Parliament Highlights: Cong-BJP faceoff over Adhir's Prez remark, Houses adjourned Parliament monsoon session Highlights Day 9: The ninth day of the monsoon session is likely to witness fresh showdown between the Narendra Modi government and the opposition over the suspension of 19 Rajya Sabha MPs. BJP members protest in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 28, 2022. (PTI) Parliament monsoon session Highlights Day 9: There is no end to the faceoff between the Narendra Modi government and the opposition. The opposition MPs in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have been protesting over several issues including GST, inflation and Enforcement Directorate's questioning of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. A total of 24 opposition MPs have been suspended so far, 20 from Rajya Sabha and four from Lok Sabha.