Home / India News / Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Centre to introduce 24 bills, President, VP to be elected
Live

Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Centre to introduce 24 bills, President, VP to be elected

Parliament monsoon session LIVE: The first day of the parliament monsoon session will see voting for the presidential election.
Parliament monsoon session begins today
Parliament monsoon session begins today(HT file)
Updated on Jul 18, 2022 07:58 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Parliament monsoon session LIVE: The monsoon session of the Parliament is set to commence today and will conclude on August 12. During the session, the central government will seek to push several legislations and its legislative agenda includes 24 bills for passage. The bills include cantonment bill, multi-state cooperative societies bill, development of enterprises and services hubs bill, two separate bills for Constitution amendment to revise the list of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) for Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu, among others.

In addition to this, some pending bills will also be taken up. Some of the bills that are in the pending list include The Indian Antarctica Bill, 2022, the Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The first day of the parliament monsoon session will see voting for the presidential election - and the counting of the votes will be held on July 21. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 18, 2022 07:58 AM IST

    Centre to push 24 bills during the session

    The central government will seek to push several legislations during the monsoon session and its legislative agenda includes 24 bills for passage.

  • Jul 18, 2022 07:30 AM IST

    32 bills indicated by various departments for Monsoon session, 14 ready: Govt

    A day before the start of the monsoon session of Parliament, the government on Sunday said 32 bills have been indicated by various departments for presentation in two houses of which 14 are ready. Read more

  • Jul 18, 2022 07:16 AM IST

    Parliament monsoon session begins today

    The parliament monsoon session is set to begin today and will conclude on August 12.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
parliament
india news

Parliament monsoon session LIVE: Centre to introduce 24 bills

Parliament monsoon session LIVE: The first day of the parliament monsoon session will see voting for the presidential election.
Parliament monsoon session begins today(HT file)
Parliament monsoon session begins today(HT file)
Updated on Jul 18, 2022 07:30 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
india news

Presidential polls LIVE: Droupadi Murmu Vs Yashwant Sinha in race to Raisina

2022 presidential polls LIVE updates: India elects its 15th president today. The contest is between NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu and opposition joint candidate Yashwant Sinha.
NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and the Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha (File Photos)
NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu and the Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha (File Photos)
Updated on Jul 18, 2022 07:54 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
india news

Presidential polls: Droupadi Murmu has easy edge over Yashwant Sinha| Top 10

India's 15th president to be elected: Droupadi Muru has got support from unlikely quarters over the past one month. 
Presidential candidates Droupadi Murmu and Yashwant Sinha in file pic.
Presidential candidates Droupadi Murmu and Yashwant Sinha in file pic.
Published on Jul 18, 2022 06:37 AM IST
Copy Link
BySwati Bhasin
Close Story
india news

Breaking:  Ukraine's Zelensky fires top security, prosecutor amid war

  • Breaking news today July 18, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on Jul 18, 2022 07:45 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
india news

Stormy Monsoon session likely as Oppn set to protest

The first day of the session will also see voting take place to elect the 15th President of India.
During the all-party meeting in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
During the all-party meeting in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
Published on Jul 18, 2022 04:54 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Let planning reflect the PM’s LIFE mantra

Last year, at COP 26 in Glasgow, Scotland, PM Modi introduced the idea of LIFE, or ‘Lifestyles for Environment’.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
Published on Jul 18, 2022 04:47 AM IST
Copy Link
ByBharati Chaturvedi
Close Story
india news

Nepal, India should settle issues diplomatically, says ex-PM Prachanda

The former Nepal premier visited BJP headquarters on Sunday on the third and final day of his visit to India. He was invited to India by BJP chief JP Nadda.
Prachanda (left) with BJP chief JP Nadda. (Twitter/JP Nadda)
Prachanda (left) with BJP chief JP Nadda. (Twitter/JP Nadda)
Updated on Jul 18, 2022 03:50 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Medical tourism market reels under Covid hit

Major private hospitals in Delhi admit they are yet to see a revival in international patient footfall to its pre-pandemic levels, especially since the regime change in Afghanistan, the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, and the rising dollar rates.
While the number of international patients seeking medical care is slowly rising, private hospitals have only managed to reach 75-80% of the pre-pandemic numbers, said officials. (Amal KS/HT Photo)
While the number of international patients seeking medical care is slowly rising, private hospitals have only managed to reach 75-80% of the pre-pandemic numbers, said officials. (Amal KS/HT Photo)
Published on Jul 18, 2022 02:54 AM IST
Copy Link
BySoumya Pillai, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

