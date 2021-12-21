Parliament LIVE: Electoral reforms bill linking Aadhaar to voter ID passed in RS
- Amid ongoing protests by the Opposition, the Centre passed The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, in Lok Sabha. It is also expected to table the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, seeking to raise the legal age of marriage for women in India.
Parliament is now in its final days of the winter session this year amid a ruckus by Opposition MPs in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. A united opposition on Monday rejected the government's outreach to resolve the logjam as the government invitation went only to select members of the Opposition including the Congress, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena and the CPI(M).
Rajya Sabha MPs are protesting at the Gandhi Statue on Parliament premises, demanding the rollback of the suspension of 12 opposition members of the Upper House. Besides, members of Lok Sabha have been demanding a discussion on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in which the son of the Union minister of state Ajay Misra ‘Teni’ is prime accused.
The government, on the other hand, passed The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, in Lok Sabha. The bill seeks to allow electoral registration officers to seek the Aadhaar number of people who want to register as voters "for the purpose of establishing identity."
Meanwhile, the Centre is expected to table a bill to amend the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, this week raising the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years, making it at par with men.
The winter session of the Parliament ends for the year on Wednesday.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 03:57 PM
Bill on CA, CS referred to standing panel
The Lok Sabha on Tuesday referred the Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to a standing committee for more review, PTI reported. Union MoS for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal moved the proposal for referring the Bill to the committee. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had introduced the bill on December 17.
-
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 03:30 PM
Govt recommends sending Marriage bill to standing committee: Irani
Union minister for women and child development Smriti Irani on Tuesday said the Centre has recommended the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021, be sent to a standing committee. She introduced the bill amid uproar by the Opposition MPs. Notably, the bill proposes to raise the legal marriage age for women in India to 21 from 18. Read here.
-
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 03:13 PM
Electoral reforms bill passed in Rajya Sabha by a voice vote
The electoral reforms bill is passed in Rajya Sabha by a voice vote. The bill proposes to link Aadhaar to voter ID.
-
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 02:20 PM
Union minister Smriti Irani introduces Marriage bill in Lok Sabha
Union cabinet minister for women and child development Smriti Irani moves Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill. She says that “women equality" in India requires to be seen in "age of marriage." “Invoking different marriage laws of different faiths, I rise to introduce the amendment bill,” she adds.
-
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 01:58 PM
Govt to table Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill shortly
Union minister Smriti Irani to move for to introduce the bill to amend the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006. Opposition objects to government circulating it just minutes before introduction.
-
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 01:32 PM
Opposition MPs in both Houses march in protest from Gandhi statue to Vijay Chowk
Opposition MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha marched from Gandhi statue to Vijay Chowk in demand to suspend MoS Ajay Mishra Teni on the Lakhimpur Kheri case.
-
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 01:05 PM
Delhi Police took swift action against mischiefs during northeast Delhi riots: MoS Home
Minister of state for home Nityanand Rai in Lok Sabha said that the Centre has consistently taken steps to enhance the capacity of the NIA, including manpower and infrastructure, to ensure that it is able to carry out its mandate effectively.
"Delhi Police makes sustained efforts to obviate occurrence of any untoward incident in NCT of Delhi. During violence in the Northeast Delhi, Delhi Police acted swiftly in an impartial and fair manner. Preventive action was taken by Delhi Police against mischief mongers, persons spreading rumours and other anti social elements by arresting or detaining them under various preventive sections of law," said MoS Home Nityanand Rai to Lok Sabha on violence in northeast Delhi.
-
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 12:07 PM
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm today over ruckus in the House after DMK MPs raised the issue of abolishing the NEET exam.
-
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 11:49 AM
Winter Session in Lok Sabha to be adjourned today, RS tomorrow
Lok Sabha to be adjourned for winter session today. Rajya Sabha will be adjourned for the season on Wednesday.
-
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 11:10 AM
Opposition MPs meet to discuss floor strategy
Opposition leaders held a meeting in Parliament to chalk out the floor strategy for the day.
-
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 10:27 AM
Election Laws (Amendment) Bill brought in to solve database management
Aadhaar linking with electoral roll will solve one of the major problems in Electoral database management which is multiple enrolment of the same person at different places, government sources said.
"Once Aadhaar linkage is achieved, the electoral roll data system will instantly alert the existence of previous registration(s) whenever a person applies for new registration. This will help in cleaning the electoral roll to a great extent and facilitate elector registration in the location at which they are ‘ordinarily resident’," the sources added.
-
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 09:56 AM
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Lakhimpur Kheri incident, also demands immediate resignation of MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni.
-
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 09:22 AM
BJP leaders arrive for Parliamentary Party meeting
-
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 08:57 AM
BJP Parliamentary Party meet to take place shortly
The Bharatiya Janata Party Parliamentary Party meeting will be held at 9:15am at Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath in Delhi.
-
Tue, 21 Dec 2021 08:47 AM
Congress issues whip to Rajya Sabha MPs to be present for ‘very important issues’
Congress has issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs for attendance on “very important issues”.
"All members of the Congress party in the Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the house from 11:00 am onwards till the adjournment of the house on Tuesday without fail and support the party stand," read the letter issued by Jairam Ramesh, Chief Whip, Congress, Rajya Sabha.