned

Parliament monsoon session Highlights Day 9: The ninth day of the monsoon session is likely to witness fresh showdown between the Narendra Modi government and the opposition over the suspension of 19 Rajya Sabha MPs. 
BJP members protest in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 28, 2022.&nbsp;
BJP members protest in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 28, 2022. (PTI)
Updated on Jul 28, 2022 04:19 PM IST
ByHT News Desk
Parliament monsoon session Highlights Day 9: There is no end to the faceoff between the Narendra Modi government and the opposition. The opposition MPs in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have been protesting over several issues including GST, inflation and Enforcement Directorate's questioning of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. A total of 24 opposition MPs have been suspended so far, 20 from Rajya Sabha and four from Lok Sabha.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 28, 2022 04:07 PM IST

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow

  • Jul 28, 2022 04:07 PM IST

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow

  • Jul 28, 2022 03:56 PM IST

    Cong MPs to meet Lok Sabha speaker to complain against BJP MPs

    Congress MPs to meet Lok Sabha Speaker to complain against BJP MPs and Council of Ministers who were present in the confrontation with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. They'll ask that the matter be sent to privilege committee & video footage of the incident be inspected.

  • Jul 28, 2022 03:33 PM IST

    ‘Some suspended MPs protesting in front of Gandhi statue consumed Tandoori Chicken’: BJP

    As per media reports, some suspended MPs protesting in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament consumed 'Tandoori Chicken'.Everyone knows Gandhi ji had staunch views on slaughter of animals. Many people are asking if this was a protest or a farce & a picnic: Shehzad Poonawalla, BJP

  • Jul 28, 2022 03:02 PM IST

    ‘BJP MPs behaved in ill-mannered…’, says Cong MP on Smriti Irani-Sonia Gandhi faceoff

    Today we saw a very shameful behavior towards our leader Sonia Gandhi inside Lok Sabha. Objectionable slogans were raised against her. But being a fearless leader, Sonia Gandhi went to the women MPs, but BJP MPs behaved in a very ill-mannered way: Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi

  • Jul 28, 2022 02:45 PM IST

    ‘These are all lies by BJP’: TMC's Mahua Moitra to HT on Sonia-Smriti Irani spat in Lok Sabha

    Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra said claims about Congress president Sonia Gandhi intimidating BJP members in the Lok Sabha were all lies being spread by the BJP. Read more

  • Jul 28, 2022 02:41 PM IST

    'Sonia Gandhi said don't talk to me...': Nirmala Sitharaman's allegation

    Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday accused Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi of being aggressive inside the House at a time the BJP MPs protested against Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury's 'rashtrapatni' remark. “Some of our members in the Lok Sabha felt very threatened -- and I am saying it before you, I did not imagine there will be a situation for me to say it -- felt threatened that Smt Sonia Gandhi herself came up to probably one of our very senior members to find out...,” Sitharaman said. Read more

  • Jul 28, 2022 02:20 PM IST

    'Soniaji sanctioned...': Smriti Irani's attack on Cong; Jairam Ramesh's reply

    Parliament witnessed ruckus over Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury's 'rashtrapatni' remark which he made earlier at a protest of the party, Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said Union minister Smriti Irani's behaviour in the Lok Sabha was 'atrocious and outrageous'. Read more

  • Jul 28, 2022 01:56 PM IST

    Adhir has already apologised, govt making issue out of his statement: Cong

    Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has already apologised for his remark. The government does not have anything to say in the Parliament, hence they are making an issue of his statement. He (Adhir) did not even get a chance to speak in the Parliament: Congress leader Gurjeet Singh Aujla

  • Jul 28, 2022 01:32 PM IST

    ‘Can't even think of insulting the President': Cong MP Adhir Chowdhury says he will meet President & apologise

    I can't even think of insulting the President. It was just a mistake. If the President felt bad, I will personally meet her & apologise. They can hang me if they want. I am ready to get punished but why is she (Sonia Gandhi) being dragged in this?:

  • Jul 28, 2022 01:22 PM IST

    Adhir Ranjan has insulted highest office of the country, says MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

    "Congress leader Adhir Ranjan has insulted the highest office of the country with his statement. This is a manifestation of the worst mentality of him and his party. His statement is anti-tribal, anti-women," tweets Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

  • Jul 28, 2022 01:08 PM IST

    Cong attempting undermine a tribal, says finance minister on Adhir Chowdhury's ‘rashtrapatni’ remark

    In every way, Congress party has been attempting to undermine a tribal. self-made, successful leader. We, from the BJP demand, the Congress party to apologise to the nation: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Cong MP Adhir Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark

  • Jul 28, 2022 12:48 PM IST

    India will never tolerate insult to tribals, says union minister Piyush Goyal on Adhir Chowdhury's tribal remark

    The way AR Chowdhury has insulted the President shows their mentality. This country will never tolerate this insult to our tribal people. After all that, he said that there is no need to apologise for this: Union Min Piyush Goyal

  • Jul 28, 2022 12:28 PM IST

    3 Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for this week for disrupting house proceedings

    AAP MPs Sushil Kr Gupta & Sandeep Kr Pathak & Independent MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan suspended from Rajya Sabha for this week for disrupting House proceedings.

