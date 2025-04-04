Parliament passes Waqf Amendment Bill 2025; BJD MP backs it in Rajya Sabha. What next? 10 points

Parliament approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, with the Rajya Sabha giving its nod in the early hours of Friday following a 12-hour marathon debate. The legislation was passed in the upper house with 128 votes in favour and 95 against. The Lok Sabha had already cleared the Bill on Thursday, with 288-232 voting. Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju moves a motion for consideration of Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Sansad Tv)

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “Ayes 128 and Noes 95, Absent zero. The Bill is passed.”

The Rajya Sabha, which was adjourned at 4am on Friday after a 17-hour sitting, also passed the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024.

Union minority affairs minister Kiren Rijiju Rijiju, who moved the bill for passing in Rajya Sabha earlier, said the government had strengthened mechanisms under the bill, including tribunals.

Top 10 updates on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 debate

The marathon debate in Rajya Sabha saw several clashes between opposition members and treasury benches. After Congress member Syed Naseer Hussain's remarks slamming the government over the bill, Bharatiya Janata Party member Radha Mohan Das Agrawal targeted him, alleging that when he was elected to Rajya Sabha “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans were raised allegedly by his supporters in Karnataka. Kiren Rijiju accused the opposition parties of trying to mislead people on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and said it will benefit crores of people from the Muslim community. Rijiju added that several suggestions made by the Joint Parliamentary Committee had been incorporated into the revised bill. Rijiju said there is no interference in the Waqf property by the government. He said once a property is declared a Waqf property, its status cannot be changed, and this has to be done by following the due process. Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said the government was trying to sow the seeds of conflict by suppressing Muslims through the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and appealed to the ruling party not to disturb peace and harmony in the country. Kharge said the legislation is “unconstitutional” and is not good for the Indian Muslims. He urged the government to withdraw the bill which has a lot of "mistakes" and not make it a prestige issue. Kharge alleged that the ruling dispensation wants to take away the land of Muslims and hand it over to its corporate friends. Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha JP Nadda accused the Congress of making Muslim women second-grade citizens during its rule at the Centre. Participating in a debate on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, the BJP leader said the Narendra Modi government brought Muslim women into the mainstream by banning the practice of triple talaq. Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) MP Fouzia Khan said they will continue to protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025. Muzibulla Khan of the Biju Janata Dal opposed the Bill, saying the entire Muslim community was worried about it. However, his party leader in Rajya Sabha Sasmit Patra said the party has allowed its members to vote on their conscience and has not issued any whip. Sasmit Patra said he extended his support to the Bill. The proposed legislation -- which will be sent for President's sign-off next – aims to amend the 1995 law governing Waqf properties. Grand Mufti of Jammu and Kashmir Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam has stated that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 is against Muslims. He also noted the support of 232 members who voted against the Waqf Bill and said they are exploring the possibility of approaching the Supreme Court.

What Waqf (Amendment) Bill says

According to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Waqf tribunals will be strengthened, a structured selection process will be maintained, and a tenure will be fixed to ensure efficient dispute resolution.

As per the bill, while Waqf institutions' mandatory contribution to Waqf boards is reduced from 7 per cent to 5 per cent, Waqf institutions earning over ₹1 lakh will undergo audits by state-sponsored auditors.

A centralised portal will automate Waqf property management, improving efficiency and transparency. The bill proposes that practising Muslims (for at least five years) can dedicate their property to the Waqf, restoring pre-2013 rules.

It stipulates that women must receive their inheritance before the Waqf declaration, with special provisions for widows, divorced women and orphans.

The bill proposes that an officer above the rank of collector investigate government properties claimed as Waqf.

It also proposes that non-Muslim members be included in the central and state Waqf boards for inclusivity.

