Parliament Special Session Highlights: Women's reservation bill passed by Lok Sabha
Parliament Special Session Highlights: The five-day session began on Tuesday and is taking place in the new complex inaugurated this year.
Parliament Special Session Highlights: On Day 2, the discussion on the Women's Reservation Bill (Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam) continued, with Opposition parties, including Congress and Trinamool Congress, extending their support to the Bill. However, trading of barbs between the Centre and the Opposition persisted as the BJP-led Centre was criticised for bringing the Bill after “13 years” since it was first passed in the Rajya Sabha in 2010.
Sonia Gandhi, the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, led her party's debate on the Bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Earlier on Tuesday, Congress had dubbed the introduction of the Bill as an “election jumla” and “a huge betrayal of the hopes of women”.
During the first day's agenda of the five-day special session in Parliament, the Union government introduced the Bill, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, “This historic day of 19th September 2023 is going to be immortal in the history of India.” Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal tabled the Bill in the inaugural sitting of the Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building. He emphasised that the government is taking a step towards women's empowerment by proposing a new Bill to reserve one-third of all seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.
Meghwal further explained that once the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is passed, the number of seats for women in the Lok Sabha will increase to 181.
Meanwhile, the old Parliament building will now be known as ‘Samvidhan Sadan’, as announced by PM Modi during his address in the Central Hall on Tuesday. He made this suggestion to the presiding officers of the two Houses, and later in the day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla issued an official notification confirming the renaming of the old Parliament building.
Follow all the updates here:
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 10:46 PM
'Historically revolutionary Bill has been passed today': Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Women's Reservation bill
On Women's Reservation Bill passed in Lok Sabha, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy says, "A historically revolutionary Bill has been passed today...I congratulate the women of the country...by passing this Bill in Lok Sabha, PM Modi has proved that Modi hai toh mumkin hai."
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 10:36 PM
‘Integrity with which it was introduced in Parliament’: MoS on Women's Reservation Bill passed in LS
On Women's Reservation Bill passed in Lok Sabha, MoS for Railways and Textile, Darshana Jardosh says,"...With majority votes the dream that Prime Minister saw has been achieved... I already knew that the integrity with which it was introduced in the new Parliament building, it would get good support..."
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 10:20 PM
'Symbolic…caste census, delimitation process pending': Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram on Women's Reservation Bill passed in LS
On Women's Reservation Bill passed in Lok Sabha, Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram says, "It is a symbolic bill, for it to come into effect, two steps have to be crossed, we have to do a census which we haven't done since 2011 and after that, we have to also do a delimitation and it is going to be very complicated..."
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 10:06 PM
‘Govt brought the bill looking at 6 months and INDIA bloc's strength’: Samajwadi Party MP
On Women's Reservation Bill passed in Lok Sabha, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav says, "I want to congratulate everyone. A historic bill has passed. But there has been a delay by the government in bringing this bill. There are only six months in the (Lok Sabha) elections. The government brought this bill looking at these 6 months and the strength of the INDIA bloc. This is absolutely political."
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 09:58 PM
‘Will be written in golden letters’: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as Lok Sabha passes Women's Reservation Bill
"This will be written with golden letters. PM Modi has introduced numerous initiatives during his 9 and a half years of tenure aimed at improving the lives of women and promoting women empowerment. Even during the G20 Summit, PM Modi advocated for women-led development," says Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as Lok Sabha passes Women's Reservation Bill.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 09:56 PM
‘Bill passed but we have concerns’: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Women's Reservation Bill passed in LS
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor speaking on Women's Reservation Bill passed in LS, "It is good that the bill got passed but we have concerns, it is a bit of a Jhumla because of reference to delimitation and census, neither of it has been scheduled, which makes it very unclear when this(bill) will actually be implemented"
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 09:55 PM
‘Historic step towards women empowerment’: BJP MP on Women's Reservation Bill being passed in LS
BJP MP Tejaswi Surya says, "This is one more historic step towards true empowerment of women, ensuring higher political representation of women in policy-making by the Narendra Modi govt"
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 09:46 PM
‘No less than a celebration’: Smriti Irani as Lok Sabha passes Women's Reservation Bill
"It was no less than a celebration when we passed the first milestone of Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women's Reservation Bill) today. I thank PM Modi for giving the next generation of women, who will lead tomorrow, a constitutional guarantee," says Union minister Smriti Irani.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 09:45 PM
‘Delighted…thank MPs across party lines’: PM Modi as Women's Reservation Bill passes in Lok Sabha
“Delighted at the passage of The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha with such phenomenal support. I thank MPs across Party lines who voted in support of this Bill. The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is a historic legislation which will further boost women empowerment and will enable even greater participation of women in our political process,” PM Modi tweets.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 09:43 PM
‘Muslim, OBC women should get reservation’: AIMIM chief Owaisi on Women's Reservation Bill passed in LS
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi says on Women's Reservation Bill, "There have been 4 such Lok Sabhas where there were no Mulsim Women MPs... All we are saying is that Muslim and OBC women should get the reservation."
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 09:40 PM
'OBC reservations are pending but…': CPI MP on Women's Reservation Bill being passed in LS
CPI MP Binoy Viswam said on Women's Reservation Bill being passed in Lok Sabha, “OBC reservations are pending but INDIA bloc parties believed that this bill should be passed and rest of it we can find solutions…INDIA stands for passing of the bill.”
