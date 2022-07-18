Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Centre to introduce 24 bills, President, VP to be elected

Parliament monsoon session LIVE: The monsoon session of the Parliament is set to commence today and will conclude on August 12. During the session, the central government will seek to push several legislations and its legislative agenda includes 24 bills for passage. The bills include cantonment bill, multi-state cooperative societies bill, development of enterprises and services hubs bill, two separate bills for Constitution amendment to revise the list of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) for Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu, among others.

In addition to this, some pending bills will also be taken up. Some of the bills that are in the pending list include The Indian Antarctica Bill, 2022, the Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The first day of the parliament monsoon session will see voting for the presidential election - and the counting of the votes will be held on July 21.