CRPF officer killed in Pulwama terrorist attack at a checkpoint

The deceased, assistant sub-inspector Vinod Kumar, was hit by bullets as terrorists opened fire at a check post at Gangoo crossing in Pulwama from a nearby apple orchard. He succumbed to his injuries in a nearby hospital.
Terrorists fired upon a patrol party at Gangoo Crossing in Pulwama from nearby orchard. (ANI)
Terrorists fired upon a patrol party at Gangoo Crossing in Pulwama from nearby orchard. (ANI)
Published on Jul 18, 2022 01:39 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Will vote in Presidential poll, says Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

In a letter to party workers, the DMK president on Sunday thanked cadre, leaders and office-bearers of several parties for wishing him a speedy recovery
Chief minister M K Stalin tested positive for coronavirus on July 12 and was hospitalised two days later for investigations and observation. (PTI)
Chief minister M K Stalin tested positive for coronavirus on July 12 and was hospitalised two days later for investigations and observation. (PTI)
Updated on Jul 18, 2022 12:41 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India
Close Story
india news

Arrested Karnataka officer moves SC alleging media trial

Justice Sandesh had questioned why Manjunath, the then Bengaluru urban deputy commissioner, was not made an accused in the bribery case involving Deputy Tehsildar Mahesh P S who worked in his office.
Senior Karnataka officer J Manjunath, arrested in a bribery case, has moved the Supreme Court alleging media trial after Karnataka high court’s Justice HP Sandesh made “unwarranted remarks” while hearing the bail plea of an accused in the matter and later claimed to have received a threat of transfer. (HT PHOTO)
Senior Karnataka officer J Manjunath, arrested in a bribery case, has moved the Supreme Court alleging media trial after Karnataka high court’s Justice HP Sandesh made “unwarranted remarks” while hearing the bail plea of an accused in the matter and later claimed to have received a threat of transfer. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Jul 18, 2022 12:40 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Cost, space benefit; Water aerodromes to boost connectivity, tourism in Karnataka

A senior state government official said the objective behind the water aerodromes concept, besides addressing connectivity and tourism prospects, is also to minimise the spending on establishing traditional airports
Infrastructure development minister V Somanna said “with an objective to set ground and take-off on aviation-led growth, boost the economy and tourism with better connectivity, we are planning to develop” the water aerodromes. (HT)
Infrastructure development minister V Somanna said “with an objective to set ground and take-off on aviation-led growth, boost the economy and tourism with better connectivity, we are planning to develop” the water aerodromes. (HT)
Published on Jul 18, 2022 12:39 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru
Close Story
india news

‘Original BJP not running Karnataka, it’s a coalition govt’: DK Shivakumar

Shivakumar also claimed that there were a lot of issues within the ruling party as those who have gone to the BJP from Congress and JD(S) constitute over 60 per cent in the government, and the long-time party loyalists feel that they are being sidelined.
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Sunday said it was a coalition government in the state, and it is not being run by those from the “original BJP”. (ANI)
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Sunday said it was a coalition government in the state, and it is not being run by those from the “original BJP”. (ANI)
Published on Jul 18, 2022 12:39 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru
Close Story
india news

Violence erupts over student’s death in Tamil Nadu, school buses torched

Police arrested the school’s principal, correspondent and secretary along with 70 protesters for vandalism.
Angered over the girl’s death, the protesters stormed into the school premises in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi and set fire to school buses and property. (Reuters)
Angered over the girl’s death, the protesters stormed into the school premises in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi and set fire to school buses and property. (Reuters)
Updated on Jul 18, 2022 12:44 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDivya Chandrababu
Close Story
india news

Karnataka Congress to hold protest against ED summons to Sonia, Rahul on July 21

The federal agency had accepted a request from Sonia Gandhi seeking postponement of the questioning in the case and asked the Congress president to record her statement with the agency in the last week of July.
Congress state president DK Shivakumar on Sunday said his party will hold a protest on July 21 against the central government’s decision to “torture” their national leaders over the National Herald case. (ANI)
Congress state president DK Shivakumar on Sunday said his party will hold a protest on July 21 against the central government’s decision to “torture” their national leaders over the National Herald case. (ANI)
Published on Jul 18, 2022 12:37 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out