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 09:39 PM
‘Thanks all MPs who voted’: Anurag Thakur on Women's Reservation Bill being passed in Lok Sabha
"I thank all the MPs who voted in favour of Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (Women's Reservation Bill). Today, it was passed by more than two-third majority. 454 votes in favour and 2 in opposition. This shows that what no one could do in Lok Sabha till date, has been done today in the Modi-led government," says Union minister Anurag Thakur on Women's Reservation bill being passed in Lok Sabha.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 09:38 PM
‘Makes me happy and emotional’: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Women's Reservation Bill being passed in LS
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi says, "It makes me happy and emotional...We have lived up to that commitment...It is something I welcome..."
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 09:37 PM
‘Big step for our women': BRS MLC K Kavitha on Women's Reservation Bill
On Women's Reservation Bill passed in Lok Sabha, BRS MLC K Kavitha says, "I congratulate all the Indian women that we have achieved a major step in terms of achieving more participation of women in the political process. This will certainly enrich our country. We are a huge nation, we are a democracy. Participation of women is going to increase the quality of the debate... Not giving space to OBC women is painful... It is a big step for our women, we should celebrate and continue the fight for our OBC sisters..."
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 09:35 PM
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day
'The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023’ passed in in Lok Sabha. Lok Sabha adjourned for the day.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 09:11 PM
Rajya Sabha adopts resolution lauding scientists for Chandrayaan-3 success
Rajya Sabha on Wednesday unanimously adopted a resolution lauding the scientists for the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission.
The members endorsed the motion by thumping of desks after a discussion on 'India's glorious space journey marked by successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3".
"This House recognises and appreciates the scientists, including the women scientists, for achieving this arduous feat with the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 near the unconquered south pole of the Moon.
"This accomplishment, along with the other space missions, will usher in long-lasting economic and social upliftment," Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar said.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 08:51 PM
"Congress doesn't have any agenda so they are taking up small issues," Mahesh Jethmalani on amended constitution preamble
Senior lawyer and Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani on Wednesday dismissed the claims made by Opposition MPs in the Parliament on the absence of the phrase "socialist secular" from the preamble and said that the claim did not hold any strength and was taken up by the Congress as they did not have an agenda.
Speaking to ANI on the issue the Rajya Sabha MP said, "This claim does not hold any strength. Congress does not have any agenda so they are taking up small issues. The Law Ministry gave them the original Constitution, it is valuable because the constituent assembly drafted it. And the amendments are there as they should be. There is no issue in this."
This comes after Congress leader KC Venugopal slammed the Central government over the alleged claim by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on the missing words 'socialist secular' from the new constitution given to them on the first day of the Parliament.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 08:40 PM
Chandrayaan-3's success going to have big impact on industrial, technological ecosystem: N Sitharaman
The successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar south pole is going to have a very big impact on India's industrial and technological ecosystem, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.
She said the country's space journey has been "spectacular" since starting in 1975 with the launch of the Aryabhatta Satellite with the help of the erstwhile Soviet Union.
Now, the Indian Space Research Organisation also launches foreign satellites, she added.
Participating in a debate in Rajya Sabha on 'India's Glorious Space Journey Marked By Successful Soft Landing of Chandrayaan-3', the finance minister said, "This success of Chandrayaan-3 is certainly going to have a very big impact on India's industrial and technological ecosystem."
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 08:38 PM
Women's reservation: Will not allow Bill to get stuck on technical issues, Law Minister Meghwal
Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal told Lok Sabha on Wednesday that the provision for implementing 33 per cent reservation for women in the lower house and state assemblies after census and delimitation was in line with the Constitution.
He was responding to a day-long debate on the constitutional amendment bill for women's reservation during which many opposition members questioned the need for census and delimitation before implementing the quota for women as it will delay the process.
Meghwal said if the government agrees to provide reservation immediately, it will be against the provisions of the Constitution.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 08:30 PM
Women's reservation bill a jumla, brought in with intention to befool women: AAP
The BJP-led Centre has brought in the women's reservation bill with the intention to befool women and has made sure with the riders of delimitation and population census that it will not be implemented before 2039, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said on Wednesday.
Addressing a press conference, Singh said his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supports the bill but wants it to be implemented in the 2024 elections as well.
"All the promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have turned out to be jumla. Whether it's the promise of two crore jobs to the youth, ₹15 lakh to every Indian, doubling farmers' income, bringing back black money, pucca house to everyone or controlling inflation, everything has been proven to be a mere jumla.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 08:20 PM
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Amit Shah's statement in parliament
On Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement in parliament, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi says, "His (HM Amit Shah) statement is hypocritical because a commitment made to the women of the country 9 and a half years ago in the 2014 manifesto and coming and merging as a single largest party with all parties asking you to introduce the bill, has taken 9 and a half years. His statement is hypocritical because of this one clause that this is subject to delimitation and census... 2021 census is already delayed. We are in 2023 and no census is likely to happen. We are assuming that in 2029, the delimitation will happen... it may move forward because, in 2031, a new census will be expected... They are trying to lure the women of the country by showing them the bill... Women will realise this and they will pay a price for this..."
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 08:13 PM
27 women MPs participate in debate on women's reservation bill in Lok Sabha, all back it
Twenty-seven women MPs cutting across party lines spoke during the debate on the women's reservation bill in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, with BJP legislators coming out in support of it and the opposition parties also backing it while demanding its immediate implementation.
At present, there are 82 women MPs in Lok Sabha, out of the total strength of 543.
