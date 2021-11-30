Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live Updates: Bill on regulation of reproductive tech to be tabled in Lok Sabha today
- Parliament Winter Session 2021 live updates: During a stormy opening day of the Winter Session, the Centre passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 by voice vote within minutes of its introduction in both the Houses.
The Centre and the opposition parties will gather again on Tuesday for Parliament’s Winter Session after a dramatic opening day on Monday.
A ruckus broke out in the House during the passage of the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, as the opposition demanded a discussion over the bill. On Day 1, 12 opposition MPs of the Rajya Sabha were suspended for the remainder of the Winter Session for their “unruly and violent behaviour” on the last day of the Monsoon Session on August 11.
Opposition leaders have said they will speak to Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and ask for a review of the decision.
Congress and 13 other parties are also considering boycotting Parliament’s Winter Session after the bill to repeal three farm laws was passed without discussion.
Follow all the updates here:
Tue, 30 Nov 2021 10:01 AM
Rajya Sabha MP Deepinder Hooda gives suspension of business notice over MSP guarantee
Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda gives suspension of business notice demanding a 'discussion on legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price and aid to farmers who lost their lives during protest'
Tue, 30 Nov 2021 09:58 AM
TRS MP gives notice in Rajya Sabha over 'discriminatory crop procurement' policy
TRS MP Dr K Keshava Rao gives adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha over 'discriminatory crop procurement policy of Central government and non-procurement of crops from Telengana'.
Tue, 30 Nov 2021 09:19 AM
Congress MP Manish Tewari, Manichrak Tagore give adjournment notices in Lok Sabha
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on the issue -'to direct the government to create a record of farmers who lost their lives during farm laws protest and give compensation to their families'.
On the other hand, Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice 'to discuss reasons for the increase in prices of essential commodities across the country and to direct the Govt to take appropriate steps to reduce the Excise duty on petrol, diesel, LPG to the level of 2013'.
Tue, 30 Nov 2021 08:51 AM
Bill on regulation of reproductive tech to be tabled in Lok Sabha today
The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020, seeking supervision of reproductive technology clinics, will be tabled in Lok Sabha on Tuesday by Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
Tue, 30 Nov 2021 08:27 AM
'Drama very old': BJP Bengal's Dilip Ghosh on TMC skipping Oppn meet
“These dramas are very old... Every party wants to be the leader (of Opposition parties). Mamata Banerjee wants to be the leader. The days of Sonia Gandhi are over,” said BJP Vice President Dilip Ghosh on TMC skipping Opposition meeting called by Congress.