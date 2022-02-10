Parliament: TRS MPs move Privilege Motion against PM Modi over Telangana formation remark

Parliamentarians belonging to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Thursday moved a Privilege Motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his recent statement in the Rajya Sabha on the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill. The MPs also staged a protest in the Upper House of Parliament over the issue. This came a day after statewide protests were held by workers of the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led TRS and Congress across the state against the PM .

Modi, who replied to the debate on the motion of thanks to the Presidential address in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, blamed the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the Centre for “hasty” passage of the AP Reorganisation Bill in Parliament in February 2014 without any debate.

While stating that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was not against the formation of Telangana, the PM said when the Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha, microphones were cut, doors were shut, and Congress MPs even resorted to using pepper sprays.

“The bifurcation Bill was passed without any debate and there was no consultation with the stakeholders over the bifurcation process, because of which there is continuing bitterness on both sides,” he said.

A say ago, leaders of both the Congress and TRS organised protests across Telangana and burnt effigies of the Prime Minister over the issue.

TRS leaders demanded that Modi tender an unconditional apology to the people of Telangana, who had struggled for decades for a separate state. TRS cadres, sporting black badges and holding black flags, took out motorcycle rallies, staged demonstrations and released black balloons in the air.

In Hyderabad, TRS cadres, led by minister Talasani Srinivasa Yadav, staged a demonstration at Telangana Martyrs Memorial in front of the Assembly.

