Parliament LIVE: Electoral reforms bill linking Aadhaar to voter ID passed in RS

Parliament is now in its final days of the winter session this year amid a ruckus by Opposition MPs in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. A united opposition on Monday rejected the government's outreach to resolve the logjam as the government invitation went only to select members of the Opposition including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena and the CPI(M).

Rajya Sabha MPs are protesting at the Gandhi Statue on Parliament premises, demanding the rollback of the suspension of 12 opposition members of the Upper House. Besides, members of Lok Sabha have been demanding a discussion on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in which the son of the Union minister of state Ajay Misra ‘Teni’ is prime accused.

The government, on the other hand, passed The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, in Lok Sabha. The bill seeks to allow electoral registration officers to seek the Aadhaar number of people who want to register as voters "for the purpose of establishing identity."

Meanwhile, the Centre is expected to table a bill to amend the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, this week raising the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years, making it at par with men.

The winter session of the Parliament ends for the year on Wednesday.