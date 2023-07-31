Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Both Houses adjourned for the day after opposition creates ruckus over Manipur issue
Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: The monsoon session began on July 20, and is scheduled to go on till August 11.
Parliament Monsson Session Live Updates: Monday marks the beginning of the penultimate week of the monsoon session, which commenced on July 20, and is scheduled to conclude on August 11. This week, two major developments are likely to take place: the government is expected to table the Delhi services bill, while the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and separately by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), may also be taken up at some point.
The Narendra Modi government is facing the no-confidence motion over what the opposition says is its failure to restore peace in Manipur, which has been witnessing ethnic clashes since the first week of May; the BJP is in power in both the Centre and the northeastern state. The motion is, however, is set to be defeated as the government has the numbers stacked in its favour. Through the motion, the opposition, on the other hand, wants to get PM Modi to break his silence on the issue.
- Mon, 31 Jul 2023 03:51 PM
Both Houses adjourned for the day after opposition creates ruckus over Manipur issue
- Mon, 31 Jul 2023 03:30 PM
‘If you claim to be INDIA, and you are not ready to listen to Indian national interest, what kind of INDIA are you?’: Jaishankar on opposition's ruckus in Parliament
"If you claim to be INDIA, and you are not ready to listen to Indian national interest, what kind of INDIA are you?" said Union minister @DrSJaishankar
after the opposition created ruckus in Parliament.
- Mon, 31 Jul 2023 03:17 PM
Vice-President & Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar interacts with the Leader of Opposition (Rajya Sabha) Mallikarjun Kharge in his chamber in Parliament
Vice-President & Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar interacted with the Leader of Opposition (Rajya Sabha) Mallikarjun Kharge in his chamber in Parliament on Monday. Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi; Minister of State for Law and Justice, Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, Arjun Ram Meghwal; Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan; and Member Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Syed Nasir Hussain were also present.
- Mon, 31 Jul 2023 02:54 PM
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha House proceedings adjourned till 11am tomorrow
Lok Sabha House proceedings has been adjourned after it passed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023 that brings changes in the Cinematograph Act, 1952 amid sloganeering by the Opposition MPs over discussion on Manipur issue. The bill was moved by the Information and Broadcast minister Anurag Thakur.
- Mon, 31 Jul 2023 02:48 PM
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: ‘Why is Oppn not allowing discussion on Manipur?’ questions BJP's Goyal
Leader of the House Piyush Goyal along with BJP MPs from the northeast region, says, “Again today, the opposition doesn't want this discussion to take place. There must be some reason why they are running away from a discussion.”
- Mon, 31 Jul 2023 02:39 PM
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: RS chairman Dhankar warns of notices to some leaders
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar says “My Office will send notices to some of the leaders of the House.” It will be decided in a meeting at 2:30pm apparently, ANI reported.
- Mon, 31 Jul 2023 02:23 PM
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: I&B minister Anurag Thakur moves cinematograph bill in LS
Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur moved the Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha amid slogans by the Opposition MPs over Manipur issue.
The bill has been moved for its consideration and passage further to amend the Cinematograph Act, 1952. The Bill was earlier passed by the Rajya Sabha.
- Mon, 31 Jul 2023 02:14 PM
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2:30 pm
- Mon, 31 Jul 2023 02:10 PM
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Discussion on issues connected with Manipur to be taken up in the House
- Mon, 31 Jul 2023 02:01 PM
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Opposition MPs brief INDIA floor leaders in Parliament on Manipur situation
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Members of Parliament. who were part of the multi-party Opposition INDIA alliance that went to assess the situation in violence-hit Manipur, on Monday briefed floor leaders of the grouping, including Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.
The briefing was held at the Parliament House building. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was also present.
A 21-member delegation of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance returned to Delhi on Sunday afternoon after a two-day visit.
