Parliamentary committee business not to be leaked: Venkaiah Naidu to MPs

india

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 23:24 IST

Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu has written to heads of Parliamentary committees to ensure that proceedings of the committees related to the subject matters or legislative bills under their consideration and examination are not leaked to the media.

In the letter, Naidu has asked committee chairpersons to urge the members of their respective committees to strictly adhere to the existing provisions and directions related to confidentiality and refrain from divulging information to the media till the reports are presented to the House.

Pointing out that the proceedings are confidential, the Rajya Sabha chairperson has said it is not permissible for a member of the committee or anyone who has access to its proceedings to communicate directly or indirectly to the media any information regarding its proceedings, including any part of the report for any conclusion arrived at by the committee, finally over tentatively, before the report has been presented to the house.

“Such actions tantamount to breach of privilege of the house,” the letter said.

Parliamentary committees are mandated to undertake detailed scrutiny of legislative proposals of the government that are not found feasible for Parliament to do so in transaction of its day to day business for various reasons. The committees also study in great detail various subjects chosen by them in a non-partisan manner.

On Tuesday, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla also asked the chairpersons of House panels to not take up any matter that is sub judice or is related to national security, and to ensure confidentiality of the proceedings.

The Speaker drew the attention of the chairpersons to Direction 55 of ‘Directions by the Speaker’, which says “the proceedings of a Committee shall be treated as confidential and it shall not be permissible for a member of the Committee or anyone who has access to its proceedings to communicate, directly or indirectly, to the press any information regarding its proceedings including its report or any conclusions arrived at, finally or tentatively, before the report has been presented to the House.”