The government on Tuesday introduced the Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill, which seeks to reserve 33 per cent seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. It was the first bill introduced in the new Parliament building.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 07:50 PM
Lok Sabha MPs voting on clauses of women's reservation bill
After passing of the women's reservation bill, Lok Sabha MPs are voting on clauses of the bill on demand of an Opposition MP.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 07:39 PM
Women's reservation bill passed by Lok Sabha
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the long-standing women's reservation bill.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 07:25 PM
WATCH: Lok Sabha MPs voting on women's reservation bill
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 07:17 PM
Voting on women's reservation bill underway in Lok Sabha
The voting on the long-standing women's reservation bill that seeks to reserve 33 percent seats to women in Lok Sabha, state assemblies is underway in the lower house of the Parliament.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 07:13 PM
Rajya Sabha adjourned till tomorrow
Special session of Parliament: Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till September 21.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 07:07 PM
‘Census will take place after elections’: Amit Shah
Addressing the Lok Sabha, Amit Shah said that soon after the Lok Sabha elections, they will conduct the census and delimitation exercise - post which there will be one-third of women in the Parliament.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 06:38 PM
Amit Shah requests all parties to come together to pass the Women's Reservation Bill
“I request all Opposition parties, if you think something is missing, we'll fix it. But this is a historic achievement. Please let it pass. Let's come together and pass the bill,” Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 06:33 PM
Amit Shah takes jibe on Opposition's ‘Gareebi hatao’ slogan
“Congress ruled for over five decades in this country, but there were 11 crore families who were deprived of toilets. They gave ‘Gareebi Hatao’ slogan but couldn't make any arrangements for the poor. When a house doesn’t have a toilet, then the most affected ones are the daughters, sisters and mothers,” says Union Home minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha during debate on Women.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 06:29 PM
‘Women reservation sought in general, SC, ST categories’: Amit Shah
"The reservation provision in Parliament is under Article 370. Firstly, in the current Constitution, there are three categories — general, SC and ST. Within these categories, we have sought 33 per cent reservation for women," Amit Shah
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 06:22 PM
'Why was bill not passed last four times': Amit Shah questions
Amit Shah questions, “This is not the first time a Women's Reservation Bill has been tabeled. It has been tabeled 4 times in the Parliament, why was it not passed?”
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 06:21 PM
‘Modiji set example of Women-led development’: Amit Shah
“The whole country needs to be told that Modiji has set an example of women-led development in this country," says Amit Shah.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 06:18 PM
‘Bill will ensure participation of women in decision and plicy making’: Amit Shah
"This bill will ensure the participation of women in decision-making, and policy-making in the country," says Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha on Women's Reservation Bill.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 06:16 PM
‘Women more capable of men’: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
“Today, worldwide women pilots are 5 per cent and in India it is 15 per cent. The bill that we brought, several women MPs said that reservation to women because women are equal to men. I would say, women are more capable than men,” Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 06:10 PM
Amit Shah says PM Modi worked towards safety and honour of women
Amit Shah in Lok Sabha, "For women — safety, honour and participation — has been incorporated in the party since Modi ji became the Prime Minister of this country."
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 06:08 PM
‘PM Modi presented vision of women-led progress in G20’: Amit Shah
“Passage of women's reservation bill will mark start of new era, PM Modi presented vision of women-led progress in G20,” Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 06:03 PM
‘For some parties, women empowerment can be a political issue…’: Amit Shah
Amit Shah in Lok Sabha, "For some parties, women empowerment can be a political issue and it can be a tool for votebank politics. But for BJP and Narendra Modi ji is it an issue of principles and beliefs."
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 05:59 PM
‘Yesterday will be written in history’: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
"Yesterday will be written in history. Yesterday was Ganesh Chaturthi, it was the inauguration of new Parliament and we introduced the Women's Reservation bill in Parliament," Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 05:57 PM
Rahul Gandhi speaks on Caste census in Lok Sabha
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said the women's reservation bill is very important but wondered whether it was not designed to be implemented but was brought to divert attention from Adani issue and the issue of caste census.
"There is one thing in my view that makes this bill incomplete. I would like to have seen the OBC reservation included in this bill."
“Request Centre to pass the Women's Reservation Bill, there is no need for delimitation or census. Give the reservation to all women.”
“Please conduct the Caste census. Release the data of the Caste census done by us or we will release it.”
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 05:47 PM
‘My friends tend to take attention away from issues’: Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha
"If this is not designed to push the ball forward for 7 to 9 years and then let it playout for itself. I know my friends tend to take the attention away from issues, like the Adani issue," Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 05:03 PM
‘Chandrayaan-3 mission commanded a lesser budget than some movies made on space itself’: Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha
"Chandrayaan-3 mission cost only around US $75 million (approximately). Our Chandrayaan-3 mission commanded a lesser budget than some movies made on space itself...," says Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha on ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 04:54 PM
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman briefs the Rajya Sabha on ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 04:51 PM
Women's Bill: Smriti Irani slams opposition over demand for 'immediate' implementation of quota
Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday slammed the opposition over its demand for an immediate implementation of quota under women's reservation bill, asking it whether it wished to follow the constitutional process.
Intervening in the discussion on the constitutional amendment bill to provide reservation for women, the Women and Child Development Minister hit out at the opposition, such as the Samajwadi Party, for demanding reservation for minorities, saying they do not know that reservation based on religion is "prohibited" by the constitution.