- Mon, 31 Jul 2023 01:40 PM
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: ‘We want to discuss the issues of Delhi in Parliament, but they are not letting it function’: MP Manoj Tiwari
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: "We want to discuss the issues of Delhi in Parliament, but they are not letting it function. The Ordinance Bill may be presented today, tomorrow or maybe later, and will be passed in both Houses," said BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.
- Mon, 31 Jul 2023 01:26 PM
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Why get elected to Parliament if you want to raise issues on streets: Anurag Thakur slams opposition over Manipur
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday accused the opposition of running away from a debate in Parliament on the ethnic violence in Manipur and wondered what was the use of getting elected if they wanted to raise issues on the streets.
Thakur's remarks come against the backdrop of an impasse in Parliament since the Monsoon session began on July 20 over discussion on the Manipur situation with the opposition insisting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi make a statement in the House.
- Mon, 31 Jul 2023 12:40 PM
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Monsoon Session: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 PM, Lok Sabha till 2 PM
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12 pm soon after the Upper House convened for the day, amidst a ruckus over a discussion on the ongoing Manipur issue. Soon after the House assembled for the day and papers were laid on the table, Opposition started raising the issue requesting the chair to consider it.
Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal said, “The opposition is against a discussion on Manipur. Since nine days, the government kept up with its promise to speak on Manipur but it has not been possible from the opposition's side. If they are ready, we can hold a discussion at 2 pm.”
The Lok Sabha was also adjourned till 2 pm today
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi earlier today said that bill to replace the ordinance on control of services in Delhi is not listed in today's business and the matter will not be taken up in the Parliament.
- Mon, 31 Jul 2023 12:24 PM
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
- Mon, 31 Jul 2023 12:13 PM
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: ‘We’ve been seeking discussion on Manipur…want a discussion in LS today…' says Cong leader Ranjeet Ranjan
"We have been seeking a discussion on Manipur (issue) in Parliament since the beginning of this session. Leaders of opposition alliance visited the state to check the situation. We want that there should a discussion in Lok Sabha today on No-Confidence Motion," says Congress leader Ranjeet Ranjan
- Mon, 31 Jul 2023 11:44 AM
Notices submitted in Houses
Congress' Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss border situation with China.
Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha, Manoj Jha, Amarendra Dhari Singh, Pramod Tiwari, Imam Pratapgarhi, Sandeep Pathak, Rajiv Shukla, K Keshava Rao, Vaddiraju Ravi Chandra, Joginapalli Santosh Kumar, Ranjeet Kumar give suspension of business notice to discuss the Manipur crisis.
- Mon, 31 Jul 2023 11:33 AM
I.N.D.I.A leaders seek meeting with RS chair, LS Speaker
Leaders to demand that the alliance MPs who visited Manipur be allowed to speak in their respective Houses about the situation in the state.
- Mon, 31 Jul 2023 11:15 AM
Houses adjourned within minutes
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon, while Lok Sabha ajourned till 2pm.
- Mon, 31 Jul 2023 11:14 AM
We can discuss Manipur at 2pm: Piyush Goyal
The opposition is against a discussion on Manipur. Since 9 days, the government kept up with its promise to speak on Manipur but its has not been possible from the opposition's side. If they are ready, we can hold a discussion at 2pm: Piyush Goyal, Union minister, in Rajya Sabha
- Mon, 31 Jul 2023 11:04 AM
Proceedings commence
Proceedings begin in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on day 8 of the monsoon session.
- Mon, 31 Jul 2023 10:53 AM
Delhi bill not mentioned in today's list of businesses: Pralhad Joshi
We will inform when the Delhi services bill will be introduced. It is not mentioned in the list of businesses today: Pralhad Joshi, Parliamentary affairs minister
- Mon, 31 Jul 2023 10:41 AM
I.N.D.I.A alliance floor leaders meet MPs who visited Manipur over the weekend
Floor leaders of the 26-party I.N.D.I.A coalition meet 21 MPs from the constituent parties who visited Manipur over the weekend, on July 29 and 30, to take stock of the situation.