Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE Updates: Cong issues whip to party MPs to be present in Rajya Sabha

After a massive protest by the opposition in the Lok Sabha over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and sloganeering in Rajya Sabha seeking revocation of the suspension of the 12 lawmakers, Parliament will meet for the winter session again on Thursday. A complete chaos ensued in the Lower House on Wednesday as opposition parties demanded the removal of Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’ after investigators claimed that kiling of farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri was planned.

The disruptions delayed the passage of supplementary demand for grants and debates on climate change and price rise in the Lok Sabha while putting the debate on the Omicron variant in the Upper House on hold.

At the same time, the Union Cabinet approved a ₹76,000 crore policy boost for semiconductor and display manufacturing ecosystem to make India a global hub for hi-tech production.

The winter session of Parliament started on November 29 and will continue till December 23.