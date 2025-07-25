Parliament to hold 32-hour special discussion on Operation Sindoor next week: Kiren Rijiju

The Lok Sabha will hold a special discussion on Operation Sindoor on Monday, followed by the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said on Friday. Union minister Kiren Rijiju says Lok Sabha will hold a special discussion on Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack.(Sansad TV/ANI Grab)

He said a total of 32 hours, 16 in each House, have been allocated for the debate.

“The Business Advisory Committee has decided that a special discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor will be held in the Lok Sabha on Monday,” Rijiju said.

“There are several issues the Opposition wants to raise, but we have agreed that Operation Sindoor will be taken up first,” he added.

Rijiju also said that prior to the commencement of the session, Opposition parties, including the Congress, had written to the government demanding a discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. “We conveyed to them that we are ready for the discussion,” he said.

However, he added, “The Opposition began disrupting proceedings from day one and protested both inside and outside the House. We could pass only one Bill in the first week. I appeal to the Opposition not to stall the House. They may raise every issue under the rules. It's a loss for the country if Parliament doesn’t function.”

He said that there should be no doubt that proceedings to remove Justice Yashwant Varma will begin in the Lok Sabha.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Friday as Opposition protests over the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar continued, marking a complete washout of the Monsoon Session’s first week.

For the fifth consecutive day, no significant legislative business could be taken up.

When the House reconvened at 2 pm, Jagdambika Pal, who was in the Chair, pulled up Opposition MPs for repeated disruptions despite the government’s stated willingness to respond to all issues.

“Nobody is benefiting from this ruckus. People have sent you to raise their issues, you are disrupting the House. Getting the House adjourned is not an achievement, it is a matter of concern and the whole country is harmed by it,” Pal said, addressing the MPs who had stormed the Well of the House, shouting slogans against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and demanding a discussion.