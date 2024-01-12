close_game
Parliament session from Jan 31 to Feb 9, Sitharaman to present interim budget on Feb 1

Parliament session from Jan 31 to Feb 9, Sitharaman to present interim budget on Feb 1

ByHT News Desk
Jan 12, 2024 01:11 PM IST

Parliament session from January 31 to February 9, Sitharaman to present interim budget on February 1

The last session of the 17th Lok Sabha will be held from January 31 to February 9 and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget on February 1, parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said on Friday.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha. (ANI / File)
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Lok Sabha. (ANI / File)

Joshi said that the interim budget session will commence with President Droupadi Murmu addressing both Houses of Parliament. The President addresses both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha at the beginning of the first Session after each general election and at the beginning of the first session of each year.

Railway budget 2024 to rise 25% to hit record levels

The President’s speech usually highlights the government’s past achievements and policy priorities for the upcoming year, providing a broad framework of the government’s agenda.

“#InterimBudgetSession2024, last session of Seventeenth Lok Sabha to be held from 31st January to 9th February, with address of Hon'ble President to the Parliament. On 1st February, Hon'ble FM @nsitharaman ji will present the Interim Union Budget,” the minister said in a social media post.

The session will be closely watched not only for the fiscal policies outlined but also for the political posturing as parties gear up for the impending general elections.

(This is breaking news…please check back for updates)