Irani also said it was for the first time acknowledged in the house that it was not one particular family which got the bill for reservation for women in local bodies, but the government of PV Narsimha Rao, whose mortal remains were not allowed to enter the Congress office here.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 04:45 PM
The more the participation of women; the more will our country move forward: Indian field hockey player Rani Rampal
Indian field hockey player Rani Rampal says, "Today is a very auspicious day as we got the chance to visit the new Parliament building... We would like to thank the government of India for this... We are very happy that the Women's Reservation Bill is being passed. The more the participation of women; the more will our country move forward... Whatever our issues and policies are related to women, they will be discussed, and women will feel that there is someone with them...Prime Minister Modi has always tried to encourage women in every field, be it sports or politics... Many women will get inspired by this..."
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 04:35 PM
Every party played politics over this bill: Chirag Paswan
"Every party played politics over this bill in the name of making it more effective. This is the reason why this bill could not be implemented since last 27 years," says Lok Janshakti Party MP @iChiragPaswan during debate on Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 04:31 PM
AIMIM chief Owaisi opposes women reservation bill
“On behalf of my party, I stand to oppose this (Women’s Reservation) legislation because the justification being given to bring the legislation is to ensure that more women get elected into the Parliament and the state assemblies. If that is the justification, why has that justification not been extended to the OBC and Muslim women, where their representation in this 'August House' is minimal,” says AIMIM chief @asadowaisi during debate on Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 04:29 PM
I think a new revolution is going to happen in India: Athlete Anju Bobby George
Noted athlete Anju Bobby George says, "I am really happy that I got a chance to visit the new parliament...It is an important day when the Women's Reservation Bill is being passed... I don't know how to express my gratitude towards the Ministry and our Prime Minister... I think a new revolution is going to happen in India..."
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 04:28 PM
I am happy that women's reservation is happening: Paralympic athlete Deepa Malik
Paralympic athlete Deepa Malik says, "It is a matter of pride and a great opportunity to come here in the new Parliament building... The first thing that I noticed was that there was no place in the new building where my wheelchair did not reach... I am happy that women's reservation is happening. It is a beautiful gift on Ganesh Chaturthi. Our democracy is for the people, of the people and by the people, and counting of people will be completed only when there is women's participation."
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 04:27 PM
The women's reservation is important for women's empowerment: Rajya Sabha MP Mary Kom
Boxer and former Rajya Sabha MP Mary Kom says, "This bill is going to be passed... We felt happy that prominent athletes were called (on this day)... The women's reservation is important for women's empowerment..."
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 04:26 PM
BJP is first party in country to decide on giving 33 pc posts to women in party: Arjun Ram Meghwal
The Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party has always been in favour of empowering women. BJP is the first party in the country that in its national convention in Vadodara had decided to give 33 per cent of posts to women in the party.
During the time of Congress, the Women's Reservation Bill never came up for discussion in the Lok Sabha.
When BJP was in opposition, we kept demanding this bill from the government, but Congress, enjoying the pleasure of power, never brought the bill, Meghwal said.On social media, Meghwal also stated that the 'Nari Shakti Vanda'n Bill is an important step towards making India a developed India.
While addressing the Lok Sabha on the Women's Reservation Bill, Meghwal highlighted the salient features. "...This Bill will enhance the dignity of women as well as equality of opportunities. Women will get representation."
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 04:19 PM
Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav on women reservation bill
On Women's Reservation Bill, Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav says, "If the government's intention is positive and if they think that women should get their rights and respect, then we demand that women of minority and backward class are also included in it... I have asked questions about when the census would happen and if the caste-based census would take place. I also asked when the delimitation process will take place because both are related to each other... The Women's Reservation Bill is dependent on both of these..."
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 04:13 PM
Nobody opposed the Bill in the Parliament: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 03:53 PM
‘Modi govt wants to increase representation of Savarna women, not Muslim, OBC women’: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi
“Modi government wants to increase representation of Savarna women and not Muslim or OBC women. You are decieving the muslim women by not giving them a quota in this reservation,” All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 03:42 PM
‘Will stand with decision of INDIA allian on Women's Reservation Bill’: AAP
We will stand with the decision of the INDIA alliance on the Women's Reservation Bill. During the discussion in Parliament, AAP MPs will question the government on the nature of the bill and its implementation. The party will support the bill at the time of voting on it: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 03:40 PM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to intervene in debate on Women’s Reservation Bill
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will intervene in the debate on the Women’s Reservation Bill today in Lok Sabha.
"I will speak in the Parliament and this is why I have come here," says Rahul Gandhi.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 03:23 PM
‘Only for electoral purposes…’: CPI MP on Women’s Reservation Bill
“We welcome that (Women’s Reservation) bill wholeheartedly, but at the same time we know how calculative the BJP is. They were never for women's rights or reservation, but only for electoral purposes they have come out with this bill,” says CPI MP Binoy Viswam on Women’s Reservation Bill.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 03:21 PM
‘Opposition parties including Congress want to derail discussions’: Kiren Rijiju
"Discussions are underway in the Parliament over Women's Reservation Bill, but some opposition parties, including Congress, want to derail it," says Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Earth Sciences, on Women's Reservation Bill.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 03:17 PM
‘We made women count…time for Opposition to step up’: Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha
"...We have made women count. And it is time for you to step up in the opposition, and not mere reduce your words to paper, to speech, but speak with action and support Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam," says Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha.