    Total 27 MPs incl 23 Rajya Sabha MPs and 4 Lok Sabha MPs have been suspended during the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament

  • Jul 28, 2022 12:12 PM IST

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 4 pm amid furore over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's "rashtrapatni" remark

  • Jul 28, 2022 12:11 PM IST

    Three more Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for the week

    Three more Rajya Sabha MPs suspended for the week - AAP's Sushil Gupta and Sandeep Pathak, and independent Ajit Bhuyan

  • Jul 28, 2022 12:06 PM IST

    Uproar in Lok Sabha as BJP MPs demand apology from Sonia Gandhi over Cong MP's ‘Rashtrapatni’ remark, house adjourned

    Uproar by BJP MPs in Lok Sabha demanding an apology from Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on MP Adhir Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark

  • Jul 28, 2022 12:04 PM IST

    Oppn's 50-hour protest: Idlis, chicken tandoori and fruits on the menu

    Nearly two dozen opposition MPs are holding a 50-hour relay protest inside the Parliament complex against their suspension. They spent Wednesday night on the lawns near the Mahatma Gandhi statue and woke up to this morning to breakfast served by Tamil Nadu's ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, six of whose numbers are among the suspended MPs. Read full report

  • Jul 28, 2022 11:56 AM IST

    Adhir Chowdhury requests Lok Sabha speaker to allow him to speak in House over his ‘Rashtrapatni’ remark: Report

    Leader of Congress Party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary has requested Lok Sabha Speaker to give him a chance to speak on the floor of the house on the allegations made against him for his statement, he has given a letter on this as well, ANI reports

  • Jul 28, 2022 11:49 AM IST

    Sonia Gandhi calls urgent Cong meet, Adhir Chowdhury also called

    Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi calls an urgent meeting of senior party leaders in the CPP office; party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also called

  • Jul 28, 2022 11:46 AM IST

    ‘Insult to tribals…’: Union minister demands Cong MP Adhir Chowdhury's apology over his ‘Rashtrapatni’ remark

    his is an insult to the tribal people of the country & the President of India. He should immediately apologize. Sonia Gandhi should also apologize for appointing someone like him:Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Cong MP Adhir Chowdhury's Rashtrapatni remark

  • Jul 28, 2022 11:30 AM IST

    ‘He has already apologised’, says Sonia Gandhi over Adhir Chowdhury

    "He has already apologised," says Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on party's Adhir Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark against President Droupadi Murmu

  • Jul 28, 2022 11:28 AM IST

    ‘Deliberate sexist insult’, says finance minister on Cong MP Adhir Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark

    It was a deliberate sexist insult. Sonia Gandhi should apologise to the President of India and the country: Finance Minister & BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman on Cong MP Adhir Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark

  • Jul 28, 2022 11:21 AM IST

    Both Houses adjourned till 12 pm over Adhir Chowdhury's remarks

  • Jul 28, 2022 11:00 AM IST

    Mistakenly said ‘Rashtrapatni’: Cong's Adhir Chowdhury

    "There is no question of apologising. I had mistakenly said 'Rashtrapatni', now if you want to hang me for it, then you can...the ruling party in a deliberate design trying to make mountain out of a molehill," says Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury on his 'Rashtrapatni' remark

  • Jul 28, 2022 10:55 AM IST

    BJP demands Cong leader Adhir's apology over his remark on President Murmu

    BJP MPs including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman protest against Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on his 'Rashtrapatni' remark against President Droupadi Murmu, demand apology from Congress party.

  • Jul 28, 2022 10:41 AM IST

    Right to raise issues in House, says Cong over MPs' suspension

    It's our right to raise issues in parliament. When we don't even get a chance, some cause ruckus. Back when the BJP was in the Opposition, they would say that creating ruckus is also part and parcel of democracy. Now, they're asking us to apologise: Mallikarjun Kharge to ANI

  • Jul 28, 2022 10:31 AM IST

    CPM gives notice to discuss price rise, demands withdrawal of suspension against 19 Rajya Sabha MPs: Report

    CPI(M) MP in Rajya Sabha, Elamaram Kareem MP has given notice under rule 267 to suspend the business and discuss the issue of price rise and demanded for the withdrawal of suspension against 19 MPs who had protested against the price hike, ANI reports

  • Jul 28, 2022 10:22 AM IST

    Govt maintained onion buffer stock of 2.5 lakh metric tonnes in FY 2022-23: Centre in Lok Sabha

    With the aim to stabilize onion prices, the government maintained a buffer stock of 2.5 Lakh Metric Ton (LMT) in financial year 2022-23, said Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in a written reply to Lok Sabha, ANI reported.

