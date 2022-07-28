What Sonia Gandhi says on Adhir Chowdhury calling Droupadi Murmu 'rashtrapatni'. Watch

As Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury's addressing of the President of India Droupadi Mumrmu as 'rashtrapatni' created a row leading to the brief adjournment of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Congress president Sonia Gandhi was asked where she will urge Adhir Chowdhury to apologise. In response to the question, inside the Parliament complex, Sonia Gandhi said, "He has already apologised." Also Read: Adhir Chowdhury calls Droupadi Murmu 'rashtrapatni', BJP MPs protest

In the wake of the fresh controversy, Adhir Chowdhury said it was a mistake but 'there is nothing to apologise', to the BJP. "Who is BJP to apologise to?" he said.

"Yesterday I was asked about the Congress's protest plan. I told them that we were going to meet the Rashtrapati. I said Rashtrapati first and then the word 'rashtrapatni' came out of my mouth. At that time only, I told the journalist that it was wrong. Because we know whoever is the President of India -- be a Brahmin, or a Muslim or a tribal -- he/she is Rashtrapati for us. But if a word comes out of my mouth, what can I do. I said the word only once. But some ruling party members are trying to make a mountain out of a molehill. Listen to my speech, no. Watch that video, you will find out. Will you now hang me for that?" Adhir Chowdhury said.

Women BJP MPs protested inside the Parliament complex against Adhir Chowdhury's ‘rashtrapatni’ comment. Ministers Smriti Irani and Nirmala Sitharaman took part in the protest and said Congress will have to apologise.

"The Congressman knew that to address the President of India this way not only demeans her constitutional post but also the rich tribal legacy that she represents. He (Adhir Chowdhury) knew that to demean the president in such a fashion is to demean the potential of women in our country," Smriti Irani said.

"Adhir Chowdhury addressed her as Rashtrapatni knowing well that this humiliates the highest constitutional post. The country knows that the Congress is anti-tribal, anti-Dalit and anti-women," Smriti Irani added.