She added, “Today, those who called it Jumla and said that it happened because they wrote several letters for it, at least they accepted that they kept insulting him (PM Modi) but he read each of their communications and discussed it with them.”
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 03:13 PM
‘Bill brought by this govt’: Smriti Irani takes jibe at Opposition in Parliament
"When this bill was brought, some people said that it is "our bill"...UPA chairman Sonia Gandhi in an article of the proposed bill had said that ‘no seat shall be reserved for women for belonging to SC/ST in the third general elections’.....But the bill brought by this government guarantees reservation to women till 15 years after the implementation of this bill," Smriti Irani says in Parliament.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 03:11 PM
‘Due to lack of common consesnsus…’: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Women's Reservation Bill
On Women's Reservation Bill, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale says, "Women's Reservation Bill was pending in Parliament for many years... In many countries, there is a 50 per cent or 60 per cent reservation for women. Attempts were made many times by the Indian government... The bill was introduced in the times of Manmohan Singh and Atal Bihar Vajpayee also... Many times the bill came, but due to a lack of common consensus, it was not passed... To give social justice and political participation to women who are neglected, the decision of Prime Minister Modi is praiseworthy, and I am grateful to him..."
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 03:04 PM
‘Chandrayaan cost us just ₹600 crore…scientists working in huge financial constraints’: Union MoS Jitendra Singh
Union Minister of State (Ind. Charge) Science & Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh says, "Our Chandrayaan has cost us just ₹600 Crores whereas the simultaneous lunar mission which didn't prove to be successful costs ₹16,000 Crores. Our scientists working in huge financial constraints admirably made up for that by investing cerebral assets...I have to compliment the scientific community of India. They have given the world the concept of cost-effective space missions...Our Aditya Mission has cost us just about ₹380 Crores...If we did not have the constraints that our scientists confronted, they could have gone much higher..."
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 02:56 PM
‘Lakshmi has taken Constitutional form through Women's Reservation Bill’: Smriti Irani in Parliament
“If we look from the perspective of the dignity of the Constitution, then (Goddess) Lakshmi has taken a Constitutional form through this (Women's Reservation) Bill,” says Union minister Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 02:49 PM
Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani speaks on Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 02:47 PM
Parliament Session LIVE | ‘Proud that TMC sends 37 per cent women members to Parliament’: Mahua Moitra
"Today, it is both my pride and my shame that I stand here as a woman in India's Parliament speaking on Women's Reservation Bill. It is my pride that I belong to the All India Trinamool Congress that sends 37 per cent women among its members to Parliament," says TMC MP Mahua Moitra in Lok Sabha.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 02:43 PM
Parliament LIVE | ‘Centre should should include SC/ST and OBCs in Women's Reservation Bill’: Bhupinder Singh Hooda
“In this (Women’s Reservation) they (Centre) should include SC/ST and OBCs. The delimitation condition which has been added, will be done in 2026, and if delimitation will be done in 2026, it will be implemented in 2029. This (Women's Reservation Bill) should be implemented now,” says Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Women’s Reservation Bill.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 02:32 PM
Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP supports women reservation bill
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 02:25 PM
Recap: Congress backs 'nari shakti' bill but quota should be effective immediately, include OBC women, says Sonia Gandhi
Extending her party's support to the women's reservation bill, Congress parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday demanded that the quota be implemented immediately and provision be made for reservation for OBC women.
Initiating the debate on the bill from the opposition's side, Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha that any delay in bringing the reservation into effect would be "gross injustice" to Indian women.
"Rajiv Gandhi's dream is only half fulfilled. It will be fulfilled with the passage of this bill. The Congress supports this bill. We will be happy with the passage of this bill but we also have a concern. I want to ask a question. For the last 13 years, Indian women have been waiting for their political responsibilities, and now they are being asked to wait for a few more years -- two years, four years, six years, eight years," the former Congress chief said.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 02:20 PM
Mahesh Jethmalani on claims by Opposition MPs on Constitution
On claims by Opposition MPs that new copies of the Constitution handed over to them have 'socialist secular' missing from the Preamble, Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani says, "This claim does not hold any strength. Congress does not have any agenda so they are taking up small issues...The Law Ministry gave them the original Constitution, it is valuable because the constituent assembly drafted it. And the amendments are there as they should be...There is no issue in this..."
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 02:19 PM
Parliament Special Session LIVE updates: Support given by PM Modi to ISRO scientists to achieve this (Chandrayaan-3) is unparalleled, says Rijiju
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 01:27 PM
Parliament Special Session LIVE updates: Supriya Sule questions ‘implementation of Women's Reservation Bill’
National Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule said that her party would support the Bill on women's reservation in legislation. However, she questioned the timing of the Bill's introduction and its ‘implementation’.
"Nishikant Dubey said that INDIA is on the side of people who ran women down and spoke derogatorily... There was a Head of the BJP in Maharashtra. He told me personally on record on television - 'Supriya Sule ghar jaao, khana banao, desh koi aur chala lega. Hum log chalayenge.' This is what the BJP's mindset is," she further criticised the BJP in the Lok Sabha.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 01:10 PM
Parliament Special Session LIVE updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm
The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned until 2 pm, and the discussion on India's glorious space journey, marked by the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3, will continue after the proceedings resume.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 01:02 PM
Parliament Special Session LIVE updates: This bill is a 'jumla' ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls, says JD (U) MP
Janata Dal (United) MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh said that their party supports the Bill on women's reservation in the legislature saying they believe in women empowerment. But he criticised the timing of the Bill's introduction calling it has a ‘panic reaction’ to the formation of I.N.D.I.A Opposition bloc.