  • Jul 28, 2022 10:16 AM IST

    India's imports from China increased 29 pc in 5 years: Centre in Parliament

    India's total imports from China increased by nearly 29 per cent in the past five years. Compared to 2017-18 and 2021-22, the annual imports from China rose from USD 89714.23 million to USD 115,419.96 million, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel informed Lok Sabha, ANI reported.

  • Jul 28, 2022 10:04 AM IST

    'No question of apologising': Defiant opposition MPs on open-air protest

    There is 'no question of apologising', two Trinamool Congress MPs declared Thursday as suspended opposition parliamentarians begin the second day of their 50-hour relay protest inside the Parliament complex. Mausam Noor and Shanta Chhetri were responding to union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi's statement that their suspension - and that of nearly two dozen other opposition leaders - could be lifted on furnishing an apology. Read more

Arpita Mukherjee says she had no access to rooms where money was kept: ED

Arpita Mukherjee said Partha Chatterjee's men used to come and keep money in her flats. She had no access to those rooms and hence was not aware of the amount. 
Arpita Mukherjee, during ED interrogation, said she was aware of the money but she did not know the amount.&nbsp;
Arpita Mukherjee, during ED interrogation, said she was aware of the money but she did not know the amount. 
Published on Jul 29, 2022 07:00 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

Protesting MPs arrange mosquito nets on 2nd night amid ‘tandoori chicken’ row

The 50-hour non-stop protest of the suspended MPs inside the Parliament complex has stoked controversy as BJP's Shehzad Poonawala objected to them eating tandoori chicken in front of the Gandhi statue. 
Protesting MPs got hold of mosquito nets on Thursday night during their 50-hour non-stop protest inside the Parliament complex.&nbsp;
Protesting MPs got hold of mosquito nets on Thursday night during their 50-hour non-stop protest inside the Parliament complex. 
Updated on Jul 29, 2022 06:35 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

‘Madam, only thing threatened is democracy’: Mahua Moitra's jibe at Sitharaman

The Congress alleged Smriti Irani used ‘abusive’ words and when Sonia Gandhi ‘politely’ asked Irani not to talk to her as she was talking to Rama Devi, Irani said ‘you don’t know me, who I am'. 
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi thanked Mahua Moitra, Aparna Poddar and Supriya Sule for helping Congress MPs safely escort Sonia Gandhi following the ruckus. &nbsp;
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi thanked Mahua Moitra, Aparna Poddar and Supriya Sule for helping Congress MPs safely escort Sonia Gandhi following the ruckus.  
Updated on Jul 29, 2022 05:55 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

Indian Navy gets 2 MH-60R choppers from US

In 2020, India ordered 24 Lockheed Martin-Sikorsky MH-60R helicopters from the US to strengthen the navy’s anti-submarine/anti-surface warfare and surveillance capabilities.
Indian Navy personnel receive delivery of two MH-60 R multirole helicopters from the US, at Cochin International Airport in Kochi on Thursday. The third helicopter is scheduled to be delivered in August. (PTI)
Indian Navy personnel receive delivery of two MH-60 R multirole helicopters from the US, at Cochin International Airport in Kochi on Thursday. The third helicopter is scheduled to be delivered in August. (PTI)
Updated on Jul 29, 2022 02:00 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

Mathura court dismisses revision petition for survey of Shahi Eidgah mosque

A revision plea seeking survey of the Shahi Eidgah mosque by a court commissioner was dismissed by court of additional district judge (court no. 7) in Mathura on Thursday.
Mathura court dismisses revision petition for survey of Shahi Eidgah mosque
Mathura court dismisses revision petition for survey of Shahi Eidgah mosque
Published on Jul 29, 2022 12:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Agra
india news

Collaboration with foreign OEMs intrinsic to Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Army chief

Army chief General Manoj Pande said India’s traditional dependence on imported armaments and ammunitions was a matter of concern even as he added that the current reversal of the trend was quite encouraging
General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff, during 2nd Conference on Military Ammunition, AMMO INDIA 2022, at FICCI, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)
General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff, during 2nd Conference on Military Ammunition, AMMO INDIA 2022, at FICCI, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)
Published on Jul 29, 2022 12:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

