Parliament session kicks off in new building; PM Modi calls for 'focus on women-led growth'

ByHT News Desk
Sep 19, 2023 02:04 PM IST

All members of Parliament entered into the new building after concluding the last ever joint seating in old structure's Central Hall.

For the first time in India's history since the independence, a new Union legislature has been set in motion today. Members of both Houses including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Cabinet ministers entered the new Parliament building after concluding the last joint sitting in the old construction.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi(PTI)

A procession of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs were led by PM Modi and Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal among others.

Meanwhile, Congress MPs including Rahul Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Mallikarjun Kharge entred the new Parliament building holding a copy of Indian Constitution.

The second day of Parliament's special session kicked off inside the new building with PM Modi's speech. He referred the entering into the new construction as ‘grih pravesh’ of Parliamentary democracy and discussed about Sengol as ‘first rays of independence’.

"This is the first and historic session of the new Parliament building. I congratulate the parliamentarians and people of India," he said during his first speech inside the new building.

He also urged for focus on women-led development, referred the proposed Women's Reservation Bill and said the gateways of new Parliament opened for ‘women power’.

"On this historic occasion in the new Parliament building, as the first proceeding of the House, the beginning of all the Parliamentarians opening gateways for women power is being done with this crucial decision. Taking forward our resolve of women-led development, our government is bringing an important constitutional amendment bill. The bill is aimed at expanding the membership of women in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' will further empower our democracy," he said.