“Our party JD(U) supports the Women's Reservation Bill as we believe in women empowerment. However, this bill is a panic reaction to the formation of INDIA alliance. This bill is a 'jumla' ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” Rajiv Ranjan Singh said in Lok Sabha.
“Bihar is the first state where the government was formed in 2005 and in 2006, 50 per cent reservation was given to women. In 2015, the 'mahagathbandhan' government was formed and in 2016, 35 per cent reservation was given to women. Unlike you (central government), we didn't wait for 4.5 years,” he further said.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 12:53 PM
Parliament Special Session LIVE: Shiromani Akali Dal MP questions the implementation of Women's Reservation Bill
Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on the Women's Reservation Bill said, “Devil in the detail came across...The census was to be held in 2021 and now 2023 is about to end and it hasn't been done yet and we don't know when will it happen. After the census, delimitation will take place and then this Reservation Bill will be implemented...Why did you bring this bill when you're not implementing it?... This male-dominated parliament betrayed women and today also it was a betray.” (ANI)
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 12:31 PM
Parliament Special Session LIVE: AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP extends support to Women' Reservation Bill
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy led YSRCP extended their support to the Women's Reservation Bill of 2023 on Wednesday. The Bill is also receiving support from other Opposition parties; however, they are criticising the BJP-led Centre for taking “13 years” to introduce it in the Lok Sabha after it was not passed in 2010, despite being approved in the Rajya Sabha.
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi mentioned that their party is supporting the Bill and emphasised that the Centre should also focus on its implementation.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 12:14 PM
Parliament Session LIVE: ‘West Bengal is the only state with female CM’ TMC MP says during discussion on Women's Reservation Bill
All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar during the discussion on Women's Reservation Bill on Wednesday in Lok Sabha said “West Bengal is the only state in the country which has a female chief minister. We are actually delighted to witness the realisation of our leader Mamata Banerjee's vision where women's rightful entitlements are being recognised.”
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 12:06 PM
Parliament Special Session LIVE: ‘Will consider whatever suggestions come up during discussion’ Arjun Ram Meghwal says
Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Women's Reservation Bill of 2023 in the Lok Sabha, expressing the government's willingness to consider any suggestions put forth during the discussion on the Bill.
This constitutional amendment bill, known as ‘Narishakti Vandan Adhiniyam’, made its debut in the Lower House on Tuesday, marking the first bill to be introduced in the new Parliament building.
The legislation proposes a 33 percent reservation for women in both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. However, it's important to note that this reservation will only take effect once the delimitation exercise has been completed.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 11:58 AM
Parliament Special Session LIVE: Kanimozhi praises AIDMK's Jayalalithaa while talking about women leaders across
During the debate on the Women's Reservation Bill of 2023, DMK MP Kanimozhi praised AIADMK leader late Jayalalithaa and a few other women leaders across the country, including former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati and current West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 11:54 AM
Parliament Special Session LIVE: DMK MP Kanimozhi says ‘it took 13 years for the Bill to be introduced in LS’
DMK MP Kanimozhi, while speaking about the Women's Reservation Bill of 2023 in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, said, "It took 13 years to introduce the Bill into the House."
She further asked, "How long should we wait for its implementation?"
"I myself have raised this issue of bringing the Reservation Bill many times in Parliament. To many of my starred and unstarred questions, the Govt's reply was very consistent. They said that they have to involve all stakeholders, political parties and then build a consensus before bringing the Bill. I would like to know what consensus was built. What discussions were held. This Bill was brought shrouded in secrecy. We did not know what this session was called for," Kanimozhi said.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 11:46 AM
Parliament Special Session LIVE: BJP MP Dubey says Bill has been brought at ‘right time’
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 11:44 AM
Parliament Special Session LIVE: What Sonia Gandhi said about Women's Participation Bill?
Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi said these on Women's Reservation bill in the Lok Sabha today
-"The Indian woman has patience like the ocean. She has worked for everyone's betterment like a river."
-"On behalf of the Congress party, I stand in support of the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023' (Women's Reservation Bill)."
-"It is a very touching moment of my life. The first time, the Constitutional Amendment determining women's participation in local bodies was brought by my life partner Rajiv Gandhi."
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 11:36 AM
Parliament Special Session LIVE: Amit Shah raises to say ‘brothers look after the women’
After Congress leader Sonia Gandhi concluded her speech on Women's Reservation Bill,2023, Amit Shah said, “I want to tell Adhir (Ranjan Chowdhury) ji, that only women don't have to care for women's welfare. It is the tradition of this country that brothers look after the women. Everyone has the right to speak for women's welfare.”
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 11:17 AM
Parliament Special Session LIVE: Om Birla apologises for mic and other technical issues as MPs complain
As MPs complain about the technical issues in the new Parliament complex, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, “When you come to a new House, a new arrangement, there can be some shortcomings.” He further apologised for mic and other technical issues as MP’s complain, request if some days papers can be used atleast for a few days.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 11:13 AM
Parliament Special Session LIVE: 'It was Rajiv Gandhi's dream Bill,' says Sonia Gandhi
Ahead of her speech in Lok Sabha about the Women's Reservation Bill, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi said, “It was Rajiv ji's (Gandhi's) dream (Bill).”
The Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill, 2023 seeks to introduce three new articles and one new clause.
The new Clause 239AA outlines several provisions for the reservation of seats for women. Specifically, it mandates that one-third of seats reserved for scheduled castes (SC) must also be reserved for women. Additionally, one-third of the total number of seats filled by direct elections will be reserved for women in various legislative bodies, including the Delhi legislative assembly.
In the context of the newly introduced Article 330A, it extends the reservation for women in the Lok Sabha. It stipulates that one-third of seats reserved for SCs and STs in the Lok Sabha shall also be reserved for women. Moreover, one-third of the total seats filled by direct elections to the Lok Sabha will be reserved for women candidates.
Article 332A, another recent addition, addresses the reservation of seats for women in every state Legislative Assembly. It mandates that one-third of seats reserved for SCs and STs in state Legislative Assemblies shall also be reserved for women. Furthermore, one-third of the total seats filled by direct elections to these Legislative Assemblies will be reserved for women.
A new provision, Article 334A, specifies that the implementation of these reservations shall take effect after the delimitation process following the publication of relevant figures from the first census. The rotation of seats for women will occur after each subsequent delimitation exercise.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 11:03 AM
Parliament Special Session LIVE: Both Houses begin proceedings on day-2
Both Houses, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, began proceedings on day-2 of the special session of Parliament. Discussion to be continued on Women's Reservation Bill that was introduced on Tuesday.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 10:56 AM
Parliament Special Session LIVE: Congress MP Neeraj Dangi says BJP has always worked to 'divide' the nation.
Speaking about the absence of the words "secular" and "socialist" from the copies of the constitution provided to MPs, Congress leader Neeraj Dangi criticized the BJP-led Centre, asserting that the party has consistently worked to divide the nation. He also emphasised that the Congress party will refrain from making baseless allegations, stating, "This time, the people of this nation have understood the BJP. That is why they introduced the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha."
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 10:46 AM
Parliament special session LIVE: Union minister Javdekar calls the Bill introduction a ‘revolutionary decision’
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 10:42 AM
Parliament special session LIVE: ‘It took 13 years, finally introduced ahead of elections’ Congress leader's swipe at Centre
Congress MP Manickam Tagore took a swipe at Modi-led Centre on Wednesday regarding the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill, saying it took 13 years for the Bill to come to the Lok Sabha, and the present introduction can be attributed to next year's elections.
"We welcome the Women's Reservation Bill. We all know it was a long pending thing...It has taken 13 years to come to Lok Sabha now. At last, the elections are here, therefore, PM Modi will always do these kinds of Jumlas near to the elections for that he has brought the bill here," he said. (ANI)
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 10:36 AM
Parliament special session LIVE: DMK MP Kanimozhi gives notice for amendment in Women’s Reservation Bill
DMK MP Kanimozhi has given notice for an amendment in the Women’s Reservation Bill introduced in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, day-1 of the Parliament's special session. The amendment is related to the clause 5 of the Constitution(128th) Amendment Bill, 2023. The amendment proposes to remove the condition of Census and Delimitation to be completed before the implementation of the present bill and calls for immediate implementation of the women’s reservation.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 10:32 AM
Parliament special session LIVE: ‘Bill is aimed at next elections’ CPI (M) leader takes swipe at Centre
CPI (M) MP Elamaram Kareem like other Opposition leaders, criticised the timing of the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill saying,“CPI(M) welcomes the Women's Reservation Bill. The Bill was passed in Rajya Sabha in 2010, but could not pass in Lok Sabha. After nine years, they are bringing the Bill. If they are very sincere, they should have brought it earlier. In this Bill, the Section says it will be enforced after the Census and delimitation as per the new Census. It may take several years. This is aiming the next elections and only for political gains.” (PTI)
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 10:24 AM
Parliament special session LIVE: RJD MP Manoj says ‘there is no clarity on its impletation of Bill’
RJD MP Manoj Jha, speaking about the Women's Reservation Bill ahead of day-2 of the special Parliament session said,“Why was this Bill not passed in 2010? Because it was a consensus among the ones who were opposing the Bill that it is a hollow bill until you give it a rainbow framework. Meaning until you include OBC, ST and SC in it. The interesting thing is that there is no clarity on when it will be implemented...This is a post-dated commitment from somebody who has failed.” (ANI)
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 10:05 AM
Parliament special session LIVE: ‘This Bill is not new, we passed in RS in 2010,’ says Kharge
On the Women's Reservation Bill, Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Bill is not new, as it was passed in 2010 during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, but the Lok Sabha failed to pass it.
“In 2010, we had passed the Bill in Rajya Sabha. But it failed to be passed by the Lok Sabha. That is why, this is not a new Bill. Had they taken that Bill forward, it would have been done quickly by this day...I feel that they are publicising this in view of elections but actually unless the delimitation or census takes place...you can feel how long it is going to take. They could have continued with the earlier one but their intentions are something else...But we will insist that women's reservation has to be brought and we will fully cooperate. But the loopholes and drawbacks should be rectified,” Kharge said. (ANI)
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 10:01 AM
Parliament special session LIVE: I.N.D.IA Oppn bloc to meet now to formulate strategy on Women's Reservation Bill discussion
As day-2 of the Parliament session will begin in an hour, Congress leader Kodikunnil Suresh said, “Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge has called a meeting of INDIA alliance at 10 am today. In that meeting, we will have a detailed discussion over Women's Reservation Bill, 2023.”