Modi unveils projects worth 1k cr in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of multiple projects worth more than 1,000 crore at Sabar Dairy in Sabarkantha district of poll-bound Gujarat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the foundation stone laying of multiple projects of Sabar Dairy at Gadhoda Chowki in Sabarkantha, Gujarat, on Thursday. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the foundation stone laying of multiple projects of Sabar Dairy at Gadhoda Chowki in Sabarkantha, Gujarat, on Thursday. (PTI)
Published on Jul 29, 2022 12:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ahmedabad
india news

Govt starts agricultural census to collect farm-economy data

The Union government on Thursday launched the country’s 11th agricultural census, according to a notification.
Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar. (PTI)
Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar. (PTI)
Published on Jul 29, 2022 12:41 AM IST
ByZia Haq
india news

SC tells Maharashtra EC not to re-notify elections to 367 local bodies

The Supreme Court on Thursday told the Maharashtra state election commission not to re-notify elections to the 367 local bodies where election process has begun and said that any attempt to do so to introduce reservation for OBCs would invite contempt of court proceedings.
Thursday’s developments mark the climax of a process that started on July 26 when the state sought a correction in the order passed on July 20. (ANI)
Thursday’s developments mark the climax of a process that started on July 26 when the state sought a correction in the order passed on July 20. (ANI)
Updated on Jul 29, 2022 12:39 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas
india news

Kerala has become safe haven for radicals: Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

PFI is an Islamic organisation and the Social Democratic Party of India is its political wing. The BJP has often accused the PFI of extremist activities and spreading communal tensions. The PFI, whose members have been arrested in different parts of India on different charges, has denied the allegation.
Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said evidence has revealed that Karnataka BJYM leader Praveen Nettaru’s murderers used a motorbike with its number registered in Kerala. (Agency)
Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said evidence has revealed that Karnataka BJYM leader Praveen Nettaru’s murderers used a motorbike with its number registered in Kerala. (Agency)
Published on Jul 29, 2022 12:39 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India
india news

Climate crisis behind heat extremes in India, UK: Study

WWA, which presented its analysis on the July UK heat wave spell on Friday said this (the spell) was made 10 times more likely due to climate change.
Climate scientists said all of these heat extremes that posed a massive public health crisis were linked by certain global atmospheric patterns. (PTI)
Climate scientists said all of these heat extremes that posed a massive public health crisis were linked by certain global atmospheric patterns. (PTI)
Updated on Jul 29, 2022 04:40 AM IST
ByJayashree Nandi, New Delhi
india news

Maoist martyrs’ week: Telangana, Andhra put forces on high alert in bordering areas

In the posters, the CPI (Maoist) called upon the people of the two states to recall the sacrifices made by the Maoist leaders and cadres while fighting for the cause of Adivasis and the liberation of their areas from the corporate and mining mafia.
Every year, the Maoists observe the martyrs’ week to commemorate the death anniversary of the founder-member of the Naxalite movement Charu Majumdar, who died in police custody on July 28, 1972. (PTI File)
Every year, the Maoists observe the martyrs’ week to commemorate the death anniversary of the founder-member of the Naxalite movement Charu Majumdar, who died in police custody on July 28, 1972. (PTI File)
Published on Jul 29, 2022 12:37 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Plea over Kerala NEET row seeks compensation

New Delhi A petition has been filed before the Kerala high court seeking compensation for the girl students who were asked to remove their innerwear before appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Kollam district
The Kerala high court will consider a petition seeking compensation for the girl students who were asked to remove their innerwear before appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Kollam district. (HT Archives)
The Kerala high court will consider a petition seeking compensation for the girl students who were asked to remove their innerwear before appearing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Kollam district. (HT Archives)
Published on Jul 29, 2022 12:35 AM IST
ByAgencies
india news

Took into view SpiceJet’s capacities before imposing curb: DGCA official

Kumar’s comments came a day after the regulator capped the budget airline’s operations over a spree of incidents earlier this summer, which appeared to pose a threat to passenger safety.
The DGCA on Wednesday restricted SpiceJet’s summer schedule for eight weeks, on the basis of findings of its “spot checks, inspections”, and the airline’s response to a notice from it. (PTI)
The DGCA on Wednesday restricted SpiceJet’s summer schedule for eight weeks, on the basis of findings of its “spot checks, inspections”, and the airline’s response to a notice from it. (PTI)
Updated on Jul 29, 2022 04:47 AM IST
ByNeha L M Tripathi, New Delhi
india news

3 more Rajya Sabha MPs suspended amid din

Three more lawmakers were on Thursday suspended for the remainder of the week from the Rajya Sabha for “disrupting” the House by “showing placards”, making it the third suspension in as many days and taking the total number of suspended MPs in the Upper House to 23.
Opposition MPs holding placards stage a protest in the well of Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)
Opposition MPs holding placards stage a protest in the well of Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)
Published on Jul 29, 2022 12:32 AM IST
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