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 09:44 AM
Parliament special session LIVE: ‘Why didn't LS pass the Bill in 2010 after it was passed in RS?’ Congress leader questions
Regarding the Women's Reservation Bill, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said that they support the move but questioned why it was not passed in 2010 when it was approved by the Rajya Sabha.
“I challenge that if BJP's policy and intention are honest, then give a guarantee that women will get a reservation in 2024 elections - we will stand with you with all our strength. Are the Backward and SC, not women? How will you go for women's reservation without including them? I only say that if you were honest, the 2010 Bill that was passed by the Rajya Sabha is still there - you should have passed that in the Lok Sabha and started the reservation,” Tiwari said. (ANI)
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 09:19 AM
Parliament special session LIVE: Actor-politician Kamal Hassan applauds Women's Reservation Bill
Actor-politician Kamal Hassan took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday to applaud the Women's Reservation Bill that was introduced during the first day of the special Parliament Session. “A landmark day in the history of our Republic, as the seat of our democracy moved into its new home. I’m delighted that the first Bill tabled in this new Parliament corrects a longstanding injustice perpetrated against the largest minority in our nation, the women of India. I wholeheartedly applaud the Women Reservation Bill tabled yesterday. Nations that ensure gender equality will always prosper,” Hassan said.
However he raised some concerns regarding the Bill asking the parties to address them in the discussion during the Parliament session,
"The Bill comes into effect only after the next census and delimitation exercise, both of which have been delayed in the past. This delayed implementation timeline risks making this momentous decision into mere lip service towards the subject and must be done away with.
The Bill only applies to Lok Sabha and State Assemblies and must be extended to Rajya Sabha and State Legislative Councils." Kamal Hassan wrote.
He further said, “I look forward to the day when women will have proportional representation in legislative bodies without the aid of any affirmative action.”
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 09:08 AM
Parliament special session LIVE: Parties opposing women's reservation Bill includes SP, JD (U) and RJD
Several political parties that had opposed the Women’s Reservation Bill since it was first introduced have said that they disagree with the fundamentals of the Bill as it does not account for representation of women from marginalised communities.
The parties which opposed the Bill include the Samajwadi Party (SP), Janata Dal-United (JD-U) the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP).
The SP, under Mulayam Singh Yadav and later Akhilesh Yadav, opposed the bill, concerned about its impact on the representation of marginalised communities. The RJD, led by Lalu Prasad Yadav, believed it would benefit some while depriving others. Mayawati’s BSP expressed similar reservations, calling for consideration of Dalit and marginalised women.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 08:58 AM
Parliament special session LIVE: ‘BJP gave Smriti Irani a portfolio to abuse Congress,’ says KC Venugopal
Congress MP KC Venugopal on Wednesday said, “BJP and Prime Minister have given a portfolio for her to abuse Congress party and Gandhis. She is doing that duty to appease her master.”
Earlier speaking about the Women's Reservation Bill, Union minister Smriti Irani criticised Congress saying, “Gandhi Family is only interested in empowering the women in their family. They are not interested in empowering the women in poor or Dalit women. It is unfortunate that Sonia Gandhi was absent today. Her son also left when the discussion on the bill was underway. it is even more unfortunate that when the Speaker asked who supported the bill, BJP and NDA supported it but the Congress party did not.”
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 08:37 AM
Parliament special session LIVE: ‘No clarity,’ says DMK's Udayanidhi on new women's reservation Bill
Similar to the remarks made by other Opposition leaders regarding the newly introduced Women's Reservation Bill, Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday said, “There is no clarity,” and raised doubts about the Centre's willingness to implement the Bill.
Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, the minister for sports and youth affairs in the Tamil Nadu government said,"It seems they (Centre) are not going to implement it (draft women's reservation law) for the time being. For the last 10 years, we have been demanding such a law. They are saying that they will only do a census and delimitation exercise for now. There is no clarity on when they would implement it."
Earlier on Tuesday, Rajya Sabha MP and former Union minister Kapil Sibal, also questioned the implementation of the proposed law, stating that any such Bill or draft legislation can only become law after a census and delimitation exercise.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 08:12 AM
Parliament special session LIVE: AAP leader calls Women's Reservation Bill a ‘fraudulent move’
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s women's unit president in Karnataka Kushala Swamy, on Tuesday said the Centre's tabling of the 'Nari Shakti Vandana Adhiniyam, or women's reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha was a “fraudulent move” that makes women look stupid.
“This is a Bill that makes women look stupid. A careful reading of the provisions of the Bill reveals the BJP's fraud,” ANI quoted Kushala Swamy saying.
“Even if the constitutional amendment Bill to reserve one-third of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies is passed, women will not get reservations in 2024 elections,” she added.
- Wed, 20 Sep 2023 07:59 AM
Parliament special session LIVE: ‘New copies of Constitution doesn’t have the words socialist and secular,’ says Congress leader Adhir Ranjan
Ahead of the second day of the Parliament's special session on Wednesday, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “The new copies of the Constitution that were given to us today (19th September), the one we held in our hands and entered (the new Parliament building), its Preamble doesn't have the words 'socialist secular'. We know that the words were added after an amendment in 1976 but if someone gives us the Constitution today and it doesn't have those words, it is a matter of concern...Their intention is suspicious. It has been done cleverly. It is a matter of concern for me. I tried to raise this issue but I did not get an opportunity to raise this issue.” (ANI)